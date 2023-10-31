A Halloween poem to set the mood for All Hallow’s Eve

[The following poem was submitted as part of the Argus-Courier’s annual scary fiction competition. We kind of love it, so even though it was not ultimately selected for publication in last Friday’s Halloween edition, we are happy to share it with you today. It’s the perfect mood-setter for a day of costumed fun and night of trick-or-treating.]

Halloween Poem

Ghost dogs bark at phantom cats,

who howl and shriek with glee.

Witches sup on eye of newt,

and cackle o’er tea.

Graveside hands rise up and wave

to specter friends nearby.

Wraiths wisp past their tombstones gray,

while bats and owls do fly.

Some humans prance in cloaks or masks,

and laugh and jest and jeer.

But wiser souls warn, “Lock your doors!

For there is much to fear.”