That beer was a precursor of DogTown Pale Ale, a stalwart in the category of American pale ales. And the moment, a couple of years before Lagunitas’ taproom opened to the public, was a precursor of the brewery’s great attitude towards locals: always welcoming and excited to share their beer with fellow beer lovers.

Eventually an employee, possibly Tony McGee himself, came out from the back, and was puzzled to find two non-employees in what was clearly an employee break area. But he took pride in the fact that these strangers were enjoying their beers, and after a couple of moments, told them they were welcome to stay as long as they washed their glasses before leaving.

A memory by Houston Porter conveys how welcoming Lagunitas Brewing has always been to its hometown fans. Back in the 1990s, when the unknown brewhouse occupied a small warehouse on Scott Street in Petaluma, Houston was in the area and smelled what could only be a brewery. Following his nose, he and his father came upon Lagunitas’s original Petaluma production facility – and although it had no official taproom at the time, that didn’t stop them from wandering in through the open roll-up door and tapping a couple of pints from the readily available taps along the wall.

Thirty years after Tony McGee started Lagunitas Brewing Company in West Marin, the landmark Petaluma brewery is returning to its backyard roots with an experimental craft beer lab, new brands, and an expanded Petaluma beer garden.

After its acquisition by international beer giant Heineken in 2017, Lagunitas saw worldwide growth – but that didn’t change the company’s close connection to its hometown. The brewery continues to focus on its North McDowell Boulevard beer sanctuary with a beer garden remodel, classic pub food with a twist, and a broad sampling of fresh beer flavors.

They may be producing close to a million barrels of beer worldwide, but the brewery still has a “door’s always open” vibe. Talk with the employees and you will quickly learn that little has changed with our local brewery and its craft beer friendly culture. And if, like us, you have not visited Lagunitas recently, now is a great time reacquaint yourself, especially with all the changes and great new seasonal beers and other drinks.

We are lucky in Petaluma to have a year-round brewery beer garden that promotes live music, welcomes dogs, and celebrates good beer, good food and good times. It had been some time since we made the trek to the 180 N. McDowell Blvd. beer sanctuary to sample Lagunitas’ fresh beers, but on a recent weeknight, we were pleasantly surprised to learn the menu had punched things up to a new level with crisp salads, tasty fish and chips, tacos, and shareable bites that hold up well to beer tasting.

The tap room is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with plenty of parking. Lagunitas’ daily brewery tour is also back after a COVID-19 hiatus, and is one of the best we have ever been on, in part because of all the great local Lagunitas history one learns about, but also because our tour guide, Tyler Morgan, is a master of his craft.

New on tap

Lagunitas may be known for its high-octane IPAs, but we were enticed during our recent visit to try their Island Beats, a new tropical pale ale at a nearly sessionable 5.0% ABV. (Normally not a fan of IPAs, for the first time in his life Houston Porter – the Argus-Courier’s food writer, and my better half – actually ordered a second IPA, because he liked the Island Beats that much.) With a dry finish and a healthy amount of grapefruit and peach notes, this IPA replaces bitterness with a mineral finish that makes it a highly drinkable beer that pairs well with food.

With the 2022 hop harvest now in the books it is a great time to try fresh-hopped beers while they’re still in season. We loved the Maximus Freshimus Colossal IPA with fresh HBC-586 hops, a wickedly strong and smooth IPA with a caramel base highlighted by hoppy citrus notes. The Yakima experimental wet hop additions introduced us to sweet mango, guava, and lychee flavors with a bit of herbal tea at the finish. The potent Freshimus goes perfectly with brisket tacos and Lagunitas beer-battered fish and chips.

Currently available in bottles at the retail store and soon to be on tap, Lagunitas’ Willetized barrel-aged coffee stout is downright mesmerizing. At 14% alcohol by volume, this is more of slow-down-and-sip beer, but the 2022 version, with rich espresso notes, made me look forward to this release. Whether this stout is on draft at the Petaluma tap house or in the bottle, the Willet rye and bourbon barrel-aging leave a velvety chocolate-coconut essence to the flavor profile of this beer. This is one to savor, and for barrel-aged stout fans, this is the beer to check off each calendar year. If you have beer fans in the family, a four-pack of Willetized will make for a well-appreciated holiday gift.

Revamped menu

A while back, while vising with Jeremy Marshall, Lagunitas’s longtime head brewer, Houston was treated to one of their Bavarian Pretzel Stix. “It was certainly interesting looking, reminding me of a lobster tail, but I still had my doubts,” he said. “However, after my first bite, I was sold. This is one of the best Bavarian pretzels we have ever had, in Bavaria or locally.” The mustard, made with Lagunitas’s Little Sumpin’ beer, is the perfect dipping sauce, even though Bavarians are more likely to eat their pretzels with butter than mustard.

Other shareable items on the current menu included Smoked Wings (with IPA BBQ sauce), Short Rib Quesadilla, Brewhouse Nachos, Chips and Salsa, and Honey Glazed Sprouts (topped with pancetta and shaved parmesan.) The starters also include a homemade seasonal soup and three salads – the Chicken Taco, Ale Caesar and P-Town Chop.

We usually go straight for the burger when dining at a brewery, of which Lagunitas has some great ones, including the Brewhouse Burger (with IPA ketchup, Hobb’s bacon and Petaluma Creamery sharp cheddar), the Forager (with truffle aioli, Swiss and mushrooms), the Spicy Mille (serrano aioli, pepper jack, roasted jalapeno relish and avocado), and the Veggieburg (plant based), or a sandwich, from the Hogunitas to the Crispy Buffalo Chicken to the Steak n’ Cheese to the Chicken Fried Fish. However, what with Petalumans loving fish and chips so much, we were glad to hear from our server that they do offer it. We also opted for the Banh Mi Tacos, which are made with house-smoked short ribs and were excellent in their own right and came with a small cup of sumptuous baked beans. (They also offer Carnitas Tacos.)