A little love, a little sex, ‘A Little Night Music’

Petaluma actors, part of the cast of acclaimed veteran singers, are having fun with Stephen Sondheim musical classic at Spreckels Performic Arts Center.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 7, 2023, 3:07PM
Updated 1 hour ago

If you go

What: ‘A Little Night Music,’ the classic musical by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler

When: February 10-26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park

Cost: General $36; Senior (62+) $34; Student $32; Child (18-) $12

Tickets and Information: SpreckelsOnline.com

One thing a visitor at Spreckels Theatre Company immediately notices when attending a rehearsal of “A Little Night Music” is the ready proximity of candied breath mints. There is a bag of them near the entrance of the Spreckels Performing Arts center auditorium - and presumably the minty breath-fresheners are readily available backstage as well.

Clearly, the show being rehearsed has kissing in it.

“Oh, there is a lot of kissing in this show,” acknowledges Larry Williams, of Petaluma, taking a short break before disappearing to take his place for this early run-through of the classic 1973 romantic-farce musical, opening a three-week run on Friday, Feb. 10. “There’s a lot of flirting, a lot of kissing, and a lot of sex in this show, actually,” Williams continues, nodding in the direction of the stage, where the curtains are about to open to reveal a series of doors and columns, entrances and exits – and couches and beds. “You have to have beds in this show,” he said with a laugh. “'A Little Night Music’ is kind of geared toward sexuality, with several people who are either not having sex, or or trying to have sex, or in some cases, actually are having sex.”

Composed by the late, great Stephen Sondheim, with lyrics and a book by Hugh Wheeler, the beloved comedy is based on the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” loosely remade in 1982 by Woody Allen as “A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy.”

In the show – directed by Spreckels’ Artistic Director Sheri Lee Miller, and set in Sweden in the early 1900s – Williams plays Frederick Egerman, a lawyer whose wife died some years before and whose virtuous 20-year-old son Henrik (Sam J. Gleason) is now studying in the seminary. Frederick has been married for 11 months to 18-year-old Anne (Brenna Sammon), who is A. still a virgin and B. secretly in love with Henrik, who turns out to be secretly in love her too, though neither one knows it.

The complications only begin there.

Frustrated with his “situation,” Fredrik pays a call to former lover Desiree (Daniela Innocenti Beem), a glamorous actress who just happens to be appearing in a touring production in town. Desiree still has feelings for Fredrik, though she is currently involved with Carl-Magnus (Michael Coury Murdock), a married count whose wife Charlotte (Taylor Bartolucci) is quite aware of the affair, but feels powerless to stop it. When all parties end up invited to a weekend in the country at the opulent estate of Desiree’s wealthy mother Madame Armfeldt (Petaluma’s Eileen Morris), the stage is set for numerous hi-jinks, couplings, uncouplings and misunderstandings.

And, of course, being a Stephen Sondheim musical, there is gorgeous music – presented by a live, 12-piece orchestra under the direction of Janis Wilson. The score includes one of the most famous songs ever written by Sondheim - a certain song about heartbreak and clowns.

"With ‘Send in the Clowns,’ you don’t get the emotional payoff until later in the show,“ said Williams, ”but by then, there have been so many incredible songs – most of them based on waltzes, everything set in threes, all ‘one-two-three, one-two-three’ – you’ve probably forgotten this is the show that ‘Send in the Clowns’ was written for. But by then, of course, in the context of the story, the payoff is huge.“

Williams is the one to whom the famous song is delivered, so it’s his job to sit quietly and enjoy it up close and personal.

“And Dani Beem is so spectacular, with such a beautiful voice,” he added, “it’s pretty special being the one right there being sung to, though dramatically, it’s also a big acting moment for me, even if I’m mosty just listening.”

Though the show is considered a genuine classic, Williams admits that until now, he had very little familiarity with “A Little Night Music.”

“I’ve heard bits and pieces of it, but I’ve never seen a full production,” he said.

All in all, Williams - best known as a comic actor - has enjoyed the challenges of performing in a play with such demanding music, and with such a celebrated reputation.

“It’s been a great experience, and Sheri, our director, is certainly pouring her heart into this show,” Williams said. “The whole cast is. There’s a sense that we are creating something really special. I hope a lot of people come see it because they will, first of all, hear some incredible voices, from some of the best voice-talent in the North Bay. And it’s a comedy, so they’ll get to laugh too. We can all use more music and laughter in our lives.”

That seems to be the feeling throughout the cast, most of whom are appearing in “A Little Night Music” for the first time. That includes Morris, whose been featured in countless Bay Area operas and musicals, but never a Stephen Sondheim show until now.

“How is that possible, right?” Morris laughed, waiting in the auditorium, with co-actor Molly Belle Hart, to be called to places for Act II. “I’ve directed ‘Into the Woods,’ but this is my first Sondheim as a performer. I’m really enjoying it.”

For one thing, her character has most of the funny lines in the show.

“And the music is beautiful, of course,” Morris said, “and the script has some very engaging language. There’s a musicality to the spoken words, as well as in the music. The writing is so clever. I am working very hard to never mess up any of the writer’s sentences. I would feel very bad, because they are all so great.”

Hart, who also lives in Petaluma, plays Fredrika, Desiree’s precocious daughter and Madame Armfeldt’s grandaughter. She will also be playing the lead role of Winnie Foster in Spreckels’ upcoming production of “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical” running May 5-21.

“I hadn’t really heard of ‘A Little Night Music’ until I was cast in this production,” said Hart. “That was my first exposure to the show, though I obviously know other Sondheim shows. And of course I’ve heard ‘Send in the Clowns.’ That was the one song I recognized. But now, I think other people, like me, who don’t really know much about this show, will be pleasantly surprised by it. The first time you hear this music, it’s so amazing!”

As a performer, Hart said she’s genuinely enjoying the experience of working with so many recognizable Bay Area theater veterans.

“I remember, after one of the first rehearsals, I went home and said, ‘I can’t believe how lucky I am! I’m working with people who are so talented and so experienced! It’s like going to school twice a day - once for regular school stuff, and then I get to come here and go to school for theater, seeing how they work and picking up tips and tricks. It’s been really wonderful.”

Asked what she is telling friends and family to encourage them to see “A Little Night Music,” Hart emphasizes how smartly constructed the show is.

“Everything is a reference for something else,” Hart explained, “and all of the characters are so well developed, I think everyone in the audience will relate to one of the characters, or one of the couples, on stage. And it’s very funny. I get to stand, or sit, by Eileen a lot, so it’s fun to try and not laugh whenever she delivers her lines.”

