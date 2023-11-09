A music-lover’s ‘Paradise’ in downtown Petaluma

This delightfully kitschy emporium of castoff collectibles and memorabilia also sells used vinyl albums and music-adjacent merchandise. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Phone: (707) 721-2358. Website: Instagram.com/revolution.vinyl.vintage.

The “spinning” part is records, while the “threads” part is clothing, at Sebastopol’s unique hybrid shop where you can pick up a pair of jeans and that hard-to-find vinyl record you’ve been looking for. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Phone: (707) 861-9948.

Founded in 1983 as The Last Record Store, and re-branded in 2021 as The Next Record Store, this Sonoma County icon sells new and used records and CDs. Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Phone: (707) 525-1963. Website: The-next-record-store.square.site .

Since 2021, this low-key record emporium (located next to the laundromat in the “Old Lucky’s” complex) has been selling new and used vinyl in an ultra casual no-frills setting. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, 12-6 p.m. all other days, but closed on Tuesdays. Phone: (707) 776-6187. Website: RainDogRecords.net

“You start with ABBA here,” says David Lannon, pausing his tour in front of a rack filled with vinyl record albums, including several by the famous Swedish supergroup, “and you end up with ZZ Top over there.” He points to the next aisle over, where sure enough, the Texas rockers are right there on conspicuous display. “And that’s all your rock and pop. And that’s just the beginning.”

Lannon elevates his voice slightly to be heard over that of Mick Jagger, singing his way through the Rolling Stone’s “Under My Thumb,” originally from the 1966 album “Aftermath,” currently playing at an exuberant volume over the store wide sound system at Petaluma’s new Paradise Found Records & Music. The downtown store opened its doors in September, and has already become a go-to location for collectors of vinyl and fans of music.

Just before1 p.m. on a warm afternoon, the place is full and the staff is busy, including two workers, headphones in place, listening their way through a stack of incoming albums. Along the walls, above everyone’s heads, is a prismatic rainbow stripe punctuated with a heart-beep blip, a nod to the album art from Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.”

“All new albums have a white sticker, and everything used is black and gold,” Lannon points out, adding, “We clean and re-sleeve every used record we buy. We listen to it with headphones on, listening for skips and scratches.” Referencing the Rolling Stones tune we are hearing right now, he adds, “This is an album we just got in today.” He pauses a moment, listening. “Sounds pretty good. This particular album lists for $600. We buy albums all the time, and get new surprises in every day.”

Paradise Found, right across from the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, is the latest tenant of the space previously occupied by Field Works, a country style boutique selling Petaluma-themed gifts and other household items. The new Petaluma shop is owned by Lannon and Will Paradise, both longtime executives with Whole Foods Market. In 2016, after Paradise retired, he bought Bart’s Records, an iconic store in Boulder, CO, and changed the name to Paradise Found. As a friend and longtime vinyl collecting aficionado, Lannon says he would visit regularly to help out on Record Store Day and other special events.

“I really loved it, so when I retired last year, he and I started talking about me opening up a Paradise Found somewhere near where I live,” Lannon says. He resides in Sebastopol, but quickly targeted downtown Petaluma as the ideal spot to bring a record store. “I was walking downtown and I noticed that the store that was in here before was selling down its inventory, and I was able to secure the corner location pretty quickly. We’re very happy to be here.”

It’s something of a bold move to open a record store at a time when physical media seems increasingly to be on the wane. Record stores, which used to be as ubiquitous as phone booths and video parlors, are a rare sight these days, and when you find one, its emphasis tend to be on used records more than new, the flip-side of how such businesses operated. With large retailers such as Target and Best Buy recently announcing they would be discontinuing sales of records, CDs, Blu-rays and DVDs, as music becomes more and more dependent on streaming services to find a way into listeners ears, brick-and-mortar businesses like Paradise Found are a welcome sight for those who would rather have the full opening-up-a-package, placing-a-disc-on-a-turntable experience.

“Vinyl is awesome, and demand for it is actually increasing,” says Lannon. “Things have definitely changed in the music industry, and while technology has made incredible advances in delivering music to people, there are plenty of collectors who really want the experience of placing a record on a turntable, and setting a stylus down on a spinning disc. People who want that will travel however far they need to to get the record they want, and appreciate getting to see it and hold it and maybe listen to it before they buy it.”

“We get people who come up to Petaluma because we have two record stores,” Lannon points out. “They’ll drive up from Marin or San Francisco, hit us up and then Rain Dogs, and maybe head up to Santa Rosa to The Next Record Store. When you love something, you’ll do the work, because it’s not work, it’s fun. Those are our kind of people.”

Pointing out other special features of the store as the tour continues, Lannon visits a corner of the store where various turnatable and speaker systems are on display ‒ “Fun fact: we charge just one dollar more than Amazon for these systems,” he says ‒ and moving on, nods to a rack marked “Local Artists.”

“Local musicians are welcome to bring in their records and CDs,” he said. “We sell them and for them and they get all the money. There are so many great local bands and players, it’s important to support them.”

Finally, her stops at a multi-part record rack featuring albums on Rolling Stone Magazine’s current list of the 100 greatest albums of all time.

“This is a good place to start, for someone who maybe just got a brand new record player and doesn’t know where to begin building their collection,” he says, flipping through the albums from The Rolling Stone’s “Exile on Mains Street” (No. 14) to The Beatles’ White Album (No. 29) to Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars” (No. 40) to Van Morrison’s “Astral Weeks” (No. 60) to AC/DC’s “Back in Black” (No. 89).

“Here are 100 stone cold classics,” says Lannon, “so you can’t go wrong there.”