Those who’ve recently strolled past the still-shuttered Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma’s Theater Square have probably noticed that the colorful metal sculpture at the corner of 2nd and C Street has been fenced off from the public for the last few weeks.

What’s the deal?

Titled “Cherry Soda” - which it does somewhat resemble - the art piece by Robert Ellison has been on that corner since 2003, and is a beloved landmark for visitors to the area. With certain wild rumors being floated about like foam from a soda fountain (no, the sculpture is not being removed or about to be replaced by a sculpture of a bathtub), The BUZZ reached out to the city for an explanation.

The answer is comfortingly non-dramatic.

“The Cherry Soda sculpture is being repaired and partially repainted,” reports Steven Huss, a Public Art Specialist with the city. In answer to a question about how long Cherry Soda will be imprisoned behind its green fence, Huss replies, “The work should be wrapped up in the next few days.”

That’s good news.

The theater may be closed, but some of us still need our fill of ‘Cherry Soda’ now and then.

(This is an excerpt from this week’s BUZZ column. Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line, and maybe a photo, to David Templeton, the Argus-Courier’s Community Editor, at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)