A jumpy cat named Spooky

So softly, so quietly had she crept into our life, at first, we had not even realized she was there.

Our neighbor’s cat, Alex, had taken to sleeping on our doorstep.

This is typically the first step of cats who have chosen to adopt a new owner. For some reason, this ignited Kathy’s maternal instinct, causing her to believe, in spite of physical evidence to the contrary, the cat must be starving and needed some food.

Food. That was the next step.

There were a few problems with any further “next steps” in the process — two dogs, my feline allergies, Alex’s owners lived across the street and most of all, Alex’s fear of men’s feet.

When Kathy stepped down onto the front porch, Alex would purr and rub against her legs. Whenever I stepped down, Alex bolted for the bushes. I suspect someone had foot-trained Alex.

Meaning, they probably kicked the cat.

Before long, a more aggressive gray cat showed up and chased Alex off. Nobody really liked the gray cat. So Kathy quit setting cat food out.

A few months later, Alex reappeared, and Kathy picked up where she left off, with Alex behaving differently now, friendlier, more approachable. When Kathy would arrive home from work and open the car door, Alex would leap into the car, curl up on her lap and purr. Kathy began keeping a towel in the car to keep cat hair off her clothes.

During the winter months, Alex would lay on the hood of the car or climb onto a front tire to keep warm before the engine cooled off.

Kathy decided to get Alex a leukemia vaccination, another step in the process. That was when we found out that Alex was not Alex after all. The cat was so dark it appeared black unless the light hit exactly right. But the vet informed us the cat was a tortoise shell and definitely female. Not long after that, we spotted the real Alex being held by our neighbor’s daughter, and that settled it.

We had a new cat.

It took quite a while before I was able to touch her. My success at that prompted me to take my own “next step,” and begin getting feline allergy injections, a long process that took years to complete.

We felt she should have a name, and since she also tended to spook when I approached her, she became, Spooky. We have often wondered what her story was, who she belonged to, why she moved ... and why she chose us.

She still lived outdoors and split her time between the car, sleeping under the hedge or sunning on the lawn or sidewalk. We got her a small, heated house to place on the front porch, which was her home for most of the time we lived in that house.

One morning, while taking out the garbage, I glanced over at her on the hood of the car and noticed her face had been torn up from a fight with some other critter. That meant another trip to the vet to get her patched up and while there, we got her the rest of her shots and checked for a microchip.

There was none.

She had to live with a cone in the upstairs bedroom for a few weeks until the stitches came out, after which she decided to move back outside.

In almost all of my photos of Spooky, she is in a patch of sun. Either she loved sun-bathing or I noticed her more when she was — or a little of both.

We moved to Petaluma not long after and, because Spooky did not know the lay of the land — not to mention the barn owl living in the palm tree right outside the front door — she became an indoor cat.

After another move to Penngrove, we got a new puppy, Maggie, who thought Spooky should either play with her or be a chew toy. Spooky was a little old lady and slowing down by then, and not interested in either pastime in the least. We installed a baby gate with a cat door in the entrance to Kathy’s office so Spooky could escape Maggie’s unwanted attention and get some respite. She had a bed in the corner where she spent the majority of her time, wandering out from time-to-time to visit or remind us it was time for her dinner.

Over time, Spooky and Maggie got to the point they could tolerate each other enough to lay on the same bed, but no closer than a foot apart. In Penngrove, she chose to become mostly an indoor cat, although she would wander outside occasionally without leaving the yard. She loved to climb on Kathy, stare her in the eyes and purr. Spooky would follow Kathy from room to room. On rare occasions she would bless me as well by crawling on my chest and purring.

Spooky recently took a turn for the worse and we finally had to put her down. It happened on my birthday. A birthday that I would prefer not to remember ,but will not soon forget.

I cleared out the baby gate, the cat bed and litter box, the medications, the cat toys and the food and so on.

Maggie became very curious and began searching and sniffing, trying to find Spooky. She did this off and on for several days. This morning Maggie went over to Spooky’s corner in Kathy’s office and started barking and crying incessantly.

She had finally figured it out.

We had no idea they had bonded.

I never thought I could miss a cat this much.

Farewell Spooky.

