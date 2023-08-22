A Business of Her Own: Petaluma’s Early Women Merchants

As a founding merchant of Kent & Smith – Petaluma’s first general store – Cassie Miranda Kent was said to have few equals. You wouldn’t know it from the history books. In their pages, Petaluma was created by men — rugged pioneers who, after venturing west for gold, stayed to build the river town. That is, until their luck ran out and the debt collectors came calling.

In such instances, men fortunate enough to be married triggered a fail-safe option – California’s Sole Trader Act. Passed by the state legislature in 1852, the act enabled a married woman to independently own and operate her own business. Its intention was to provide women burdened with dissolute or absent husbands a means of supporting themselves. Husbands, however, had a different view, using the act as a legal equivalent of hiding behind a woman’s skirt.

That was keeping in step with the spirit of the Gold Rush, best described by railroad magnate Collis P. Huntington as “whatever is not nailed down is mine, and whatever I can pry loose is not nailed down.”

Petaluma was founded on the same ethos.

In 1852, a failed gold miner named George H. Keller made an illegal squatter’s claim to 158 acres of a Mexican land grant. He then mapped out the town of Petaluma and began selling fraudulent lots to fellow disappointed miners looking to stake a claim in the next gold rush — land speculation.

Cassie Kent — one of only three women in town at the time — and her husband Walter were among the first to buy in. With a partner named H.H. Smith, they purchased a lot from Keller on Main Street, where they built the town’s first general store, Kent & Smith, across from today’s Putnam Plaza. Walter also served as the town’s second postmaster after the first – Keller’s 21-year old son Garrett – who fled town with his father and the money he made in real estate.

Kent & Smith opened its doors just as Petaluma was evolving from a village of meat hunters supplying wild game to San Francisco, into a bustling shipping port for potatoes, Sonoma County’s first boom crop. Within a couple of years, overproduction and soil exhaustion led to a potato bust, after which Petaluma’s economy experienced a brief downturn before rebounding with the California wheat boom in the late 1850s.

In the midst of that lull, Kent & Smith went belly up, and was sold at public auction to pay off creditors.

The Kents also owned a 160-acre farm south of town. To shield it from the money hounds, 26-year-old Cassie filed as a sole trader, claiming she alone was in charge of raising stock and poultry on the farm.

The Kents weren’t alone in exploiting the act to evade debt collectors. More than three-dozen married women filed as sole traders in Petaluma between 1852 and 1862. The majority registered their business as operating farms and raising livestock. Others listed wheelwright, saloon keeper, liquor seller, hotel keeper, store merchant and lumber dealer.

In many cases, they designated their husbands as working agents, at least on paper.

Not all sole trader filings were fraudulent.

The state constitution allowed married women to personally retain assets they brought to a marriage, providing some with capital to invest. As Petaluma’s female population grew, comprising 38% of the town’s 1,338 residents by 1857, three married women — Mary Ann Trevor, Susan Cowles and Hannah Davis — filed as sole traders to open their own millinery and dress shops. Mrs. Fanny Ver Mehr filed to create a boarding school for girls.

Then there was Cassie Kent.

In the “separate spheres” of the Victorian era, women were relegated to the home while men engaged in the public world of business and politics. However, in California’s boom and bust cycles, many women unable to rely upon a bread-winning man were forced to work outside the home. Working class women were largely limited to domestic occupations — cooking, baking, house cleaning, washing clothes — or else working on the factory floors of Petaluma’s woolen and silk mills. Among the middle-class, some women pursued careers as school teachers while others partnered silently in merchant enterprises with their husbands.

A handful of women, however, challenged the notion that those characteristics necessary to succeed in small business — ambition, assertiveness, and competition — were quintessentially masculine traits. Among them was Cassie Kent.

In 1857, she went into business on her own, leasing the Central Hotel on the southwest corner of Kentucky Street and Western Avenue, a site occupied today by the Chase Bank. It wasn’t the first hotel in Petaluma operated by a woman. That honor belonged to Rosanna Loftus, who in 1853 opened the Farmers Hotel (later renamed the Union Hotel) at the corner of Main Street and Western Avenue, where the Masonic Lodge stands today.