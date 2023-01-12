A Petaluma keyboardist’s ‘weird’ year with Weird Al Yankovic

One of the silver linings that Sonoma County music lovers enjoyed during the COVID pandemic was being able to see Petaluma resident Rubén Valtierra perform live. The shut-down kept the world class – and world touring – master at home.

During those slow and strange months, Valtierra was a massive rig of keyboards while holding the rank of music director for one of the busiest and biggest musicians out there, “Weird” Al Yankovic. The COVID-cancelled tour in 2021 would have taken Valtierra to gigs across the United States, Europe and Australia. Instead, lucky music lovers attending Sonoma’s Reel and Brand, Murphy’s Irish Pub and the Bistro in Guerneville, had a chance to see him perform.

“Weird” Al did a little cherry picking of L.A. musicians long ago, when he was just getting his long and impressive career going. Valtierra was chosen as the keyboard guy, and he still holds that important position.

Valtierra has, over the course of his career, shared the stage - and numerous studios - with such musical superstars as Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, Santana, Natalie Cole, Chick Corea and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

While taking a break from Weird Al’s recently-concluded 2022 North America tour, Valtierra spoke about his life with Al, life on the road, and the comforts of home. He spoke from his home studio on the west side of Petaluma. He sounded rested, relaxed and quite chatty. The most recent tour lasted some seven months, without any breaks.

“I am still trying to recover,” Valtierra said.

He mentioned that they had to cancel four shows due to COVID.

“We all did actually contract COVID out there,” he said. “If Al got it, that was it, canceled. But if a band member got sick, we were asked to pull in emergency subs for a few nights, so we could actually do the show.”

Valtierra described one instance when the guitarist was stricken without enough time to call a sub.

“He was able to do the gigs from downstairs in the basement, where they had him isolated,” he said. “That was kind of fun. There was no guitarist onstage, and every now and then Al would say, ‘So, how’s it going down there, Jim?”’

Valtierra was charged with maintaining a stable of “subs,” substitute musicians who could fill for him with just a few hour’s notice to play a gig if he fell to COVID-19. These musicians not only needed to be willing, but they needed to be able. Several calls made to potential “subs” went unfulfilled, as several top LA musicians admitted that the keyboard parts were too difficult for them to perform.

Yankovic’s songs may be tongue-in-cheek parodies of well-known hits, but the music is intricate and demanding, and the musicians’ performing must be world class.

Valtierra fits that bill.

So much so that he has appeared on the covers of Keyboard magazine.

“I have been the poster boy for Kurzweil keyboards for 30 years,” Valtierra said.

There were many highly memorable moments during the latest tour, he recalled.

“We made it to New York. It was very cool to be there on the stage with the ghosts of Carnegie Hall,” Valtierra said. “There are pictures on the walls of everybody who’s played there. Maria Callas, Artur Rubinstein, Leonard Bernstein, all the people … and the Beatles!”

As an aside, he added that he has now performed in five places that the Beatles played during the few years they spent changing the world.

“This tour wiped me out,” Valtierra admitted. “there is just something to be said about not being home. It can start scrambling your brains. You think you can do it, but you may need to see a proper doctor, a different hotel room every night, you’re never home. You’re never seeing the things you’re used to, the pictures of your family. You want to be settled. That’s the hard part of touring.”

It’s about perfecting the art of waiting, he’s learned.

“It turns into Groundhog Day,” he said. “Bus call is at midnight. You wait for that. You roll four or five hours to the next town, you’re waiting to get to the hotel. Then you wait to be picked up in the lobby at 4 p.m. Then you wait for the show. Then it starts all over again.”

Valtierra will soon be going out on the road again with Yankovic and “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

He has been using his downtime to get back his jazz and classical chops, and to spend some time playing with a couple of his close friends who happen to be excellent musicians. He hopes to stream some live shows with bass player Cliff Hugo and drummers Kendrick Freeman and Gary Silva, on his website, rubenvaltierra.com.