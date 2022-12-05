Subscribe

30 years on, Lagunitas is still innovating

Tap room and beer sanctuary on North McDowell is where brewers test out latest creations on willing locals|
DREA PIEROTTI
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 5, 2022, 2:57PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Door’s always open at Lagunitas

A memory by Houston Porter conveys how welcoming Lagunitas Brewing has always been to its hometown fans. Back in the 1990s, when the unknown brewhouse occupied a small warehouse on Scott Street in Petaluma, Houston was in the area and smelled what could only be a brewery. Following his nose, he and his father came upon Lagunitas’s original Petaluma production facility – and although it had no official taproom at the time, that didn’t stop them from wandering in through the open roll-up door and tapping a couple of pints from the readily available taps along the wall.

Eventually an employee, possibly Tony McGee himself, came out from the back, and was puzzled to find two non-employees in what was clearly an employee break area. But he took pride in the fact that these strangers were enjoying their beers, and after a couple of moments, told them they were welcome to stay as long as they washed their glasses before leaving.

That beer was a precursor of DogTown Pale Ale, a stalwart in the category of American pale ales. And the moment, a couple of years before Lagunitas’ taproom opened to the public, was a precursor of the brewery’s great attitude towards locals: always welcoming and excited to share their beer with fellow beer lovers.

–Drea Pierotti

Thirty years after Tony McGee started Lagunitas Brewing Company in West Marin, the landmark Petaluma brewery is returning to its backyard roots with an experimental craft beer lab, new brands, and an expanded Petaluma beer garden.

After its acquisition by international beer giant Heineken in 2017, Lagunitas saw worldwide growth – but that didn’t change the company’s close connection to its hometown. The brewery continues to focus on its North McDowell Boulevard beer sanctuary with a beer garden remodel, classic pub food with a twist, and a broad sampling of fresh beer flavors.

They may be producing close to a million barrels of beer worldwide, but the brewery still has a “door’s always open” vibe. Talk with the employees and you will quickly learn that little has changed with our local brewery and its craft beer friendly culture. And if, like us, you have not visited Lagunitas recently, now is a great time reacquaint yourself, especially with all the changes and great new seasonal beers and other drinks.

We are lucky in Petaluma to have a year-round brewery beer garden that promotes live music, welcomes dogs, and celebrates good beer, good food and good times. It had been some time since we made the trek to the 180 N. McDowell Blvd. beer sanctuary to sample Lagunitas’ fresh beers, but on a recent weeknight, we were pleasantly surprised to learn the menu had punched things up to a new level with crisp salads, tasty fish and chips, tacos, and shareable bites that hold up well to beer tasting.

The tap room is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with plenty of parking. Lagunitas’ daily brewery tour is also back after a COVID-19 hiatus, and is one of the best we have ever been on, in part because of all the great local Lagunitas history one learns about, but also because our tour guide, Tyler Morgan, is a master of his craft.

New on tap

Lagunitas may be known for its high-octane IPAs, but we were enticed during our recent visit to try their Island Beats, a new tropical pale ale at a nearly sessionable 5.0% ABV. (Normally not a fan of IPAs, for the first time in his life Houston Porter – the Argus-Courier’s food writer, and my better half – actually ordered a second IPA, because he liked the Island Beats that much.) With a dry finish and a healthy amount of grapefruit and peach notes, this IPA replaces bitterness with a mineral finish that makes it a highly drinkable beer that pairs well with food.

With the 2022 hop harvest now in the books it is a great time to try fresh-hopped beers while they’re still in season. We loved the Maximus Freshimus Colossal IPA with fresh HBC-586 hops, a wickedly strong and smooth IPA with a caramel base highlighted by hoppy citrus notes. The Yakima experimental wet hop additions introduced us to sweet mango, guava, and lychee flavors with a bit of herbal tea at the finish. The potent Freshimus goes perfectly with brisket tacos and Lagunitas beer-battered fish and chips.

Currently available in bottles at the retail store and soon to be on tap, Lagunitas’ Willetized barrel-aged coffee stout is downright mesmerizing. At 14% alcohol by volume, this is more of slow-down-and-sip beer, but the 2022 version, with rich espresso notes, made me look forward to this release. Whether this stout is on draft at the Petaluma tap house or in the bottle, the Willet rye and bourbon barrel-aging leave a velvety chocolate-coconut essence to the flavor profile of this beer. This is one to savor, and for barrel-aged stout fans, this is the beer to check off each calendar year. If you have beer fans in the family, a four-pack of Willetized will make for a well-appreciated holiday gift.

Revamped menu

A while back, while vising with Jeremy Marshall, Lagunitas’s longtime head brewer, Houston was treated to one of their Bavarian Pretzel Stix. “It was certainly interesting looking, reminding me of a lobster tail, but I still had my doubts,” he said. “However, after my first bite, I was sold. This is one of the best Bavarian pretzels we have ever had, in Bavaria or locally.” The mustard, made with Lagunitas’s Little Sumpin’ beer, is the perfect dipping sauce, even though Bavarians are more likely to eat their pretzels with butter than mustard.

Other shareable items on the current menu included Smoked Wings (with IPA BBQ sauce), Short Rib Quesadilla, Brewhouse Nachos, Chips and Salsa, and Honey Glazed Sprouts (topped with pancetta and shaved parmesan.) The starters also include a homemade seasonal soup and three salads – the Chicken Taco, Ale Caesar and P-Town Chop.

We usually go straight for the burger when dining at a brewery, of which Lagunitas has some great ones, including the Brewhouse Burger (with IPA ketchup, Hobb’s bacon and Petaluma Creamery sharp cheddar), the Forager (with truffle aioli, Swiss and mushrooms), the Spicy Mille (serrano aioli, pepper jack, roasted jalapeno relish and avocado), and the Veggieburg (plant based), or a sandwich, from the Hogunitas to the Crispy Buffalo Chicken to the Steak n’ Cheese to the Chicken Fried Fish. However, what with Petalumans loving fish and chips so much, we were glad to hear from our server that they do offer it. We also opted for the Banh Mi Tacos, which are made with house-smoked short ribs and were excellent in their own right and came with a small cup of sumptuous baked beans. (They also offer Carnitas Tacos.)

The fish and chips are simply magnificent at Lagunitas. First off, the dish is impressive from a visual standpoint – it looks like it is a whole fish. As if we could stop ourselves, we grabbed a “chip” or two as the plate was hitting the table and although slightly thicker than what I normally like in a fry, these are excellent and were devoured in a hurry. But the main show is definitely the fish, which was perfect for us, all around. The fish was fresh and flavorful and was cooked perfectly and the breading, made with IPA beer batter, was excellently seasoned and the exact crispness we look for, while not crossing over into being too thick or dry.

Always innovating

Lagunitas was never about beer purism. And as is the case with many of its success stories, local visitors are the ones that end up helping Lagunitas decide which beers to release to the larger market, based on their success in Petaluma’s beer sanctuary.

Riding on the cocktail infusion wave, but from the hoppy side of things, the tap room is currently featuring cocktail-inspired hazy IPAs with its Tiki Fusions line, including Zombie, Mai Tai, and Painkiller. With an amped-up alcohol content, these beers meld classic cocktail flavors with hazy IPA fruity hop notes. The first full release in the Tiki Fusion line will be the Zombie, which should hit the shelves in March 2023.

Next up is the trio of Disorderly Tea House spiked teas which we wrote about earlier this year. These are a refreshing take on hard teas as they are not the overly sweet varieties that most hard tea companies offer.

Finally – and this line is gaining a lot of momentum, especially for daytime drinkers and those looking to hydrate between beers – Lagunitas is rolling out its Hop Refreshers, nonalcoholic hop-infused sparkling waters that boost cocktails like mules, gin and tonics, and margaritas. The hop water is a perfect accompaniment to replace seltzers in cocktails, and also makes for a good alcohol replacement.

Lagunitas will unveil its Innovations Lab brew house in mid-December, an experimental, small-batch system that took over the back half of the beer garden. The new mini-brewery, affectionately known as the “Lagunitas Disorderly House of Brewing,” allows Master Brewer Jeremy Marshall and the Lagunitas crew to test out craft beer ideas. Locals will be the first to sample and vote on these new tap room offerings.

To stay on top of all the latest offerings, go to lagunitas.com.

On a side note, Marshall was recently awarded the Master Brewer award from Heineken. Other than founder Tony McGee, no other person has had as big an impact on Lagunitas’ beers than Marshall. And upon going to Europe to receive his award, even the most buttoned-up Heineken executive got in line to meet him, as Lagunitas is clearly Heineken’s favorite sub-brand.

Drea Pierotti is a certified BJCP beer judge and owner/attorney at NorCalBeerLaw.com. Argus-Courier food writer Houston Porter contributed to the food reviews in this article.

