Call it a (welcome) Christmas miracle.

Having successfully transformed the annual Cotati Accordion Festival into an all-virtual world-wide happening in last summer — tuned into by people from across the globe — the producers are bringing the eccentric, one-of-a-kind. squeeze-box celebration back for a special, two-day, wintertime extravaganza. Set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the show has scheduled some of the best accordionists in the business, including Jenny Conlee-Drizos of The Decemberists, the mind-boggling Jason Webley (he’s died four times!), and Creole-Zydeco master Corey Ledet.

And yes, this special winter-version will definitely include the popular Lady of Spain-a-Ring, in which everyone (the means everyone) who wants to is invited to play along ... virtually, of course.

Just film yourself playing the famous tune, and send the clip in to be squeezed, crammed and otherwise collaged into the group performance. All performances will be zoomed onto the festival’s YouTube channel from wherever the players happen to be sheltering, and that includes the Lady of Spain players. To participate, the deadline for signing up is Dec. 10. Visit CotatiFest.com for the full lineup or click here information on the Lady of Spain-a-Ring.

