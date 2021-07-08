‘A saving grace’: Jazzing up Putnam Plaza

Every Sunday for the past four months, visitors to Petaluma’s Putnam Plaza have been greeted by a trio of musicians playing exceptional jazz.

From a concrete slab near the Speakeasy Restaurant, the threesome plays for appreciative outdoor diners and anyone who happens to be passing through the Plaza. It’s a high-use thoroughfare, and that means it’s busy, active and bustling with activity — just the way bassist and band leader Chuck Sher likes it.

“Oh yeah, now that COVID isn’t quite as much of a concern, the more, the better,” he said. “It’s one of the great things about the gig. There’s a nice vibe in the plaza, and it feels like we are serving a community function. People wander through, stop and hang for a while, and then continue on their way. We are actively contributing to the coolness-factor of the downtown area, and that feels good.”

Not that Sher has any idea exactly how many people stop to listen at any given moment.

“I tend to play with my eyes closed,” he said.

It was in mid-January of this year that Sher first began performing, at the invitation of Speakeasy owner Roger Tschann, who also owns the still-closed music venue The Big Easy, right across American Alley. The roster of musicians that Sher plays with changes from week to week, but according to Sher, after so many months of virtual concerts over Zoom or on Facebook, jazz players from all over have been jumping at the chance to visit Petaluma, and play in the physical presence of actual human beings.

“I certainly haven’t had to hard-sell it,” he said.

Not that there haven’t been challenges to playing outdoors, a global pandemic aside.

“When we started, we were playing at night, and it was freezing cold,” Sher recalled. “It was a real labor of love, I can tell you that, because it was not that comfortable. I finally bought a propane heater, and that helped a little.”

After a few weeks, the weekly shows made a sensible (and significantly warmer) leap to Sunday afternoons, and the Chuck Sher Trio has been playing from 1 to 3:30 p.m. every weekend since. Sher’s regular drummer, Kendrick Freeman, is a highly respected drummer and teacher. Finding a third player to sit in, or another drummer when Freeman isn’t available, is part of the fun for Sher — and part of the appeal for local jazz lovers, who never know exactly which local legend will be playing with the trio. In the coming several weeks, Sher will be joined by the likes of Morris Acevedo and Dave McNab on guitar, Doug Morton and Art Khu on piano, and Bryan Bowman and Michael Aragon on drums.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a long time to have a gig where I can hire the best musicians I can think of to play with, so it’s finally happened here, and I’m thrilled.,” said Sher. “These are the top-notch cats in Sonoma County, and in many case, the tops in the Bay Area. They are all exceptional musicians. We now have high quality jazz music right here in Petaluma every week.”

Well, perhaps not every week. Last Sunday, on the Fourth of July, with the Speakeasy closed for the holiday, there was an electricity issue in the plaza.

“There are only two plugs there that are run by the city, and the breaker must have tripped, so we were out of business,” Sher said, adding that Tschann generally knows how to fix the breaker issue when it happens.

“What they’re going to do when a mountain lion shows up at our gig,” he added with a chuckle, “that I don’t know.”

Sher said that he first became interested in jazz as a kid, and grew up knowing he’d become a jazz musician. Along the way, he’s made connections with some of the most dedicated players in the country. In addition to a lifetime of playing jazz, he’s the founder of Sher Music, which he describes as being among the world’s best respected publishers of jazz music books (called “fake books” in the jazz world).

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Sher said. “I get to have a career playing the kind of music I love, and I get to share some of the greatest music ever written with the rest of the world.”

For the Sunday gigs, Sher said the repertoire tends toward jazz renditions of recognizable standards, many of which come from a book Sher published titled “The Standards Real Book.” Examples include works by Hoagy Carmichael, Miles Davis, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Henry Mancini, Duke Ellington, and the like. It’s jazz music that the audience can relate to, Sher said, acknowledging that jazz can be a complicated listening experience for the casual audience.

“We’re not in a jazz club out there, after all,” he said. “In a club, you can assume your audience knows enough about jazz that they are not baffled by what they are hearing. Playing in a public place like Putnam Plaza, you can’t assume people will have that background, so we try to keep it relatively light and easy and somewhat familiar.”

Given the difficulty of the recent year, Sher said that playing in the Plaza over the last six months has been a true joy. Even the challenges of adapting the intimacy of jazz to an outdoor area have been a welcome focus of his artistic attentions.

“Actually, the fact that it is an outside gig has been a saving grace,” Sher said. “That’s made it a COVID-safe thing to do, even before people were vaccinated. Now, that people are getting the shots, other gigs are opening up, including indoor gigs. But I’m thrilled to keep playing outdoors in Putnam Plaza — at least until it starts to get cold again.”