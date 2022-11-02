A eulogy for Tuesday night comedy

It's a Tuesday night in Sonoma County.

What do you do?

You don't feel like staying in, so should you go to a movie? Maybe something more fun, more real – like a comedy show. Well, for about a decade, Sally Tomatoes, has provided comedy fans (and comedy performers) some special very Tuesday nights. While the weekly showcase has always been a “local comedy” show, and in an often joked about, somewhat difficult place to find, the humor came naturally and a community formed. Grateful comedians were booked by producer and frequent host Casey Williams.

The comics would be from all over the bay, and even some traveling comics would use the Tuesday comedy show to fill a gap in their week. On stage, the performers might sometimes be silly, while many of them took it very seriously. Some have been dedicated performers who have been on Netflix, Comedy Central, late night talk shows and so on. It’s the full comedy club experience, all right there in Rohnert Park ... or... was it Cotati?

Was it actually Penngrove?

Whatever. It was at Sally Tomatoes.

“Was” is the right word, unfortunately.

Because that time is now over.

Barrel Proof Comedy, the production company that gradually evolved through the weekly comedy show, has announced that the October 25 show was the final one. There will no longer be shows on Tuesday nights at Sally Tomatoes.

Casey Williams assured me that he does plan to continue to bring comedy to people, that his other events will go on and even some at Sally Tomatoes. Though the Tuesdays are all done, special event shows are planned, like on Saturday, November 26, when The Best of The San Francisco Comedy Competition will be at Sally Tomatoes.

I get it. Things shift and change and it's time for the Tuesdays to end. It certainly has evolved over the years. In the first years, a big amount of energy and engagement in the show was Tony Sparks hosting. It was a sharp contrast to what Sonoma County was likely used to in terms of entertainment. Sparks would shatter the fourth wall and really talk to people, making them part of the show. It broke the ice and gave the performers an easier time being the focal point – as the dart players focused intensely on getting a bullseye.

The show was ever evolving, shifting from happening every other Tuesday to being weekly. The stage moved, shifting the lights, rotating through comedians, hosts and DJs.

Rob Cervantes was a staple for a long time and still is very much part of the Barrel Proof Comedy family. Jake Bernie had taken over the position and oversaw the final night, both DJs are incredibly professional on both a technical and artistic level, elevating the show above what many other comedy nights have to offer. It made it polished and the evening had a rhythm, all of which carried through to the final night.

Headliner Chelsea Bearce brought her terrific energy, as well as her cupcakes, to a very satisfied audience, doing double duty by topping off the show and people's stomachs. There was a little air of sadness, but it was mostly just big laughs.

I could try to sum up the whole night in words, but comedy shows really need to be experienced live. To talk about what a Tuesday night could be doesn't do it justice. Comedy in Sonoma County is very much alive. It's just shifting and evolving, like all art tends to do.

Tuesdays at Sally Tomatoes just had to say good night.

“Oliver’s World” runs the fist and third Thursday of the week. Oliver is a standup comic and award-winning columnist. You can find out more at OliverGraves.com and on the Oliver Graves Facebook page.