A crab feed, a Broadway Bash and a passel of pianos

RIP CITY RIDERS DRIVE-THRU CRAB FEED

Fundraiser for Polly Klaas Foundation

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Rip City Riders motorcycle club will be hosting a benefit crab feed — drive-thru style, to keep everybody safe — at the nonprofit’s club house in Petaluma. The event takes place on Saturday, March 6, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $60 and the meal includes a to-go dinner of fresh crab, salad, pasta and bread.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds benefit the Polly Klaas Foundation’s Social Media Safety Program.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The deadline to buy tickets is Feb. 28. Tickets are available at RipCityRiders.org.

THE PIANOS OF PETALUMA

Benefit to restore the historic Petaluma train trestle

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Pandemic conditions allowing, on April 1, 2021, a special exhibit of painted and decorated pianos will be on display at the Petaluma Arts Center. The exhibit, planned to run through May 15, will feature at close to 30 of the best pianos — some older, some brand new — all painted by local artists as part of the annual painted piano event hosted each year by Petaluma Pete. If all goes according to plan, the April 1 opening event will include live piano performances and other entertainment.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds go to the effort to restore and repair the historic train trestle that runs along the Petaluma River downtown, transforming it into a charming promenade. .

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? For information visit PetalumaRiverPromenade.org.

CINNABAR THEATER’S BROAD WAY BASH VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER

Benefit for local theater company’s Young Repertory Company and other youth programs

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This year’s Broadway Bash event will look and feel a bit different than those fancy, formal affairs of the past, as Cinnabar Theater moves forward with its first ever Virtual Broadway Bash, Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m. The show itself will include Broadway tunes performed by youth members of the company singing alongside (metaphorically) some of your favorite Cinnabar actors, dancers and vocalists. Since you are watching from the comfort of your own home, black tie, cocktail attire or PJs are all the acceptable dress. Tickets begin at $50 and go up from there, depending on your tier of support.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Young Rep serves youth of all ages, from four-year-olds who are just starting pre-school to 18-year-olds finishing high school. The nonprofit offers fully-produced shows, fun summer camps, after-school classes, Broadway-level seminars, ticket discounts, and community service opportunities. Everything takes place in the iconic red schoolhouse perched atop a grassy hill on the outskirts of Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Save the Date! Tickets go on Sale on Feb, 22. Get tickets or information at CinnabarTheater.org.

