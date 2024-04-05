31 shorts: eclectic lineup of 2024 Film Fest Petaluma has been announced

Fans of short-form film making, rejoice!

The annual Film Fest Petaluma will return to the Mystic Theatre on Saturday, April 27, with 31 films divided into four distinct programs, each one screening seven to eight films representing a total of 14 different countries. Produced by SRJC’s Petaluma Film Alliance, this will be the 16th such celebration of short international cinema.

As in the past, the day-long festival will include in-person appearances by dozens of filmmakers, engaging together in conversation. Saturday Matinee Shorts (12 p.m.), Saturday Afternoon Shorts (3 p.m.), World Shorts Showcase (7 p.m.) and Late Night Shorts (10 p.m.) Patrons can choose any individual program, or spend the whole day at the fest via a $40 Shorts Pass.

The Saturday Matinee Shorts program features one film from Ireland (Vincent Gallagher’s inspiring 15-minute drama “Written in the Stars”), one from France (Pauline Archange and Céline Perréard’s futuristic, 15 minute Sundance short “Voice Ever”), one from Switzerland (Valentine Moser’s animated 8-minute wonder “Movement,” and five from the United States.

The U.S. offerings in this first program include “Crarylake Boats and Floats” (10 minutes), from Emily Berge and Spencer Thielmann, following an apathetic employee dealing with difficult customers at a dull and drab boat-rental shop and hot dog stand. Filmed in Sonoma County, Derek Knowles 13-minute “The Bird Rescue Center” profiles Santa Rosa’s Bird Rescue Center. Sean Pecknold’s “Tennis, Oranges” (11 minutes) is a stop-motion delight about a robotic vacuum cleaner having a mid-life crisis. The other two films in the program are Lloyd Lee Choi’s “Closing Dynasty” (17 minutes), about a 7-year-old hustler in New York City, and “Donkey (16 minutes), Matt Kazman’s charmer about a Shrek-impersonating actor having a bad day. It won the Audience Award at the Seattle International Film Festival.

Moving on, the UK’s Jason Hogan’s 16-minute drama “Twenty,” about a homeless ballet dancer auditioning for a pro dance company, is one of the 8 films featured in the Saturday Afternoon Short program. In “Bob’s Funeral,” from the award-winning post-modern U.S. documentary filmmaker Jack Murphy, the camera turns inward as Murphy sets out to discover the origins of the “generational dysfunction” within his own family. “A Day In February,” a 7-minute UK drama from Klaas Diersmann, follows a Ukrainian worker in Poland during the early days of the Russian invasion.

Also in the afternoon grouping are “Group C” (Imran J. Khan, U.S., 17-minutes), about a mysterious support group,), the animated “Pig” (Jorn Leeuwerink, Netherlands, 8 minutes), described as a “cautionary tale about energy consumption,” and “Hunky Dory” (Steven Vande Meer, U.S., 6-minutes), featuring hand-drawn animations of animals set to banjo artist Béla Fleck’s “My Bluegrass Heart.”

Rounding out the program are the 6-minute documentary “All Tied Up,” from Matt Klug and Josh Harding, in which an Oakland nonprofit founder teaches kids how to tie a tie, and Spanish filmmaker Àlex Lora Cercos’ 20-minute “The Masterpiece,” following a twisty encounter between two wealthy scrap dealers and a wealthy couple. The latter was the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

After dinner, the World Shorts Showcase includes seven films from Poland, Canada, Venezuela, Nigeria, Afghanistan, the UK and the U.S. “Slow Light” (11-minutes), by Przemyslaw Adamski and Katarzyna Kijek, is about a man who can only see what’s happen seven years in the past. “Wildmen of the Greater Toronto Area” (12 minutes) takes a look at a modern society of wild men who’ve renounced personhood, choosing to live in urban herds as animals. Mikel Garrido’s “We Have Homeland” (21 minutes) is a tense drama about an effort to keep an incubated Venezuelan baby alive when the hospital’s electricity fails. “Then Comes the Body” (14 minutes) shows us what happens at an unusual ballet school in Nigeria when a video of children dancing in the rain goes viral.

Mai Vu’s 9-minute “Spring Roll Dream,” and McKinley Carlin’s 12-minute “Noodles Forever,” both look at the complications of family. “Yellow,” a 13-minute stunner by UK filmmaker Elham Ehsas ‒ nominated for Best Short Film at the British Academy Awards ‒ shows us a woman in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, as she goes shopping for her first burqa in Kabul.

The Late Night Shorts program, which typically contains the more “adult” material, will include U.S. filmmaker Ben Gauthier’s 13-minute workplace comedy “Flail,” Andy Clay Huey’s “And Yet Here We Are ...” a 5-minute animated meditation on love, the 14-minute long-distance-dating shocker “Monochrome” by France’s Cédric Prévost, “No Bedroom,” a 12-minute Canadian gem about the difficulties of renting a one-bedroom apartment and four others, at least one of which is described as a “cringe-inducing comedy.”

Curated by SRJC film instructor Mike Traina, Film Fest Petaluma provides a rare opportunity for locals to catch nearly three dozen films in a single day. The Matinee Shorts, Afternoon Shorts, and Late-Night Shorts programs are $12. The World Shorts program is $15. As mentioned above, a full-day pass to all four programs is $40. Tickets available at the door, or in advance at Descriptions of all 32 films are currently available on the PetalumaFilmAlliance.com website, where you can also purchase tickets.