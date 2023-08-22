A Business of Her Own: Petaluma’s Early Women Merchants

Contrary to what many history books suggest, Petaluma was not solely founded by men|
JOHN PATRICK SHEEHY
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 22, 2023, 11:00AM

As a founding merchant of Kent & Smith – Petaluma’s first general store – Cassie Miranda Kent was said to have few equals. You wouldn’t know it from the history books. In their pages, Petaluma was created by men — rugged pioneers who, after venturing west for gold, stayed to build the river town. That is, until their luck ran out and the debt collectors came calling.

In such instances, men fortunate enough to be married triggered a fail-safe option – California’s Sole Trader Act. Passed by the state legislature in 1852, the act enabled a married woman to independently own and operate her own business. Its intention was to provide women burdened with dissolute or absent husbands a means of supporting themselves. Husbands, however, had a different view, using the act as a legal equivalent of hiding behind a woman’s skirt.

That was keeping in step with the spirit of the Gold Rush, best described by railroad magnate Collis P. Huntington as “whatever is not nailed down is mine, and whatever I can pry loose is not nailed down.”

Petaluma was founded on the same ethos.

In 1852, a failed gold miner named George H. Keller made an illegal squatter’s claim to 158 acres of a Mexican land grant. He then mapped out the town of Petaluma and began selling fraudulent lots to fellow disappointed miners looking to stake a claim in the next gold rush — land speculation.

Cassie Kent — one of only three women in town at the time — and her husband Walter were among the first to buy in. With a partner named H.H. Smith, they purchased a lot from Keller on Main Street, where they built the town’s first general store, Kent & Smith, across from today’s Putnam Plaza. Walter also served as the town’s second postmaster after the first – Keller’s 21-year old son Garrett – who fled town with his father and the money he made in real estate.

Kent & Smith opened its doors just as Petaluma was evolving from a village of meat hunters supplying wild game to San Francisco, into a bustling shipping port for potatoes, Sonoma County’s first boom crop. Within a couple of years, overproduction and soil exhaustion led to a potato bust, after which Petaluma’s economy experienced a brief downturn before rebounding with the California wheat boom in the late 1850s.

In the midst of that lull, Kent & Smith went belly up, and was sold at public auction to pay off creditors.

The Kents also owned a 160-acre farm south of town. To shield it from the money hounds, 26-year-old Cassie filed as a sole trader, claiming she alone was in charge of raising stock and poultry on the farm.

The Kents weren’t alone in exploiting the act to evade debt collectors. More than three-dozen married women filed as sole traders in Petaluma between 1852 and 1862. The majority registered their business as operating farms and raising livestock. Others listed wheelwright, saloon keeper, liquor seller, hotel keeper, store merchant and lumber dealer.

In many cases, they designated their husbands as working agents, at least on paper.

Not all sole trader filings were fraudulent.

The state constitution allowed married women to personally retain assets they brought to a marriage, providing some with capital to invest. As Petaluma’s female population grew, comprising 38% of the town’s 1,338 residents by 1857, three married women — Mary Ann Trevor, Susan Cowles and Hannah Davis — filed as sole traders to open their own millinery and dress shops. Mrs. Fanny Ver Mehr filed to create a boarding school for girls.

Then there was Cassie Kent.

In the “separate spheres” of the Victorian era, women were relegated to the home while men engaged in the public world of business and politics. However, in California’s boom and bust cycles, many women unable to rely upon a bread-winning man were forced to work outside the home. Working class women were largely limited to domestic occupations — cooking, baking, house cleaning, washing clothes — or else working on the factory floors of Petaluma’s woolen and silk mills. Among the middle-class, some women pursued careers as school teachers while others partnered silently in merchant enterprises with their husbands.

A handful of women, however, challenged the notion that those characteristics necessary to succeed in small business — ambition, assertiveness, and competition — were quintessentially masculine traits. Among them was Cassie Kent.

In 1857, she went into business on her own, leasing the Central Hotel on the southwest corner of Kentucky Street and Western Avenue, a site occupied today by the Chase Bank. It wasn’t the first hotel in Petaluma operated by a woman. That honor belonged to Rosanna Loftus, who in 1853 opened the Farmers Hotel (later renamed the Union Hotel) at the corner of Main Street and Western Avenue, where the Masonic Lodge stands today.

Cassie’s Central Hotel was originally constructed in Valparaiso, Chile, and shipped to California in 1851 by a speculator named Charles H. Veeder. Veeder initially erected it in the newly established town of Vallejo, slated at the time to become the state capital. In 1853, state legislators – disenchanted with Vallejo’s sluggish development – voted to move the capital to Benicia, leaving Veeder $18,000 in debt ($700,000 in today’s currency).

Promptly dismantling the hotel, Veeder shipped it to Petaluma, reopening it as the Central Hotel, just before the potato boom went bust. Forced to declare bankruptcy, he leased the hotel to Cassie before moving on to his next gamble, developing the town of Calpella in Mendocino County.

Hospitality proved a volatile industry in the new town.

Cassie operated the Central Hotel for less than a year before turning it over to two other women, Mrs. Finchley and Mrs. Goodrich, who renamed it the Clinton House. A year later, two brothers named Schreck assumed the lease, changing the name to the City Hotel. The hotel was later rebuilt and renamed the Continental Hotel before being consumed by fire in 1968.

In 1862, frustrated debt collectors convinced state legislators to close the loopholes in the Sole Trader Act. Going forward, fraudulent claims were considered felonies and husbands were prohibited from acting as working agents. But fraud wasn’t the only thing legislators were looking to clamp down on.

Under the revised act, a woman was required to testify before a judge as to why she desired to operate a business independent of her husband. Women protested the change, arguing it forced a woman to air her dirty laundry in public by proving as much against her husband as she would in securing a divorce from him, and then explaining to a judge why she wasn’t simply divorcing him.

Up through the 1890s, the majority of women-owned businesses in Petaluma were millineries and dress shops — an 1877 directory listed 12 in town — along with a few restaurants, boarding houses and hair salons. By the turn of the century, progressivism, feminism and immigration opened the door to more women operating hotels, bakeries, restaurants, houseware stores, art supply shops, music schools, medical practices, newspapers, brothels, ice cream stands and horse-drawn hacks, or taxi, services. Among those who were married, some utilized the Sole Trader Act, while most did not.

In 1905, 24-year-old Miss Frances Hardy opened the Bon Ton Millinery Shop in the Towne Building, which in 1868 replaced the building Walter and Cassie Kent constructed for their general store in 1852. Hardy operated Bon Ton at that location for 50 years, until the Petaluma City Council condemned the building in 1956 and converted the site into a parking lot, which it remains today, directly across from Putnam Plaza.

As for Cassie Kent, she eventually divorced Walter, opened her own sewing business and remarried, settling with her second husband in a cozy cottage on Post Street, where she died in 1902 at the age of 72.

John Patrick Sheehy is a history detective who digs beneath the legends, folklore and myths to learn what’s either been hidden from the common narrative or else lost to time, in hopes of enlarging the collective understanding of our culture and communities. Read more of his writing at PetalumaHistorian.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.