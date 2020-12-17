‘A blessing in my life’

Harlan Osborne

Frequently, we’re reminded of how severely the coronavirus has impacted our lives, including holiday planning and family get-togethers, compelling nearly everyone to make adjustments as they encounter a minefield of pandemic-related obstacles. Its affects are widespread, handicapping academics, the food industry and those whose lives depend on a steady income.

Sometimes overlooked are the members of volunteer organizations, who contribute their time, talent and expertise helping those in need, allowing professionals and other workers to focus on more pressing issues. Among those groups is the Petaluma Valley Hospital Auxiliary, whose blue-smocked volunteers lend a helpful hand guiding visitors, providing information, delivering mail and flowers and running the gift shop.

Petaluma-born Betty McCoy has been an inspirational leader and project manager of the PVH Auxiliary for 25 years, donating thousands of hours providing support to hospital staff and patients. But since March, when the virus forced the shutdown of non-essential services, the active 96-year-old, who still drives, has been sheltering at home.

“I’ve been with the auxiliary since I answered an ad in the paper in 1994,” said McCoy, who began her volunteering with the FISH Food Pantry. “I’ve always felt it a great privilege to be a volunteer.”

Since then McCoy’s worked in all of the auxiliary’s departments: information desk, escort, gift shop and emergency room. She served as chairman of its scholarship committee, which awards three annual scholarships from the gift shop’s revenue, is a former recording secretary of its Board of Directors and on its nominating committee.

“I delivered flowers and until my body gave out, I used to push the coffee cart,” she said. “Then I moved to the gift shop. Being a native Petaluman, I’ve always enjoyed stepping into the rooms for a few minutes to say ‘Hi’ to the patients. It was always interesting to see who came in.”

Born at Petaluma General Hospital in 1924, she’s the oldest of three children. Her parents, Gus and Josie Grewe, were German immigrants from the Isle of Fohr, who operated a 10,000-hen egg ranch and raised cattle on 16-acres on King Road. She attended Philip Sweed, Wilson and Washington Grammar schools, moving on to Petaluma Junior High and graduating from Petaluma High in 1942. After high school she attended Burbank Business College in Santa Rosa.

“All my friends were city girls,” said McCoy. “After school I’d change out of my school clothes and work in the vegetable garden or clean and pack eggs. Until we got an egg cleaning machine, we cleaned them by hand, before selling them to the Poultry Producers. During the Depression we smoked our own pork, had bacon and eggs, and all the vegetables we needed. We didn’t feel it.”

She married her husband of 62 years, Bill McCoy, in 1944, after his discharge from the Army Air Corps. They’d first met at Grace Evangelical Church when she was 14.

“When Bill got out of the service, he and Elwyn Gilardi went into business together operating a Seaside service station on the corner of Third and C streets,” said Betty. “There wasn’t enough income to support two families, so Bill left and worked for PG&E for a short time before joining the Petaluma Fire Department, where he started at the bottom of the barrel, but eventually made captain. He worked three days on and three days off. On his off days, while I worked, he’d take our three sons Steven, Gerry and Tim fishing.”

Betty worked part-time at Bundesen’s Hatchery de-beaking baby chicks. After business college she took a job as a payroll clerk at the Poultry Producers until she got a call from Isabel S. Minor real estate.

“I was very interested in real estate, but Isabel was very self-centered and didn’t want to help me, so after five years I left her,” said McCoy. “My neighbor taught me automobile bookkeeping and I began working at Niles Buick as office manager until Bob Benson offered me a job at his Mazda dealership in Santa Rosa. I worked there until I retired in 1984.

“My husband and I did a lot of traveling together,” she added. “We belonged to a travel group of about 25 trailers called ‘Gofer Kix’ and we’d make the rounds, always staying within 100 miles of Petaluma. We kept a journal of our travels. Everyone is gone now. Bill died in 2007.”

Due to the uncertainty of the future, McCoy is doubtful she’ll ever go back to volunteering at the hospital. If she doesn’t, she’s left with a lifetime of great memories.

“All the years I volunteered,” she said, “were a blessing in my life.”

(Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs every other week. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net)