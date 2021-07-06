Subscribe

A Petaluma lunch, south of D Street

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 6, 2021, 11:30AM

It may seem odd to mentally carve our already-small downtown dining district into even smaller sub-neighborhoods. But spending the past few weeks exploring the lunchtime food (and drink) options south of D Street, inspired quite a list. The diverse dining establishments in this warehouse quarter offer a slower pace (and more abundant parking), making this a great area to meet up with friends and family, or to treat a client to lunch.

Moving south from D Street, we hit Petaluma Coffee & Tea (212 2nd St., petalumacoffee.com). Although not a lunch spot, per say, this shop is an excellent source for in-house roasted coffee, teas and various light snacks, served in a place you want to linger.

Two blocks down and you will find Juice House Co. (421 2nd St., juicehouseco.com), another source of great drinks, with a wide menu of fresh cold-pressed juices, kombuchas and nut mylks, both in grab-and-go, as well as weekly cleanse quantities.

Kick over a block towards the water and you will find Pearl (500 1st St., pearlpetaluma.com), a true gem of the Petaluma dining scene. Although only open for brunch/lunch Thursday-Monday, Pearl consistently tops the most restaurant rating sites. Their food is simply phenomenal, as is their laid back ambiance, both inside and out. Concentrating on Eastern Mediterranean and North African inspired dishes, Chef Brian Leitner’s talents seem boundless. We dine here as often as we can, and never miss their special holiday to-go kits, one of which was offered this past weekend for Independence Day.

It started with cucumber-almond gazpacho, before moving on to summer veggie kebabs with corn salsa. There were three choices for the mains – we opted for the grape leaf wrapped king salmon with cherry tomato yogurt, but it was pretty hard to pass up on the shawarma-spiced chicken with pistachio tahini and the braised pork spareribs with red pepper walnuts.

Dessert was a pomegranate-honey poached peaches with fresh ricotta. We always add in a bottle of this excellent Basque white wine called Txakolina (2019 Bengoetxe). They offer everything from fresh beer to mimosas and sangria, to one of the most diverse coffee drink menus in town.

Another block down and around the corner is another major community hub: Aqus Café (189 H St., aqus.com). Offering much more than just a breakfast, lunch and afternoon supper spot seven days a week, a perusal of their website shows that they are quickly getting back up to speed with all of its community activities. I will bet you did not know that Aqus even has a youth juggling project. As far as their lunch menu, Aqus offers a little bit of everything, from cheese plates to quesadillas to wraps and artisan flatbread pizza. They also have paninis and other sandwiches, over a dozen salad options, and even some heartier dishes, such as lasagnas and chicken enchilada casserole. Their menu has a ton of veggie and vegan options as well. Aqus also has a tasty happy hour with beer and wine specials as well as few specially priced appetizers. However, be forewarned – if you grab a bite of lunch at Aqus, you will run into people you know, so be prepared for the overall community cheer that comes from running into old friends. It is simply that much of a community hub that folks travel from all over town to relax and lunch here.

A quick stroll half a block down the street from Aqus and you will find yourself at Sonoma Portworks (613 2nd St. portworks.com), where you can treat yourself and your guests to a port, sherry, brandy and liqueur tasting and pick up some specialty vinegars, too.

A block west is Charley’s Wine Country Deli (601 Petaluma Blvd. S., charleyswinecountrydeli.com), offering a small selection of grocery items, a great beer, wine and booze section and some pretty killer sandwiches. And with a small speakeasy in the back (four beers on tap, if I recall correctly), along with a constantly updated beer section, Charley’s offers some of the freshest beers around. This, along with the nice picnic area, draws us to Charley’s on a regular basis for a relaxing lunch any day of the week, as they are open all seven. Keep an eye on social media for the near-monthly barbecue dinner specials, but the rest of the weeks they offer some regular lunch specials. Monday is a chicken meatball sandwich, Tuesday is one of the best French dips around, Thursday is meatloaf panini and rounding out the weekly specials is Friday’s in-house barbecue tri-tip.

A few blocks further down the Boulevard and you will find one of the best diners around, Mr. Mom’s Café (931 Petaluma Blvd. S., mrmomscafe.com). With a nice outdoor patio and fresh American diner cuisine, Mr. Mom’s has some of the best lunch specials around, including great sandwiches, soups, salads and burgers. In fact, if you catch them on the right day, they are known to offer a great “two-burgers and fries” special. Mr. Mom’s is open every day but closes shortly after lunch.

Although we could not get confirmation of their reopening, a fun spot to grab a throw-back style diner-counter lunch is the “diner” at AMF Boulevard Lanes (1100 Petaluma Blvd. S., amf.com). More than just burgers and tacos, both of which do hit the spot, whether bowling or not, the bowling alley café offers a decent appetizer menu, including mozzarella sticks, cauliflower bites, jumbo pretzels and quesadillas, plus a pretty good kids’ menu. Michelin star, it is not, but the food and atmosphere are fun, and no matter how old I get, having grown up here in Petaluma, it is still a bit of a thrill to “sneak” into the bar and enjoy a beer or two.

Rolling back up the Boulevard towards downtown and you will run into one our favorite dinner spots anywhere in the world, Quinua Cocina Peruana (500 Petaluma Blvd. S., quinuacocinaperuana.com). It certainly does not hurt that the restaurant is run by a grandfather, father and daughter team who relocated here to Petaluma in order to better engage with the community.

We now have so many favorite dishes that it has become habit to simply order half the menu. Chef Mauro Gutiérrez has made it to the finals of the Petaluma People's Choice Awards for the past couple of years for both best chef and for his seafood dishes and for good reason. His food is so flavorful and even though we dined on ceviche salmon, empanadas, a chicken appetizer, pasta, fried rice and fresh fish, and came away stuffed to the gills, we did not get hit with the post-lunch food comma that often happens with heavier food.

Quinua’s lunch special ($19) includes an appetizer and an entrée. However, we always order one of Quinua’s excellent ceviches. We love all their ceviches, but the ceviche salmon has been the favorite ever since discovering it a few months ago.

For appetizers, we opted for empanadas and the pollo carretillero (a marinated chicken dish), which was new to us but will now be part of our future lunch orders. With three of us at the table, we ordered escabeche de pescado (a fresh fish dish), arroz chaufa (chicken fried rice) and tallarin saltado (chicken and linguine) for our entrees, all shared.

This was our first try of the tallarin saltado and immediately it became one of our favorite pasta dishes in town. The epicenter of cuisine in South American, Peruvian chefs borrow and improve on dishes from all cultures, which explains how Quinua is turning out one of our favorite pasta dishes, as well as my all-time favorite fried rice. Although the chicken fried rice is excellent, it is the seafood fried rice on their dinner menu that has me passing up on all other fried rices. Rounding out these flavors, I can never pass up on a crisp Cusquena beer, which thankfully is a relatively light beer because this lunch was during work hours.

A little further north and kitty-corner from Pinky’s Pizza (which is only open for dinner), the Real Doner (307 F St., realdoner.net) offers 100-year-old Turkish recipes for both lunch and dinner, six days a week (they are closed on Tuesday).

Next door to Pinky’s is winner of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards for best breakfast spot, Sax’s Joint (317 Petaluma Blvd. S., saxsjoint.com). Best known for its breakfasts, Sax’s Joint is also a top spot for lunch, especially mid-week, when there is rarely a wait for tables. Their menu is all-American, sometimes with a bit of a southern twist mixed into their special’s menu. And I will bet there is no other place in town that offers a fried SPAM sandwich.

Run by the Saxelby sisters (Kimberly and Tiffany) and their mom Julie (known as Mee-Maw, with many of her specials on the menu), this black-and-white checkered diner, with bold pink highlights, is the ladies’ interpretation of a ‘50s diner, with a bit of biker flair mixed. The lunch menu is as good as anything in Petaluma, with a wide selection of burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads, and some killer desserts. I learned how fresh their food is during a visit to “research” an article on chicken fried steaks. They ran out and had to send someone scurrying over to Petaluma Market to get more steaks because they do not keep a frozen backstock of such ingredients.

Last, but certainly not least, on our tour of the “South-of-D-Street” lunch scene is another one of our favorite lunch spots, Chili Joe’s (312 Petaluma Blvd. S. – visit Facebook for the menu). Recently reopened after more than a year of being shuttered, Chili Joe’s has modified the menu while they get back up to speed. They currently offer a thoroughly enjoyable German-inspired menu. Chef Mark Yuwiler knows his way around a kitchen, so we had no doubt the new menu would be great, but were pleasantly surprised at the diverse flavors of his mostly “brats and wursts” selection. With warm weather upon us, it’s worth visiting the newly constructed mini beer garden, which they have appropriately named Chillin’ Joe’s, because it is a such a great spot to kick up your feet and enjoy a relaxed afternoon.

We tried all four of the brats on the menu and loved each one.

The brats included the Hungarian lecso (a tomato and pepper stew/relish) over a kielbasa with a side of red cabbage; the Wisconsin beer brat (simmered in beer and sliced onions and topped with house kraut, beer onions and German mustard); the Oktoberfest (grilled bockwurst topped with bacon, red cabbage and red onion jam, plus mustard); and my favorite, the Berliner currywurst, which had us yearning to revisit Germany soon. For the uninitiated, the Germans love their tomato curry sauce, which puts our standard ketchup to shame. On top of that, they like to sprinkle a bit of yellow curry, for good measure. Of all our recent food discoveries, currywurst tops the list. Chili Joe’s sides are also great but what really puts the “Chillin’ Joe’s Beer Garden” over the top is the incredible selection of fresh German beers they now carry. We have tried half a dozen and cannot wait to return to try the other half. Chili Joe’s hours are currently limited to Friday through Sunday from noon until 5 or 6 p.m., depending on the night.

I would be remiss if I did not mention the great grab-and-go lunchtime options in the ice cream freezer at Rivertown Feed. Many a lunchtime hunger has been stayed on a busy errand day by a well-timed Rivertown Choco Taco. (The Alex’s Ice Cream plant is also in the neighborhood, but they do not sell directly to the public, although they are available at Petaluma Market.)

With most of our restaurants just coming back online after California’s COVID re-opening, it pays to double check their individual social media pages (or call them directly) to make sure you know their current hours. That said, even if your first choice ends up being closed upon your arrival, there are clearly a lot of other great options within a block or two of wherever you ended up. South of D Street offers quick, delicious and affordable lunch options, and with widely varied menus, will satisfied even the most discerning appetites.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette