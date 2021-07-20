A seafood feast to save salmon

The Golden State Salmon Association (GSSA) and Tomales’ William Tell House restaurant and inn are joining forces on Aug. 7 for an afternoon of gourmet fresh seafood, with proceeds going to support GGSA’s salmon restoration efforts. (William Tell’s owner, Ted Wilson, is also a director at GSSA.) “Fresh local caught California king salmon will anchor the event to provide a grilled salmon main dish, as well as salmon poke. Ceviche made with the best wild halibut (and maybe some tuna) will help warm up the crowd, along with fresh oysters.” Guests will also receive a membership to GSSA (a $35 value), so they can see how supporting fundraisers like this helps GSSA with their salmon restoration efforts.

There will be two seatings – one at noon and another at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 ($50 for kids under 12) and can be purchase by either calling 855-251-4472 or by visiting GSSA’s very informative website and clicking on the events tab at goldenstatesalmon.org. Whether you are attending the event or not, please consider donating a bit extra in order to help this nonprofit’s work. As the climate changes and civilization’s footprint expand, organizations like GSSA become even more important, especially if you like to enjoy fresh seafood at our local restaurants.

“The event is supporting GSSA’s work to keep salmon in California’s future, a task made more important by the current drought. GSSA played a major role this past spring by working with the state to maximize survival of this year’s baby salmon from the effects of drought. This work will pay off big in the next several years and will likely keep the fishery going through some trying times ahead, securing a future for salmon fishermen and women in California.

“The Golden State Salmon Association is a coalition of salmon advocates that includes commercial and recreational salmon fishermen and women, businesses, restaurants, a native tribe, environmentalists, elected officials, families and communities that rely on salmon. GSSA’s mission is to restore California salmon for their economic, recreational, commercial, environmental, cultural and health values.”

The menu looks incredible and will include a raw oyster bar, salmon poke, halibut ceviche and barbecue salmon. Beer (from North Coast Brewing) and wine are included with your ticket and cocktails will be available for purchase. There will also be some great raffle prizes throughout the event and get this: “Everyone will be sent home with a vacuum sealed small packet of smoked salmon.” What a cool bonus!

Relax and Eat Bread will offer a grilled cheese pop-up on July 24.

Grilled cheese pops up

A grilled cheese pop-up by Relax and Eat Bread, hosted at Grand Central Petaluma (226 Weller St.) is set for Saturday, July 24, from noon to 4 p.m. The two most important parts (and usually only parts) of a grilled cheese sandwich are the cheese and the bread. Relax and Eat Bread’s Dorum Sourdough is one of our favorites so we can’t wait to try their custom grilled cheese. And while there, you can pick up many of their other freshly baked goods, including their incredible chocolate chip cookies. You can also place orders with them online for Wednesday delivery direct to your home. (They also deliver to Santa Rosa and Sonoma Valley – check their website at relaxandeatbread.com for more details and a new menu each Monday at 3 p.m.) Grand Central will also have live music from Rhythm Wheel until 2:30 p.m. If you have not yet visited Grand Central, they have a great outdoor lounge area with the best view of downtown, across the waters of the Turning Basin.

Mini Mr. Mom’s

Mr. Mom’s will also be holding another of their great little pop-ups on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Boulevard South location. The flier only has “@” refences regarding who will be in attendance so I am not sure what food options there will be, but have seen several at past events. For the flier, visit Angela Phillips’ Facebook page.

Downtown Sidewalk Sale

Although I have not yet heard back from the downtown association with a list of possible vendors, the online flier for this weekend’s Downtown Sidewalk Sale says it runs from Thursday, July 22, through Saturday, July 24, with Kentucky Street closed down for the second Kentucky Street Marketplace. Guests are invited to come down and meet our local merchants, “along with some amazing local makers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., so I assume there will be some good food and drink to be had. The local food makers on their list include Buddy’s Farm (honey and bee products), Spoonful of Sugar (baked goods), Stella’s Table (jams, jellies and salts), Mariposa Creamery (ice cream treats) the Italian Corner (fresh pasta, gnocchi, ravioli and salsa) and for the pups, Woof Baked Goods. If you haven’t tried Italian Corner’s fresh pasta and sauce, we highly recommend. They have ruined us for packaged pasta. It’s going to be a dairy day as we’ll likely start with the grilled cheese sandwiches from Relax and Eat Bread at Grand Central and then mosey on over to check out the happenings on Kentucky Street. Cat-Hawk Gardens will also be there with their Kodedama string gardens and the City of Petaluma will have a booth to talk with about drought control for your gardens.