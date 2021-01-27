A life of learning and teaching

On the first day of American Sign Language (ASL) class I took, Professor Joan Germany-Williams, 68, asked her students to wear earplugs. This discouraged us from talking during lectures or cheating on tests by sharing the answers aloud -- behaviors some students think they can get away with because Williams is Deaf.

She capitalizes Deaf, by the way, to emphasize the culture and values of the Deaf community.

But the real lesson — she explained through an interpreter who came only twice in the semester — was, "For hearing students to experience, to the extent that earplugs allow, life without sound."

Before the pandemic, the Williams’ commuted from their Grass Valley home -- twice a week, two-and-a-half hours each way -- to teach two ASL classes at the Petaluma Campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, and once a week, two hours each way, to Los Medanos College in Pittsburg to teach two additional classes. Her husband, Scott, drove while she graded students’ work and responded to emails. A veteran teacher, she has been teaching ASL at SRJC for 21 years.

"My parents and my brother were Deaf. My husband, two children, and grandchild are hearing, but I grew up in a Deaf family in New Jersey," she explained. "When I turned five, my family sent me to Marie H. Katzenbach School for the Deaf, a K-12 boarding school in West Trenton, New Jersey. In those days, they taught a speech-based method called Oralism."

Oralism was the legacy of Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone and the founder of AT&T. In 1880, Bell urged the international Congress on Education of the Deaf to vote against recognizing sign languages as "languages." Ironically, Bell's inspiration for many of his inventions was rooted in his desire to improve Deaf people’s lives because his mother and wife were Deaf. But he was also a eugenicist who believed in the superiority of the “white race” and that disabilities should be “bred out to reduce human suffering." ASL was banned for nearly 100 years, even in schools for Deaf children, such as the one Williams attended as a child in the 1950 and 60s.

"If we used ASL during classes, teachers made us stay late and write, 'I shall not sign in class.' repeatedly," she continued.

Most teachers were hearing, and students were expected to learn by lip-reading, a tall order since people can comprehend only a fraction of what is said by lip-reading alone. Williams spent many frustrating hours trying to read lips and emulate speech by replicating vibrations felt in the throat.

"Oralism was soooo boring!" she typed in her exchange with me.

The goal was to assimilate Deaf students into the hearing world. Williams often shows her ASL students just how difficult lip-reading is by having them guess words she “pretends to say.”

Most students can’t do it.

"When I was choosing a college, everyone expected me to go to Gallaudet University," Germany-WIlliams explained, referring to the best-known Deaf university in the U.S. Their website states, "Students can live and learn in ASL and English."

But Williams had a different plan.

"I wanted to experience the world beyond my small circle of Deaf family and friends. To prepare for the bigger hearing world, I decided to apply to a hearing college and learn to adapt.”

Williams first attended nearby Trenton State College. Then, she transferred to California State College East Bay and majored in Anthropology. After graduating, she worked in education, arts, and clothing design. She also obtained a Master’s degree in Art Therapy at John F. Kennedy University.

For the past two semesters, Williams has been teaching her ASL classes online from her home office because of the shelter-in-place order. A quilt with the ASL word for “love” hung behind her, and cats named Tai and Chi took turns sitting on her desk during our online interview.

"I prefer teaching from home," she confessed. "Students are more engaged online because there are fewer distractions."

Also, without the commute, she has more time to do things she loves, like making art.

Williams thinks life has improved for Deaf people since her childhood. The Deaf student-led civil rights movement in the 1980s pushed for greater self-determination and economic opportunity and helped to pass the 1990 Americans with Disability Act (ADA). Also, technological advancement such as video conferencing has allowed Deaf people to communicate over distances easily.

Still, Williams sometimes encounters insidious discrimination.

“Car insurance companies refuse to insure me, our home insurance premium doubles, a pizza place refuses orders from me -- all because I’m Deaf.”

Still, she wouldn’t trade her Deaf experience for anything else.

“I’ve met other Deaf people who hated to be Deaf,” revealed Germany-Williams. “That struck me. I’ve never wanted that, even after what I’ve gone through.”