Magdelena's Savories & Sweets, located in the Wilco shopping center, has announced its closing after a year and a half in business.

Owner Greta Canton posted a farewell note that is almost as sweet as the frosting on her cinnamon rolls:

“You have been amazing! Each and every one of you. I am deeply grateful to the vegan community, the local community, for your amazing support and kindness. I would like to say, it is not you – it’s me. Magdelena’s has been my dream job. It has been the greatest honor to break bread with you. We all envision a future in food that is defined by kindness, compassion and environmental sustainability. It is possible! As an individual who supports two children, I was unable to support the business and extract my living expenses. I wish it were different. I wish there was more time to let the seed of Magdelena’s grow. Sadly, the current economic environment has made that unsustainable. I am forever grateful for your support, and we hope to share a meal with you down the road. Our last day is September 29th. Love to you all.”

Greta has been transparent about the struggles of operating a restaurant in general, and one advertised as “Absolutely Vegetarian and Abundantly Vegan” in particular. For those who wonder about the economics of running a restaurant in this area of high rents, high employee costs and high cost of food supplies, according to a social media post earlier this year, Magdelena’s grossed $400,000 in sales in 2022 and was on track to increase that to $480,000 this year. But even those numbers weren’t enough – and when your base clientele is only a fraction of the population, that probably adds to the challenges.

In fairness to the vegetarian/vegan crowd, they tend to be accomplished cooks. With so few dine-out options because of their dietary restrictions and relatively small numbers, it is hard for restaurants to live up to their high expectations when they can often make it better and cheaper at home. Even in the case of Magdelena’s, which has a nearly perfect – and quite rare – rating on Yelp, Google and Happy Cow (a vegetarian restaurant guide), in addition to being voted Top New Restaurant by Sonoma Magazine, and being one of only two vegan restaurants in Sonoma County – after all that, it still wasn’t enough to make it work.

We’ve had a couple of Greta’s creations, including a breakfast roll and a Korean pulled mushroom (instead of pork) pizza, and they were delicious. I also respect any restaurant that uses whole food items instead of relying on highly processed alternatives. We wish Greta the best and hope she can re-launch her concept at some time and place in the future, because clearly she and her food are well-loved.

VegFest 2023

For those who may be wanting to connect with and learn more about that vegetarian and vegan community, Sonoma County VegFest 2023 is Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.

More information, and $10 tickets, can be found at www.socovegfest.org, but here is a testimonial from off their website: “I have to admit that the Sonoma County VegFest blew other VegFests out of the water! It was the most fun, educational and delicious event I have attended.” From speakers and films to vegan food preparation demos to live music, VegFest looks like a good time.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.