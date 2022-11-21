Perhaps you have heard about, hosted, or been invited to a bowl painting party over the past few months, all in preparation for Petaluma People Services Center’s 1,000 Petaluma Bowls party. Well, that party is finally here and will be held at Hotel Petaluma on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You may be thinking it’s odd to hold a fundraiser in the middle of the day, but remember, this is the day after Thanksgiving, so hopefully you are off work. Tickets are $20 at the door and include soup, beverages and live entertainment. You’ll also get a chance to bid on those bowls, with the proceeds going to help PPSC support their local programs, including meal delivery to seniors.

Even if you don’t see a bowl, or set of bowls, that strikes your fancy, consider donating anyway. The PPSC website says that for every $60 worth of bowls sold, they can deliver food and care to a senior for a week. In my house, a large portion of our daily-use bowls are actually from these events, and I must tell you that there are some pretty impressive professional and amateur bowl decorators in our community. Visit the events section of www.petalumapeople.org for more information and to find out about hosting a bowl painting party yourself for next year’s 1,000 Bowls.

Dine out to give

On Thursday, Dec. 1, local restaurants, breweries and wineries will host Dining Out for Life - Sonoma County, and will donate anywhere from 25% to 100% of their proceeds to Food for Thought, a local nonprofit dedicated to meeting the nutrition needs of people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County. “We supply more than 300,000 meals per year at no charge to qualified clients who are at risk of malnutrition. Our services eliminate food insecurity, reduce hospital visits and medical expenses, and improve our clients’ health and quality of life,” says the website at fftfoodbank.org.

Roughly 80 Sonoma County restaurants are participating, with our local list including Central Market, Cucina Paradiso, Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets, McNear’s, Quinua Cocina Peruana, Risibisi, Street Social and the Tea Room. And in our sister towns to the west, Rocker Oysterfeller’s, in Valley Ford, and Ginochio’s Kitchen and Terrapin Creek, both at Bodega Bay, will be participating.

You can also donate either before or during the event and will be automatically entered into a raffle with prizes ranging from restaurant gift cards to grocery store gift certificates to free entry into Food for Thought’s 2023 event, which includes the Rialto Cinemas’ awards night, a yoga class of your choice, and Our Long Table, an evening of food and music at Vine Hill House in Sebastopol. And for every $25 or more you will receive FFT’s “20% off Tuesdays” card, which gives you 20% off when dining at participating restaurants on Tuesdays for all of 2023. There are a dozen restaurants on the list, but our local participants are Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets, Rocker Oysterfeller’s and Quinua Cocina Peruana.

Cake for ag kids

Last year’s Petaluma Future Farmers of America cake auction was a huge hit, even though it had to be held online due to Covid concerns. The cakes were amazing, and the bidding was equally impressive, all going to support the chapter’s activities throughout the year.

For the first time in several years, this event will be held live. The potluck dinner and cake auction will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 6 p.m. in the Multi-Use Room at Petaluma High School. The Petaluma High School Agriculture Department is asking for RSVPs by Sunday, Dec. 10, by using the Google form link you can find in their social media posts (we cannot print it to the newspaper) or by calling 778-4661.

And if you want to participate by donating a cake, that is welcomed too. Last year we won the bidding on a cake from Sax’s Joint, where mama Julie Saxelby makes some pretty spectacular cakes, along with the rest of the great menu. This year, they will hold a “Wrapped Present Cake Contest” for cakes that look like a holiday gift, but regularly decorated cakes and other desserts are welcome as well.

Regular readers know that I have a soft spot for our local youth ag programs because I not only have first-hand experience going through 4-H but have seen a multitude of 4-H and FFA youth capitalize on the opportunities given to them through these programs. Many go on to become really incredible adults, often returning home to help keep our ag roots well connected to the rest of the community. In short, these types of youth programs are helping to shape the next generation of leaders.