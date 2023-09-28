Podcast : Once a month, two storytellers from previous West Side Stories shows sit down with host Dave Pokorny to talk about “The Story Behind the Story,” which is the name of the monthly podcast that comes from these conversations. The next podcast will be recorded live at Brooks-Note winery on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8. WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

Some tough decisions you can see coming. Some of them you agonize over. And some of them happen in a split second.

In the late 1970s I was a hyper-responsible teenager. I was doing school, clubs and I had a job. I was helping to bring AP classes to my high school, and the result of all this responsibility was that I got a lot of house-sitting jobs. And I loved it.

I just felt so independent and free. I was driving my grammy’s 1964 Buick Skylark. That’s how cool I was. I loved the freedom. My BFF Julie was pretty cool too.

So on this one occasion I was house-sitting again for a family friend, and I loved it. They had a great dog and a pool and my friend Julie would come over.

And what were we doing with all this freedom? Drinking? No. Drugs? Never. Boys? Uh uh. We both had boyfriends but this was better ‒ girl time. So we told our boyfriends to run along, and we would hang out after school.

We’d go by Carl’s Jr., which at the time ‒ if anyone remembers ‒ had fake french fries. They were my favorite. The best I can figure is that they were mashed potato mix that went through the Play-doh machine. They were tasty, so we would swing by the drive-thru and we’d go back to the house where I was sitting, and we’d hang out in the pool, and the plan was, we were going to do our homework, because we had “good girl” written all over us.

The master bedroom had this great king-sized bed which was just big enough for both of us and a pile of 17 magazines, and a bunch of snacks and the dog. The plan was that we were going to look at Tom Selleck’s butt in “Magnum P.I.” We’d been in the pool, and we were going to get in our jammies and do our homework and have the best Girl Palace going on.

We were in the back of our house and we were changing our of our bathing suits and I’m like, “Wait! Did you hear something?”

“No, I didn’t hear‒”

“Wait! I hear something.”

So, right at the point where neither of us has a stitch on, I really think there’s something going on at the front door. We go creeping out there, with our knees in front of us. We just want to see the front door. There is nobody in the side yard. Nobody is going to see us, but were both so self-conscious, and so we’re all crouched down, and we get there and sure enough, the doorknob is wiggling.

The front door, by the way, has windows on both sides of it. We can’t see who’s there, but there’s no way we’re going to move. And this is in the time of landlines, so there’s one landline further beyond those windows, and another way back there where we were changing, where we can’t see the front door.

We were sort of paralyzed, going, “Crap! This is really happening!”

We have this moment of indecision, like, “What do we do?” and I’m thinking, “I feel like I should be calling the police to protect my friends’ home, but that’s not really going to happen right now.”

We froze just long enough that the doorknob begins to turn.

I learned at that moment that I could think in multiple tracks at one time. One track was going, “Oh crap! Oh crap! Oh crap! Oh crap! This is bad!” and the other track is thinking all of these thoughts in rapid succession.

“It’s too late to call the police.”

“This person has a key.”

“The dog didn’t bark.”

“This person must be legit.”

“They might call the police!”

And as the door is swinging I’m going, “What should I do? I don’t even know!” and I decide, right before I see the person, that the only thing I can do ‒ ‘cause calling the police would be worse than being found naked in the house ‒ is to appear really confident.

Because I’m not wearing anything else, so I might as well be wearing confidence.

The door swings open far enough that I can see a person I have never met in my life. It’s a woman. And I stand up and say [Extending her arm as if for a handshake] “How do you do I’m Kathy Burroughs and I AM SUPPOSED TO BE HERE!”

She’s pretty speechless.

And also, you’re supposed to have a confident handshake, right? But I realize she didn’t have a thumb. So my hand is, like, going up her arm as I try to shake her hand.

Could this be more awkward?

She turns out to be the sister of the woman who lives there. I survived this horrible moment, and so did my BFF, and then we were bonded for life.

Fast-forward 30 years.

I have never had to face this woman again. There’s a celebration in which three generations of my family and three generations of their family are together, and the doorbell rings.

And it’s that same woman.

I’m thinking, “I made it this long without ever seeing you,” and I kind of wanted to keep it that way. But, at one point we had a brief exchange and she said, “I don’t think I remember meeting you before.”

And I said, “Excellent!”