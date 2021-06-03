A Petaluma artist’s epic quest for Truth and Goodness

Is there a naysayer in your life who still won’t accept your view that comics are literature? Michael Atiyeh recommends Alan Moore’s “Watchmen” or Dargaud’s “Long John Silver” (published in French but English translations are available).

Michael Atiyeh’s love affair with comics began during a visit to a barbershop in Syracuse, New York.

Atiyeh, now a Petaluma-based artist and freelance colorist for Dark Horse comics, was just 6 when his eyes fell on a Spider Man comic book for the first time in that upstate New York barbershop.

“There is something about a red and blue costume,” Atiyeh said recently, reminiscing about the spark that would help chart a lifetime of comic book love and a successful career.

Atiyeh, who lives in Petaluma with his wife and daughter has worked on several “Star Wars” books, The “Dragon Age” series by David Gaider, and many others — including a line of Marvel and DC “Little Golden Books” for small children. He has worked on numerous DC and Marvel comics as well, including Supergirl, The Flash and more. Atiyeh was also the color creator for the characters Bo Katan and Darksaber, who fans will recognize from the popular series co-created by Disney and The North Bay Area's own LucasFilm, “The Mandalorian."

From his early encounter with Spiderman, the young Atiyeh moved on to another red and blue costumed hero: Superman. Through both of these characters, he learned a lesson that would resonate with him for life — the concept of might for right. Atiyeh’s favorite heroes have always been complex people who, though gifted, had to use their superhuman powers in ways that resonated with real life situations.

Today, a lot of the books he works on come directly from video games, such as the aforementioned “Dragon Age,” “Far Cry,” and “Assassins Creed Valhalla.”

Atiyeh is proud to work on products that not only allow for diversity, but also work to further it. As a colorist, one of his jobs is getting to choose skin colors for crowd scenes. He tells us that his pet peeve is when you see crowds in comics, or video games, where everyone is white.

“There is no need for that,” Atiyeh said.

In his work, he strives to make sure every skin tone possible shows up in crowd scenes.

After his daughter was born, Atiyeh realized the impact it would have on her if there were no heroes to look up to like he had. The fact that she now idolizes Rey (from the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy) as much as he loved Spiderman, gives him hope.

Atiyeh agreed that the comic fan-base is also becoming more diverse, and the reason, he said, is obvious.

“The internet,” said Atiyeh, “has shrunk the world.”

He said he believes that the internet actively expands gamers’ scope, allowing them to see a more realistic picture of what other comic/gaming fandoms look like here and elsewhere.

Atiyeh circles back to his daughter.

“She loves superheroes,” he said, adding that because of the changing culture — thanks in part to the Marvel Universe — she now sees a lot of adults wearing superhero clothing.

There are superhero products in stores. People are talking about superheroes on the street.

And that, Atiyeh believes, is a marvelous thing.

The other marvelous things about comics? A willingness to evolve and change, as a vital part of its own DNA.

“Diversity is a natural part of the comic industry’s search for truth and goodness,” he said. “The industry as a whole is making a concerted effort toward diversity. Sure, we still have work to do, but we are making the effort to allow as many voices in as possible.”