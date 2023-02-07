A little love, a little sex, ‘A Little Night Music’

One thing a visitor at Spreckels Theatre Company immediately notices when attending a rehearsal of “A Little Night Music” is the ready proximity of candied breath mints. There is a bag of them near the entrance of the Spreckels Performing Arts center auditorium - and presumably the minty breath-fresheners are readily available backstage as well.

Clearly, the show being rehearsed has kissing in it.

“Oh, there is a lot of kissing in this show,” acknowledges Larry Williams, of Petaluma, taking a short break before disappearing to take his place for this early run-through of the classic 1973 romantic-farce musical, opening a three-week run on Friday, Feb. 10. “There’s a lot of flirting, a lot of kissing, and a lot of sex in this show, actually,” Williams continues, nodding in the direction of the stage, where the curtains are about to open to reveal a series of doors and columns, entrances and exits – and couches and beds. “You have to have beds in this show,” he said with a laugh. “'A Little Night Music’ is kind of geared toward sexuality, with several people who are either not having sex, or or trying to have sex, or in some cases, actually are having sex.”

Composed by the late, great Stephen Sondheim, with lyrics and a book by Hugh Wheeler, the beloved comedy is based on the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” loosely remade in 1982 by Woody Allen as “A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy.”

In the show – directed by Spreckels’ Artistic Director Sheri Lee Miller, and set in Sweden in the early 1900s – Williams plays Frederick Egerman, a lawyer whose wife died some years before and whose virtuous 20-year-old son Henrik (Sam J. Gleason) is now studying in the seminary. Frederick has been married for 11 months to 18-year-old Anne (Brenna Sammon), who is A. still a virgin and B. secretly in love with Henrik, who turns out to be secretly in love her too, though neither one knows it.

The complications only begin there.

Frustrated with his “situation,” Fredrik pays a call to former lover Desiree (Daniela Innocenti Beem), a glamorous actress who just happens to be appearing in a touring production in town. Desiree still has feelings for Fredrik, though she is currently involved with Carl-Magnus (Michael Coury Murdock), a married count whose wife Charlotte (Taylor Bartolucci) is quite aware of the affair, but feels powerless to stop it. When all parties end up invited to a weekend in the country at the opulent estate of Desiree’s wealthy mother Madame Armfeldt (Petaluma’s Eileen Morris), the stage is set for numerous hi-jinks, couplings, uncouplings and misunderstandings.

And, of course, being a Stephen Sondheim musical, there is gorgeous music – presented by a live, 12-piece orchestra under the direction of Janis Wilson. The score includes one of the most famous songs ever written by Sondheim - a certain song about heartbreak and clowns.

"With ‘Send in the Clowns,’ you don’t get the emotional payoff until later in the show,“ said Williams, ”but by then, there have been so many incredible songs – most of them based on waltzes, everything set in threes, all ‘one-two-three, one-two-three’ – you’ve probably forgotten this is the show that ‘Send in the Clowns’ was written for. But by then, of course, in the context of the story, the payoff is huge.“

Williams is the one to whom the famous song is delivered, so it’s his job to sit quietly and enjoy it up close and personal.

“And Dani Beem is so spectacular, with such a beautiful voice,” he added, “it’s pretty special being the one right there being sung to, though dramatically, it’s also a big acting moment for me, even if I’m mosty just listening.”

Though the show is considered a genuine classic, Williams admits that until now, he had very little familiarity with “A Little Night Music.”

“I’ve heard bits and pieces of it, but I’ve never seen a full production,” he said.

All in all, Williams - best known as a comic actor - has enjoyed the challenges of performing in a play with such demanding music, and with such a celebrated reputation.

“It’s been a great experience, and Sheri, our director, is certainly pouring her heart into this show,” Williams said. “The whole cast is. There’s a sense that we are creating something really special. I hope a lot of people come see it because they will, first of all, hear some incredible voices, from some of the best voice-talent in the North Bay. And it’s a comedy, so they’ll get to laugh too. We can all use more music and laughter in our lives.”

That seems to be the feeling throughout the cast, most of whom are appearing in “A Little Night Music” for the first time. That includes Morris, whose been featured in countless Bay Area operas and musicals, but never a Stephen Sondheim show until now.