Bruce was the cool cousin. He was about 10 years older than my sisters and me, and did things like drive us in his convertible Lotus to see the movie “Monterey Pop” – the one in which Jimi Hendrix lights his guitar on fire. At another point, before he was married, he invited me up to his wood-lined Berkeley cottage for the weekend to share some crazy ideas about a small blowgun he had invented to shoot needles into the legs of otherwise heavily-armored riot police occupying the Berkeley campus.

I also vaguely remember something about goldfish.

Bruce’s dad, my “Uncle Rob,” was pretty cool too.

An irrepressible comic and fancy dresser, he loved to make my sisters and me laugh and feel the exhilaration of being driven a little too fast in his Thunderbird convertible. The only time I don’t remember him smiling was when we happily told him, quoting my dad, that he was a “clothes horse.” As kids we loved that curious alchemy of words, “clothes horse.” The combination sounded so playful, so fun, and we eagerly repeated them to my uncle one day while my dad also happened to be standing by.

Uncle Rob quickly got more serious than we had ever seen him.

“Is that true?” he asked my father point-blank while my father looked contrite and admitted that he actually had said such a thing. Uncle Rob was silent while my dad grasped for a few words of apology.

Still, I don’t know how well the two of them ever really did get along. Uncle Rob had been stationed in a submarine during WWII; my dad had been 4-F. Uncle Rob was a Clothes Horse; my dad wore his pants up high, hitched above his ample waist, and was probably also wearing Hush Puppies at the time.

Two strikes against humanity.

One year – it must have been 1967 – Uncle Rob and his family invited my family to come “see the hippies.” We drove around San Francisco with the windows rolled up until we eventually reached Ghirardelli Square, where I had my first face-to-face encounter with this mysterious and fearsome subculture.

Stepping up to a young woman who looked like Alice in Wonderland, whatever hesitancy or uncertainty I had been harboring instantly vanished, and I was a 12-year-old in love. She was selling copies of the San Francisco Oracle for 25 cents, and I borrowed a dollar from my parents to buy a copy. I returned to my parents, who were now sitting on a bench in the square eating large portions of ice cream and reported how nice she was, how nicely she had taken my money and counted back my change. That night I slowly turned through the colorful pages, psychedelic graphics, and an article by somebody named Timothy Leary. It was all strange and new and exciting, part of some barely comprehensible world that lay just beyond the horizon.

A couple of years later, to reciprocate Uncle Rob’s invitation, my parents invited my uncle’s family down to celebrate Christmas in Southern California. By that point I wanted, more than anything, a Joe Cocker album for Christmas, and cousin Bruce came through with the goods. I was as excited as if someone had given me a new pony.

After the traditional family breakfast of braided Krantz sprinkled with multi-colored sugar crystals (and plenty of butter), and after all the collective presents had finally been opened, I excitedly put my new album on the turntable of the Magnavox, and commenced to fill the family room with Joe Cocker’s wailing, contorted rendition of the Beatles’ “A Little Help from My Friends.”

“AAAAAAAAAAGH!!! ... I get BY with a little HELP from my FRIENDS ... “

At which point my Aunt Doreen, capturing the sentiments of every lowered and otherwise speechless head in the room, delivered a sizzling look to her son Bruce conveying, in no uncertain terms, that he had single-handedly destroyed the spirit of Christmas for all gathered at this most festive occasion.

“How could you?” she hissed in a low voice.

I, on the other hand, couldn’t have been more delighted.

Byron Schneider is a retired poet and editor residing in Petaluma. “A Joe Cocker Family Christmas” is excerpted from his forthcoming book, “Reflections from the Shadow of Los Angeles: A Very Brief Memoir.”