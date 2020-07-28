'A deep desire for transformation’

Dana Christian Lee is not your typical “Sunday School teacher.”

An entrepreneurial Yoga instructor, and the founder of the nonprofit EmbodyPetaluma, she serves as the Director of Religious Education/Exploration (DRE) for two Petaluma churches —the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalists. Conveniently, both groups share the same church buildings at 825 Middlefield Rd.

Lee approaches her jobs with a strong belief system.

“I think people have a deep desire for growth and transformation in their spiritual lives,” she says. “Personally, I try to connect with people on a wholistic level, having everyone know that I see them as a person, as a youngster, as a parent, and as a family. I then help them to feel valuable in whatever way it works for them. I provide a place that is safe and welcome to kids and adults just as they are. Then, in time, people relax and explore the larger questions. ‘Do I know who I am? Or ‘Am I the same person all the time?’”

A Michigan native, Lee has only been in Petaluma for a year. A year full of change and Covid-19. In response to a question about how shelter-in-place has changed Sunday School, she answers, “When the shut-down became official, both churches closed their doors. I went right to the families so they knew what was happening and we could come up with our best options.”

Only two Sundays were missed until Lee had improvised a viable, distance-based community.

“In addition to missing Sunday school, parents and kids were having to deal with home-schooling and online studies amid the vacuum left by the absence of sport teams, music, art, and dance lessons, scouts, 4H, and all the other activities which used to set a week’s schedule,” she says. “It took a while to recalibrate while avoiding undermining their family systems. What we have managed to create together, online, allows children and adults to know they are not alone, and to see and share and connect with each other. It is fun to watch a zoom meeting when one person’s laughter or smile infects everyone else in the group.”

Lee says the parents have been taking the Covid-19 threat very seriously.

“They know that science is important, but it can also put a damper on our everyday routines,” she allows. “Our need for meaningful community contact is tangible, so in addition to Sundays, we also host Wednesday coffee hours, and on Saturday, we had our first Virtual Game Night, with Bingo game boards printed out at home so everyone could participate online at the same time.”

When asked what she wants her fellow Petalulmans to know, Lee answers, “Petaluma is such a sweet town, and as a newcomer, I was just starting to know this place. I loved what happened at the Rivertown Revival put on by the Friends of the Petaluma River. It was a super great, inclusive, inspiring gathering. It joyously displayed the arc of growth for the city, and then Covid came, and everything shut down. When things return to some kind of normal, I want to become a strong part of the community and not be a transplant any longer.”

