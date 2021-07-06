Although we could not get confirmation of their reopening, a fun spot to grab a throw-back style diner-counter lunch is the “diner” at AMF Boulevard Lanes (1100 Petaluma Blvd. S., amf.com). More than just burgers and tacos, both of which do hit the spot, whether bowling or not, the bowling alley café offers a decent appetizer menu, including mozzarella sticks, cauliflower bites, jumbo pretzels and quesadillas, plus a pretty good kids’ menu. Michelin star, it is not, but the food and atmosphere are fun, and no matter how old I get, having grown up here in Petaluma, it is still a bit of a thrill to “sneak” into the bar and enjoy a beer or two.

Rolling back up the Boulevard towards downtown and you will run into one our favorite dinner spots anywhere in the world, Quinua Cocina Peruana (500 Petaluma Blvd. S., quinuacocinaperuana.com). It certainly does not hurt that the restaurant is run by a grandfather, father and daughter team who relocated here to Petaluma in order to better engage with the community.

We now have so many favorite dishes that it has become habit to simply order half the menu. Chef Mauro Gutiérrez has made it to the finals of the Petaluma People's Choice Awards for the past couple of years for both best chef and for his seafood dishes and for good reason. His food is so flavorful and even though we dined on ceviche salmon, empanadas, a chicken appetizer, pasta, fried rice and fresh fish, and came away stuffed to the gills, we did not get hit with the post-lunch food comma that often happens with heavier food.

Quinua’s lunch special ($19) includes an appetizer and an entrée. However, we always order one of Quinua’s excellent ceviches. We love all their ceviches, but the ceviche salmon has been the favorite ever since discovering it a few months ago.

For appetizers, we opted for empanadas and the pollo carretillero (a marinated chicken dish), which was new to us but will now be part of our future lunch orders. With three of us at the table, we ordered escabeche de pescado (a fresh fish dish), arroz chaufa (chicken fried rice) and tallarin saltado (chicken and linguine) for our entrees, all shared.

This was our first try of the tallarin saltado and immediately it became one of our favorite pasta dishes in town. The epicenter of cuisine in South American, Peruvian chefs borrow and improve on dishes from all cultures, which explains how Quinua is turning out one of our favorite pasta dishes, as well as my all-time favorite fried rice. Although the chicken fried rice is excellent, it is the seafood fried rice on their dinner menu that has me passing up on all other fried rices. Rounding out these flavors, I can never pass up on a crisp Cusquena beer, which thankfully is a relatively light beer because this lunch was during work hours.

A little further north and kitty-corner from Pinky’s Pizza (which is only open for dinner), the Real Doner (307 F St., realdoner.net) offers 100-year-old Turkish recipes for both lunch and dinner, six days a week (they are closed on Tuesday).

Next door to Pinky’s is winner of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards for best breakfast spot, Sax’s Joint (317 Petaluma Blvd. S., saxsjoint.com). Best known for its breakfasts, Sax’s Joint is also a top spot for lunch, especially mid-week, when there is rarely a wait for tables. Their menu is all-American, sometimes with a bit of a southern twist mixed into their special’s menu. And I will bet there is no other place in town that offers a fried SPAM sandwich.

Run by the Saxelby sisters (Kimberly and Tiffany) and their mom Julie (known as Mee-Maw, with many of her specials on the menu), this black-and-white checkered diner, with bold pink highlights, is the ladies’ interpretation of a ‘50s diner, with a bit of biker flair mixed. The lunch menu is as good as anything in Petaluma, with a wide selection of burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads, and some killer desserts. I learned how fresh their food is during a visit to “research” an article on chicken fried steaks. They ran out and had to send someone scurrying over to Petaluma Market to get more steaks because they do not keep a frozen backstock of such ingredients.

Last, but certainly not least, on our tour of the “South-of-D-Street” lunch scene is another one of our favorite lunch spots, Chili Joe’s (312 Petaluma Blvd. S. – visit Facebook for the menu). Recently reopened after more than a year of being shuttered, Chili Joe’s has modified the menu while they get back up to speed. They currently offer a thoroughly enjoyable German-inspired menu. Chef Mark Yuwiler knows his way around a kitchen, so we had no doubt the new menu would be great, but were pleasantly surprised at the diverse flavors of his mostly “brats and wursts” selection. With warm weather upon us, it’s worth visiting the newly constructed mini beer garden, which they have appropriately named Chillin’ Joe’s, because it is a such a great spot to kick up your feet and enjoy a relaxed afternoon.

We tried all four of the brats on the menu and loved each one.

The brats included the Hungarian lecso (a tomato and pepper stew/relish) over a kielbasa with a side of red cabbage; the Wisconsin beer brat (simmered in beer and sliced onions and topped with house kraut, beer onions and German mustard); the Oktoberfest (grilled bockwurst topped with bacon, red cabbage and red onion jam, plus mustard); and my favorite, the Berliner currywurst, which had us yearning to revisit Germany soon. For the uninitiated, the Germans love their tomato curry sauce, which puts our standard ketchup to shame. On top of that, they like to sprinkle a bit of yellow curry, for good measure. Of all our recent food discoveries, currywurst tops the list. Chili Joe’s sides are also great but what really puts the “Chillin’ Joe’s Beer Garden” over the top is the incredible selection of fresh German beers they now carry. We have tried half a dozen and cannot wait to return to try the other half. Chili Joe’s hours are currently limited to Friday through Sunday from noon until 5 or 6 p.m., depending on the night.

I would be remiss if I did not mention the great grab-and-go lunchtime options in the ice cream freezer at Rivertown Feed. Many a lunchtime hunger has been stayed on a busy errand day by a well-timed Rivertown Choco Taco. (The Alex’s Ice Cream plant is also in the neighborhood, but they do not sell directly to the public, although they are available at Petaluma Market.)

With most of our restaurants just coming back online after California’s COVID re-opening, it pays to double check their individual social media pages (or call them directly) to make sure you know their current hours. That said, even if your first choice ends up being closed upon your arrival, there are clearly a lot of other great options within a block or two of wherever you ended up. South of D Street offers quick, delicious and affordable lunch options, and with widely varied menus, will satisfied even the most discerning appetites.