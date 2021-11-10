6 tasty Petaluma events to launch the holiday season

P.H.S. Band Lunch Munch

This Saturday, Nov. 13, the Petaluma High School Music Program will hold their “Band Lunch Munch” fundraiser. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the PHS Marching Band, Drum Line and Jazz Combo will be performing in the P.H.S. Quad. “$7 gets you a giant slice of pizza, salad, and water or soda! Please join us for lunch and great music, and help support the bands and choir at Petaluma High.”

Vine and Barrel grand re-opening

Back at the start of this year, I posted that Vine & Barrel (vineandbarrel.com) had moved from their Petaluma Boulevard location to around the block at 122A Kentucky St., between I Leoni and Ethical Clothing. Although it’s been a long wait, Vine and Barrel has announced their grand opening celebration at their new location for Saturday, Nov. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. “We will be hosting some of the greats to sample from our own Petaluma Gap, some greats from Sonoma...and a very special French champagne house to compete alongside our own, pop top sparkling... Come see our new digs and mingle with Petaluma’s finest. Admission is required to taste: bring $1 per person.”

Indian music and food

According to their social media post, before there was jazz, there was Indian music, and so Ambrosia Indian Cuisine (ambrosiaindiancuisine.com) at 840 Petaluma Blvd. N. will play host to a special free musical series of classical North Indian music. Starting this Saturday, Nov. 13, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m., dinner guest will enjoy Steve Oda on sarode and Bill Witter on table. “In the lineage of Ustad Ali Akbar Khansahib, they play an evocative and creative improvisational music that goes back centuries to the Mughal courts of the 16th century.” The following Saturday’s performances include Dec. 5 with Peter Van Gelder on sitar and Tim Witter on table; and Dec. 18 with Will Marsh on sitar and Bill Witter on tabla. For great music and food, make your reservations now at 238-5105.

Lunchette pop-ups

In a recent email I received from Lunchette’s co-owner Naomi Crawford about their upcoming pop-up schedule, she finished out with a great quote from Henry David Thoreau – “Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit...”. If I didn’t know better, I’d swear Thoreau was talking about Petaluma and all our great bounty.

Throughout the next two months, Lunchette will be hosting a variety of pop-ups each Saturday. The one that immediately caught my eye is Boro Baba, which is a local modern Persian food pop-up/caterer we have seen a couple of times before at La Dolce Vita. Although their event isn’t until Nov. 20, you need to place your order now at eatborobaba.com as they often sell out. This is pre-order for packaged to-go for curbside pickup. And if like me, you have no clue what you are looking when you see their menu for the first time, just order one of everything. You will not be disappointed.

This Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., artist Jonny Hirschmugl, “a local artist inspired by nature, farm stuff, and old broken stuff” will be exhibiting his work. Lunchette will be closed on Nov. 27 but will again host a special guest on Dec. 4 when Optimized Health Coaching will be in attendance from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “supporting their mission of healthy living by creating a dish that is in line with their guidelines: 50% vegetables (organic and sourced locally), 25% protein, and 25% good fats and/or natural carbs and 100% delicious.” On Dec. 11, from noon to 3 p.m., Guinevere Made Ceramics will be highlighting her excellent holiday gifts.

For those looking for a special treat before the Christmas weekend, Bump City will visit on Dec. 18, under her new brand, Emily’s Bakehouse. “She'll be selling her number one sellers: sticky ginger molasses, salty date, chocolate chip and peanut butter.” She’ll be there from noon to 3 p.m. For the rest of the week, check out lunchettepetaluma.com to place your advance orders, where you can also donate to help feed a hungry Petaluma family. Additionally, Lunchette donates their excess food to Una Vida, a Petaluma nonprofit “helping vulnerable families thrive.”

Ice cream sale

MariePilar Ice Creamery will hold its first warehouse sale in quite some time on Friday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 431 Payran St. location. Formerly known as Mariposa Ice Creamery, Pilar and her ice cream have quite a following at this point, so some of her regular fans asked about specialty flavors, such as her peanut butter whiskey and spumoni. Pilar confirmed with Sonoma Coast Spirits that she’ll be able to get their peanut butter whiskey, so should have that flavor for this sale. As far as her spumoni, of which I demolished a full quart the first time I tried it, she is still unsure but said that if not for Thanksgiving, then definitely for Christmas. “We will definitely have berry cheesecake, pumpkin, pumpkin cheesecake, butter pecan, cinnamon, and of course eggnog and peppermint. Plus, lots of ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches.” They will also have their newest flavor – peanut butter fudge. She is using some seriously high quality peanut butter, and as always, her ice cream is top notch.

Holiday Food Fair

This is the Holiday Food Fair and is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma. Hosted by Barber Cellars, this event was launched five years ago in order to help local vendors weather the financial downturn after that year’s firestorm. As us holiday shoppers luck would have it, small local food and drink businesses are still hurting from those and subsequent fires, as well as the pandemic, and can use our support more now than ever. As they say, “buy local, or bye local.” On the bright side, this has turned into an incredible event and is where we end up doing most of our holiday shopping. The list of vendors is posted to their website and is a whose-who of local specialties from Jupiter Foods’ produce stand to Bivalve Dairy to LaLa’s Jams to sweets from Petaluma Toffee and Bert’s Desserts, both of which make for great holiday treats and stocking stuffers. If you haven’t had either, you are in for a real treat. We send that toffee all over the country to friends and family and although all of Bert’s desserts are excellent, in large part because she only uses the best chocolate, her peanut butter cups are the best we have ever had.

Admission is free but for COVID safety reasons, everyone must pre-register and get a ticket for their preferred timeslot by visiting holidayfoodfiar.com. Mask are required in the ballroom, but there will be some vendors serving samples out in the courtyard.