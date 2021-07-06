A Petaluma lunch, south of D Street
It may seem odd to mentally carve our already-small downtown dining district into even smaller sub-neighborhoods. But spending the past few weeks exploring the lunchtime food (and drink) options south of D Street, inspired quite a list. The diverse dining establishments in this warehouse quarter offer a slower pace (and more abundant parking), making this a great area to meet up with friends and family, or to treat a client to lunch.
Moving south from D Street, we hit Petaluma Coffee & Tea (212 2nd St., petalumacoffee.com). Although not a lunch spot, per say, this shop is an excellent source for in-house roasted coffee, teas and various light snacks, served in a place you want to linger.
Two blocks down and you will find Juice House Co. (421 2nd St., juicehouseco.com), another source of great drinks, with a wide menu of fresh cold-pressed juices, kombuchas and nut mylks, both in grab-and-go, as well as weekly cleanse quantities.
Kick over a block towards the water and you will find Pearl (500 1st St., pearlpetaluma.com), a true gem of the Petaluma dining scene. Although only open for brunch/lunch Thursday-Monday, Pearl consistently tops the most restaurant rating sites. Their food is simply phenomenal, as is their laid back ambiance, both inside and out. Concentrating on Eastern Mediterranean and North African inspired dishes, Chef Brian Leitner’s talents seem boundless. We dine here as often as we can, and never miss their special holiday to-go kits, one of which was offered this past weekend for Independence Day.
It started with cucumber-almond gazpacho, before moving on to summer veggie kebabs with corn salsa. There were three choices for the mains – we opted for the grape leaf wrapped king salmon with cherry tomato yogurt, but it was pretty hard to pass up on the shawarma-spiced chicken with pistachio tahini and the braised pork spareribs with red pepper walnuts.
Dessert was a pomegranate-honey poached peaches with fresh ricotta. We always add in a bottle of this excellent Basque white wine called Txakolina (2019 Bengoetxe). They offer everything from fresh beer to mimosas and sangria, to one of the most diverse coffee drink menus in town.
Another block down and around the corner is another major community hub: Aqus Café (189 H St., aqus.com). Offering much more than just a breakfast, lunch and afternoon supper spot seven days a week, a perusal of their website shows that they are quickly getting back up to speed with all of its community activities. I will bet you did not know that Aqus even has a youth juggling project. As far as their lunch menu, Aqus offers a little bit of everything, from cheese plates to quesadillas to wraps and artisan flatbread pizza. They also have paninis and other sandwiches, over a dozen salad options, and even some heartier dishes, such as lasagnas and chicken enchilada casserole. Their menu has a ton of veggie and vegan options as well. Aqus also has a tasty happy hour with beer and wine specials as well as few specially priced appetizers. However, be forewarned – if you grab a bite of lunch at Aqus, you will run into people you know, so be prepared for the overall community cheer that comes from running into old friends. It is simply that much of a community hub that folks travel from all over town to relax and lunch here.
A quick stroll half a block down the street from Aqus and you will find yourself at Sonoma Portworks (613 2nd St. portworks.com), where you can treat yourself and your guests to a port, sherry, brandy and liqueur tasting and pick up some specialty vinegars, too.
A block west is Charley’s Wine Country Deli (601 Petaluma Blvd. S., charleyswinecountrydeli.com), offering a small selection of grocery items, a great beer, wine and booze section and some pretty killer sandwiches. And with a small speakeasy in the back (four beers on tap, if I recall correctly), along with a constantly updated beer section, Charley’s offers some of the freshest beers around. This, along with the nice picnic area, draws us to Charley’s on a regular basis for a relaxing lunch any day of the week, as they are open all seven. Keep an eye on social media for the near-monthly barbecue dinner specials, but the rest of the weeks they offer some regular lunch specials. Monday is a chicken meatball sandwich, Tuesday is one of the best French dips around, Thursday is meatloaf panini and rounding out the weekly specials is Friday’s in-house barbecue tri-tip.
A few blocks further down the Boulevard and you will find one of the best diners around, Mr. Mom’s Café (931 Petaluma Blvd. S., mrmomscafe.com). With a nice outdoor patio and fresh American diner cuisine, Mr. Mom’s has some of the best lunch specials around, including great sandwiches, soups, salads and burgers. In fact, if you catch them on the right day, they are known to offer a great “two-burgers and fries” special. Mr. Mom’s is open every day but closes shortly after lunch.
