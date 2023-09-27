When : The play runs through Sunday Oct. 8. Remaining show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

A young violinist, perched on a rooftop, opens 6th Street Playhouse’s “Fiddler on the Roof” with a sweet cascade of notes that sets a high bar for the evening ahead. Not everything in this production lives up to that arresting opening scene, but the music itself is a consistent delight.

Set in 1905 in a Russian shtetl, “Fiddler” ‒ with a book (script) by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick ‒ tells of Tevye, a poor Jewish man with five lively daughters and a wife as anxious as Mrs. Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice” to marry them off. She’s aided in this wish by a traditional matchmaker, but the daughters themselves have more modern ideas for their future. Underlying this merry tale is the more somber story of the expulsion of the Jews from Russia at the turn of the 20th century.

The original production of “Fiddler,” with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, premiered in 1964 and won nine Tony Awards, including best musical. In 1971, it was made into a film starring Chaim Topol, whose much-loved portrait of Tevye has become part of the show’s enduring legacy.

Experienced singer and performer Steven Kent Barker, physically reminiscent of Topol, plays Tevye with a rueful acceptance of changing times and a gently comic touch. Petaluma resident and regular performer at 6th Street Ginger Beavers plays Golde, his outwardly severe spouse who proves to have a soft heart. In the hands of these two veteran players, the duet “Do You Love Me?” is one of the highlights of the show, along with Tevye’s playful lament “If I were a Rich Man.”

Ella Park plays Tzeitel, the eldest daughter, with spirit, especially in “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” when she expertly mimics matchmaker Yente (Laura J. Davies), to the amusement and consternation of her sisters Hodel (Megan Bartlett) and Chava (Lydia Louviere, also a Petaluma resident). Jeff Cote turns in a solid performance as Motel the tailor, while Daniel Silva as Perchik, the radical young man who becomes Hodel’s suitor, brings welcome energy and urgency to the stage, as well as a fine singing voice.

Overall, the large cast boasts several excellent voices, including Tracy Hinman as the ghostly grandmother, Peter T. Downey as the Constable, Dwayne Stincelli as Lazar Wolf, and several younger performers, among them twin sisters Fallon and Tatum Mullen, and brothers Langston and Kabelo Chuenyane, who are grandsons of Ginger Beaver.

Much of the enjoyment of “Fiddler” comes from the dancing, and choreographer Joseph Favalora makes full use of the large 6th Street stage. This is especially apparent in the wedding scene, which features the iconic, entertaining bottle dancers (Christian Caetano, Michael Hunter, Oliver Sweet). Lighting designer Carrie Mullen does an excellent job finding textures and colors to differentiate moods and scenes. This production also includes projected slides showing a series of paintings ‒ some traditional, some of the time ‒ but it’s always difficult to achieve much impact with projections when the stage itself is well lit, and the results here didn’t add much color or meaning to the story.

Two things can lift a musical from good to very good.

One is the skill of the orchestra and under the direction of Les Pfutzenreuter, the musicians in this production are exceptional. Violinist Samuel Strong, the young fiddler on the roof in the opening scene, deserves a special mention, as do clarinet players Nick Xenelis and Kathy Brooks, whose mellifluous tones shine in the wedding scene.

The second thing is the quality of the acting, and here 6th Street’s production falls short. Including intermission, the show runs for nearly three hours, which feels both too long and unnecessary. Acting is often the last thing focused on during rehearsals for musicals, and a show can suffer as a result. A diligent effort by the director (Joe Gellura) to pick up the actors’ pace of spoken delivery between songs would help keep the story moving and avoid the lags in energy that occurred here.

Unlike many of its musical contemporaries, “Fiddler” does not have the sweetness of a happy ending. The uneven tone of the second half, as the shtetl is increasingly threatened by outside forces, is challenging to navigate and this production lacked a sense of the “high stakes” posed by the threat that would have helped keep up the show’s momentum.

Still, there’s no question that the mostly silver-haired audience on the day I attended were very appreciative. 6th Street clearly knows what its loyal audience likes and is able to fill houses, to the undoubted envy of smaller local theater companies. Even though “Fiddler” has been extended by a week, it may be tough to get a ticket before it closes, but if you're a fan of the songs in "Fiddler," it's worth trying to find one before this production closes.