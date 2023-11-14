A brief history of Petaluma’s first people

Picture Petaluma pre-European contact, with valley vistas, native grasses swaying, woodlands chock-full of wildlife, replete with waterfowl generously teeming throughout wetlands and waterways.

Tall tule reeds grew abundantly, providing Petaluma's Native American residents, the Coast Miwok, an abundant resource which they fashioned into tule boats, homes and more.

The landscape upon which the town of Petaluma sits today is the homeland of Coast Miwok who followed rich cultural beliefs and held an intimate understanding of the land, seasons, flora and fauna. Within each Miwok community, there was a hoipu and a hoipu-kulele, or men and women respectively, who led the villages that prospered with very little if any violence throughout the thousands of years here.

History tells us the Petaluma area became General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo's home when he received Mexican land grants and was the predominant political leader of Alta California in 1834.

Sonoma State University Library states, "If he (Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo) was not actually the founder of California's diversity, Vallejo was certainly one of it's chief architects."

Since the Pealuma site would suit him both economically and socially, Vallejo “employed” hundreds of Indigenous workers.

His Rancho Adobe home was built and it eventually held 30,000 head of cattle for the hide and tallow trade business. Thousands of horses and sheep were also spread over his land of 66,000 acres which was edged by both the Petaluma River and Sonoma Creek. The area is now known as Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation's website under the Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park: Archaeological Investigations, a UC Berkeley team, which was led by Stephen Silliman in 1996, helped uncover some new information about the area and its first inhabitants.

“The project was designed to locate and study evidence of the Native Americans who lived and worked at the Petaluma Adobe in the 19th century,” the site’s entry states.

The project’s excavations revealed a lengthy cobble foundation-like area that may be stream deposits or they could be remains of homes. Also discovered were obsidian flakes, groundstones and other tools, cattle and fish bones, nails and other items.

In one of Silliman’s books, "Lost Laborers in Colonial California- Native Americans and the Archaeology of Rancho Petaluma," published in 2004, he wrote that during that time, Native Americans worked as field hands, cowboys, artisans, cooks and servants. They were compensated with food, clothing and sometimes various goods.

History shows that many Indigenous people were enslaved during the California Mission era (1769-1833) and into the Rancho era (1830s-1850s) where they endured untold hardship, disease and death.

Those who survived no longer had access to their ancestral lands which provided the basis of their culture's religion, hunting and gathering, and other traditional practices, as the lands were vastly overtaken by Europeans.

Petaluma's past is kept alive through the California Department of Parks and Recreation's efforts to educate, preserve and protect the state’s natural and cultural resources as well as stories from Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria and through articles like “Tsupu, The Last Woman From Petaluma” by tribal chairman Greg Sarris.

In the historical piece we learn about the life of Sarris' great-great-great-grandmother who lived in a village east of the Petaluma River. She was born about 1820.

Often lost to history are the stories of this critical time for Indigenous people, when they were controlled and forced into labor pools and worse, are important pieces of a complicated puzzle of the past of which we cannot forget.