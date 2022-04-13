9 shows, movies and things to do in and around Petaluma

Youth Arts Exhibition

The new arts show at the Petaluma Arts Center showcases the works of young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade in the greater Petaluma Area. Curated by Kate Blakeslee, the show officially opens this weekend, and runs through May 28. PEtaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street. Info at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Full Moon Labyrinth Walk

On Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m., Wild Church of Petaluma will host a full moon labyrinth walk and sound bath (courtesy of Karla Bravo, who will creating sounds and vibrations from a series of singing bowls, gongs and chimes). Registration and $20 site fee required. Please dress warmly. The walk will be facilitated by Emily Betts. and eco-minister with the Wild church movement. Once registered, the location on the edge of Petaluma will be sent to you. WildChurchPetaluma.com/sign-up.

'Rear Window’ at Boulevard Cinema

Blink and you’ll miss it. For two days only, Hitchcock’s acclaimed thriller about a wheelchair-bound voyeur (James Stewart) who thinks a neighbor (Raymond Burr) is a murderer, will be back in a theater near you, and by near you, we mean downtown Petaluma. As part of the Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series, 1954’s “Rear Window” will screen at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, and again on Wednesday, April 20. The film also stars Grace Kelly and is rated PG, despite being genuinely tense and frightening. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Kids’ storytelling at the library

Parents with children up to the age of 5 are invited to bring the kids down for some family storytelling in the outdoor children’s garden at the Petaluma Regional Library. Mondays, from 3:30-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:15-10:45 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

‘Anima’ at SRJC

The 2022 spring Cinema Series, presented by the Petaluma Film Alliance and Santa Rosa Junior College, has returned to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the JC campus. On Wednesday, April 20, Jinling Cao’s 2020 drama “Anima” screens. The film, made in Mongolia, follows two brothers who are loggers in the forest, and the personal and spiritual pressure they find themselves in due to local deforestation. There will be a panel discussion before the film, examining all of the actions available for taking better care of the planet. Participants will include psychology professor and Native American scholar Brenda Flyswithhawks and climate activist Ty Benoit. Panel at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6 general, $5 for students, with season passes going for $25. Visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org for all the information.

Help make paper mâché hearts

Extended throughout the month of April, the community is invited to join the artists of Life on Earth Art in building and decorating winged paper mâché hearts, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The hearts will become part of a 60-foot community art installation titled Unbound, which will transform a the interior of one of California’s largest psychiatric hospitals in Napa. The heart-building drop ins take place at Life on Earth Art, 8 Fourth St. in Petaluma. For more information visit LifeonEarthArt.com.

Virtual Pride Club for teens

LGTBQIA+ teens in grades 7-12 (ages 13-18) are welcome to hang out with other queer kids to discuss books and other media once a week as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Virtual Pride Club. The group meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Michele Lambert at Adobe Road

Mendocino-raised, pop-influenced violinist and singer-songwriter Michelle Lambert will entertain guests at Adobe Road Winery’s magical outdoor wine garden from 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday, April 21. Lambert has toured from coast to coast, and has numerous hit videos on social media. Lambert’s Adobe Road Winery performance takes place at The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations required. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.