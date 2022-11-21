Subscribe

A bowl for every occasion – and for seniors in need

Mark your calendars for Petaluma People Services Center’s 1,000 Petaluma Bowls party this Friday, Nov. 25.|
HOUSTON PORTER
November 21, 2022, 3:08PM
Perhaps you have heard about, hosted, or been invited to a bowl painting party over the past few months, all in preparation for Petaluma People Services Center’s 1,000 Petaluma Bowls party. Well, that party is finally here and will be held at Hotel Petaluma on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You may be thinking it’s odd to hold a fundraiser in the middle of the day, but remember, this is the day after Thanksgiving, so hopefully you are off work. Tickets are $20 at the door and include soup, beverages and live entertainment. You’ll also get a chance to bid on those bowls, with the proceeds going to help PPSC support their local programs, including meal delivery to seniors.

Even if you don’t see a bowl, or set of bowls, that strikes your fancy, consider donating anyway. The PPSC website says that for every $60 worth of bowls sold, they can deliver food and care to a senior for a week. In my house, a large portion of our daily-use bowls are actually from these events, and I must tell you that there are some pretty impressive professional and amateur bowl decorators in our community. Visit the events section of www.petalumapeople.org for more information and to find out about hosting a bowl painting party yourself for next year’s 1,000 Bowls.

Dine out to give

On Thursday, Dec. 1, local restaurants, breweries and wineries will host Dining Out for Life - Sonoma County, and will donate anywhere from 25% to 100% of their proceeds to Food for Thought, a local nonprofit dedicated to meeting the nutrition needs of people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County. “We supply more than 300,000 meals per year at no charge to qualified clients who are at risk of malnutrition. Our services eliminate food insecurity, reduce hospital visits and medical expenses, and improve our clients’ health and quality of life,” says the website at fftfoodbank.org.

Roughly 80 Sonoma County restaurants are participating, with our local list including Central Market, Cucina Paradiso, Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets, McNear’s, Quinua Cocina Peruana, Risibisi, Street Social and the Tea Room. And in our sister towns to the west, Rocker Oysterfeller’s, in Valley Ford, and Ginochio’s Kitchen and Terrapin Creek, both at Bodega Bay, will be participating.

You can also donate either before or during the event and will be automatically entered into a raffle with prizes ranging from restaurant gift cards to grocery store gift certificates to free entry into Food for Thought’s 2023 event, which includes the Rialto Cinemas’ awards night, a yoga class of your choice, and Our Long Table, an evening of food and music at Vine Hill House in Sebastopol. And for every $25 or more you will receive FFT’s “20% off Tuesdays” card, which gives you 20% off when dining at participating restaurants on Tuesdays for all of 2023. There are a dozen restaurants on the list, but our local participants are Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets, Rocker Oysterfeller’s and Quinua Cocina Peruana.

Cake for ag kids

Last year’s Petaluma Future Farmers of America cake auction was a huge hit, even though it had to be held online due to Covid concerns. The cakes were amazing, and the bidding was equally impressive, all going to support the chapter’s activities throughout the year.

For the first time in several years, this event will be held live. The potluck dinner and cake auction will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 6 p.m. in the Multi-Use Room at Petaluma High School. The Petaluma High School Agriculture Department is asking for RSVPs by Sunday, Dec. 10, by using the Google form link you can find in their social media posts (we cannot print it to the newspaper) or by calling 778-4661.

And if you want to participate by donating a cake, that is welcomed too. Last year we won the bidding on a cake from Sax’s Joint, where mama Julie Saxelby makes some pretty spectacular cakes, along with the rest of the great menu. This year, they will hold a “Wrapped Present Cake Contest” for cakes that look like a holiday gift, but regularly decorated cakes and other desserts are welcome as well.

Regular readers know that I have a soft spot for our local youth ag programs because I not only have first-hand experience going through 4-H but have seen a multitude of 4-H and FFA youth capitalize on the opportunities given to them through these programs. Many go on to become really incredible adults, often returning home to help keep our ag roots well connected to the rest of the community. In short, these types of youth programs are helping to shape the next generation of leaders.

Thai BBQ switch

To say that OSHA Thai BBQ has had a good run since opening in July 2021 would be an understatement. One of the only pandemic restaurants to find success, its owners have made the choice to sell it to a new owner. This was one of several restaurants they own, including in the city and the East Bay, and because they are so busy with their other projects, they decided to pass this location along to someone new.

It seems the new owner is Thai BBQ House. I am told that the menu will stay the same, but of course there is no guarantee of that, and hopefully they will add some of their own touches. That said, OSHA Thai did a great job listening to Petaluma customers, even adding a BBQ sampler plate to their menu after Petaluma diners asked for it.

Limited edition cheese

Bivalve Dairy’s Mendonça cheese is back at Petaluma Market, but only for a limited time. Knowing I’m a lover of their cheeses, Bivalve owner Karen Bianchini Taylor gave me a recent heads-up regarding Petaluma Market and so we immediately raced down there to stock up – and while shopping there again for last-minute Thanksgiving fare, will likely grab a few more wedges.

Mendonça is our go-to cheese, whether as part of a charcuterie board or for shredding for things like pasta or pizzas. Maybe it's the terroir and the flavor of a cheese made with milk from local cows, but I'll take Mendonça even over Parmigiano Reggiano when looking for that kind of cheese. We enjoy it every which way, from eating it in straight to wrapping it in salami to shredding it over various dishes. Although not a particularly soft or melty cheese, we love the flavor so much that we’ll even use it in place of meltier cheeses.

Mendonça will store for quite a while, so if you get it and love it like we do, I'd recommend going back and stocking up. Or simply ask Petaluma Market’s cheesemonger extraordinaire, Marie Schmittroth, for a sample while you're in the store and you will see for yourself, and can then stock up right then and there.

Bivalve describes Mendonça as “similar to a traditional Açorean island-style cheese. It’s tangy with grassy flavors up front, ending with a spicy piquant finish. Serve on a cheese or charcuterie board, and pair it with a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon or a hop-forward IPA."

No Turkey Day chicken

What a Chicken posted to social media that they will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. They also have given us advance warning that they will be closed for a winter break, hopefully spending it with their family and taking a bit of a break from the hustle and bustle of the restaurant life. You will be able to get all their great food, including our favorites, the shrimp tacos – and the chicken, of course – through Sunday, Dec. 18. Then from Monday, Dec. 19 until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, they will be closed down for a break, reopening Jan. 4. We see this kind of thing a lot in Europe and wouldn’t mind seeing more of it here. Our restaurant owners and workers work overtime to bring us all this great food, so it is nice to see them getting to take break.

Flamez closes

Flamez, an east side staple, announced a closing and regrouping back in September, with the hopes of reopening with “a completely new look, a new menu, new hours, and a new name.” However, co-owner Kim Shatnawi took to social media this past week to confirm the rumors that Flamez, under any name, would not return to the Leghorn Shopping Center.

“Our vision to bring a new energy and a new breakfast experience to the Leghorn Shopping Center has been a goal of ours for a while now. We intended to bring that together with the signing of a new lease and unfortunately after many weeks of discussions with our landlords, we just could not come to terms with the agreements of said lease. We fully intend on fulfilling our plans and we hope that wherever we are, you will come too. It's been our pleasure to serve you, to know all of you, to see you grow, and to have you as a part of our family. We will keep you updated on our plans and our progress.”

There’s a good reason that Kim won best server, even as an owner, in a recent Petaluma People’s Choice Awards voting. She and her crew truly care about their guests which is why we, along with many other locals, look forward to seeing where they land and what their new concept is.

Email Houston Porter at houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.

