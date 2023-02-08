A great way to support the Petaluma community: dine and donate

Dine and donate fundraisers are an excellent way to support our local nonprofit organizations dedicated to youth sports, arts and education. At the same time, it helps support our local restaurants – a win-win.

Petalumans relish supporting businesses that help the community, and for dine-and-donate diners, your dollars not only get you a special meal out (or to-go), but they help support the present and future of our community: the kids being raised right here, right now.

These fundraisers are usually grassroots efforts, often put together at the last minute, so we appreciate when community members bring upcoming events to our attention. Pease feel free to submit yours in advance to houston@avantlard.com, or through the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook, and I’ll print it here.

Here's an example: Beyond the Glory (www.btgpetaluma.com) hosts a dine and donate for Petaluma Valley Little League, with 20% of each check going to the League, whether you stop in for lunch, dinner, or get it take-out. But the event is Wednesday, Feb. 8 – great if you see this online in time, but not if you’re holding the print paper in your hand on Friday.

By the way, to take part in the fundraiser a flier is required, and can be submitted either as a hard copy or digitally with your mobile phone; find one by the League’s website at www.petalumavalley.org. Their events tab shows another dine and donate will be rolling around on March 16 at Lombardi’s BBQ.

Special thanks to Petaluma Foodies member and baseball mom, Krista Basque, for helping spread the word. Krista’s son, Noah Basque, plays in the Majors division for the Petaluma Police-sponsored team, which is coached by Mike Headley and Abel Nolasco. They play their games with two other local baseball organizations – Petaluma American Little League and Petaluma National Little League.

Next up on the dine-and-donate schedule is Acme Burger (www.acmeburgerco.com), who will host a “no-flier-necessary” fundraiser for the Casa Grande High School Wrestling Program on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m., with 15% of all sales being donated.

Another Petaluma Foodie, and sports mom, Andrea Wabl Demo, brought this one to our attention. Her son’s name is Joe Demo and he’s a wrestling freshman at Casa Grande. “He started wrestling last year at Kenilworth, and LOVES being a part of the Casa team. Coach Isaac Raya is awesome with the kids! They actually have their league championship tournament this weekend in Sonoma.”

I always say that once you become part of our community, you are only one person away from knowing everyone. I recognized that Demo name and asked if Andrea was related to a Dave Demo. Sure enough, she is married to him. Dave Demo graduated a year ahead of me at Petaluma High, and Andrea confirmed that my memory did, in fact, serve me correctly, that he drove some sort of fancy muscle car – a sweet red 1967 Mustang, which come to think of it was only 20 years old at the time!

Super Bowl BBQ

Butcher Crown Roadhouse (www.butchercrown.com) is currently accepting orders for their “Football Feast” for game day. The Super Bowl BBQ Bundles include “One pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, one pound of slow 'n' low smoked Duroc Pulled Pork, one full rack of St Louis Ribs, one tray of Potato Salad, one tray of Coleslaw, 8 Hawaiian rolls, pickles, and sauce.” The cost is $125. Orders should be placed through their website, and front porch pick-up is between 2 and 4 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12.

People’s Choice Awards

It’s that time again, when the Petaluma-Argus Courier accepts nominations for the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards. (Visit www.petaluma360.com and click the “2023 People’s Choice” link in the “Find it Fast” banner near the top of the page.) The nomination phase ends Feb. 27, and will then be followed by the actual voting among the top winners from the nomination round.

Because there are places that we all know will make the final round, I like to use the nomination round to highlight places that might not otherwise get any press. And you just never know – maybe your off-the-wall nomination might get enough votes to propel them into the final round. I think of the nomination round as a chance to spread the vote around, rather than trying to pick the winner. That comes in the final round.

Not surprisingly in our food mecca of Petaluma, one of the most anticipated categories each year is the Best New Restaurant. As covered in our “Petaluma’s food scene in 2022” article back on Jan. 20, there are quite a few choices for new restaurants. (Even if your favorite is missing from my list, don’t hesitate to nominate it.) From Acme Burger and Superburger – which are both excellent and have been well-received in our burger-loving town – to Belfare’s chicken sandwiches and other delights, to Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets vegan comfort food, as always, we have a lot of great choices. Bookending the year, we had Easy Rider open at the beginning of 2022 and Luma Bar & Eatery close out the year, with several other new places opening in between.

Crumbl interviewing

Crumbl opened in 2022 – and is open for nominations for the newly added “Best Dessert” category. But they also happen to be interviewing for new team members. If you’ve got a young one looking for a great job, I can think of few as good as this. I worked some food service jobs as a kid, but when I go into Crumbl they all seem to be having a lot more fun than I did. Owners Chris and Caley Berg (and baby Tenley, the cutest cookie baby ever!) have deep ties to our community and are enthusiastic and knowledgeable about what they are doing. I would imagine that working at Crumbl is a great learning and growing experience. Heck, Chris and Caley (a Casa Grande grad) are actually part of an elite team at Crumbl that trains managers and owners of other stores.

