8 shows, movies and things to do in and around Petaluma

Saturday Shredder Skate Contest

The Phoenix Theater hosts a high-energy skate competition, conducted with a soundtrack of live music from the likes of Bad Sh--t, Drunk Dom and the Roaches, Devil’s Sliders, Hell Pound Pound, Rad-X and more. Saturday, April 9, 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.). $10. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Petaluma Phoenix Center, Inc. (the nonprofit that runs the Phoenix Theater) and The Living Room in Santa Rosa. The skate contest will be Macavuci, with judges Tony Manfree, Landrew Langi and Eric Hutchison on hand to pick the winners. 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

'Order of the Phoenix’ at Cinema

If you are among those who’ve been catching up the Harry Potter movies running in order once-a-month at Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas, you know that things are heating up at Hogwarts and throughout the wizarding world. As part of the Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” the fifth adaptation in the beloved book series, screens at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, and again on Wednesday, April 13. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Kids’ storytelling at the library

Parents with children up to the age of 5 are invited to bring the kids down for some family storytelling in the outdoor children’s garden at the Petaluma Regional Library. Mondays, from 3:30-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:15-10:45 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

‘My Dead Dad’ at SRJC

The 2022 spring Cinema Series, presented by the Petaluma Film Alliance and Santa Rosa Junior College, has returned to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the JC campus on Wednesday, April 13. The next film to screen is Fabio Frey’s 2021 comedy-drama “My Dead Dad,” about a man whose estranged father dies and leaves him a Los Angeles apartment complex. Described as “a powerful coming-of-age story anchored in an exceptional performance from Pedro Correa,” the 7 p.m. screening will be preceded by a 6 p.m. conversation with director Frey. 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6 general, $5 for students, with season passes going for $25. Visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org for all the information.

‘Modern Witch’ author to appear

Tenae Stewart, a practicing “cottage witch” known to her online fans as The Witch of Lupine Hollow, will be appearing in a virtual author event courtesy of Copperfield’s Books on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Stewart will be discussing her new book, “The Modern Witch’s Guide to Natural Magick.” The new book is described as “A magickal handbook for working with the cycles of nature through accessible recipes, rituals, and herbalism.” This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

Help make paper mâché hearts

Extended throughout the month of April, the community is invited to join the artists of Life on Earth Art in building and decorating winged paper mâché hearts, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The hearts will become part of a 60-foot community art installation titled Unbound, which will transform a the interior of one of California’s largest psychiatric hospitals in Napa. The heart-building drop ins take place at Life on Earth Art, 8 Fourth St. in Petaluma. For more information visit LifeonEarthArt.com.

Virtual Pride Club for teens

LGTBQIA+ teens in grades 7-12 (ages 13-18) are welcome to hang out with other queer kids to discuss books and other media once a week as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Virtual Pride Club. The group meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.