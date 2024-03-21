Carlos Garbiras, Argus-Courier columnist

In 2013, a few months before our wedding, Justine's cousins arranged for one of those giant touring buses to pick 25 of us up on St. Patrick's Day. Then we would all drive around to wineries in Sonoma County for our joint bachelor-bachelorette party.

My friends Ray and Masih only agreed to a joint party because they had plans to have a guys-only bash the night before.

Once we settled in our rooms, we took a short cab ride from the Petaluma Sheraton on the marina to downtown. We set out to do a “pub crawl,” which is what kids say when they hop from one bar to the next until they can no longer hop and have to crawl.

We were lucky because it was the Friday before Saint Patrick's Day, and Petaluma's bar scene was and is still very Irish. Sometimes I wonder if Petaluma is Miwok for “Where all the Irish hippies from San Francisco went to retire.”

On the night menu were either Jameson, Guinness or Lagunitas. I'm not sure how Irish Lagunitas is, but it is very Petaluma.

We started at McNear's, where we dropped a whiskey shot inside a Guinness and threw it back fast in honor of the patron saint of corned beef, cabbage and Michael Collins. This drink is what has come to be known as an Irish Car Bomb in honor of the damage it does to your body.

From there, we moved to Andresen’s, Maguire's and, finally, to Jamison's Roaring Donkey. By the time we got to “The Donkey,” we were very banged up.

My friend Masih had a clever plan to pick up girls. Masih ‒ a 6-foot-3 Iranian man with wild, curly black hair, dressed that night in a black old-school trench coat ‒ would approach girls dancing in the middle of the dance floor and whisper in their ears, “Stop dancing and come with me to the bar.”

I'm not sure what he was going for, or if this move works in Tehran, but in the green, rolling hills of Petaluma, it does not. Ray and I sat back and watched Masih bomb while we kept on drinking.

A few Lagunitases later, I opened my counseling practice at the bar. I advised girls to stop dating bad boys and find themselves a lovely young man like me, who would treat them the way I treated my future wife.

After the last call ‒ having finished counseling my last “client” ‒ Masih, Ray and I went outside to catch a cab, when we saw a man on the streets playing guitar. This is also very Petaluma, with all the great music spontaneously popping up around us. We got close to this late-night musician and let the music flow through us.

The most beautiful song came up, and I listened to it intently, letting the words sink in. It moved me close to tears in the way that only music on the streets can touch you. Once he finished, I told the artist, “You have touched my soul. This is the best song I've ever heard. I don't have money with me, but if you email me, I'll send you $50.”

I gave him my email address, and he looked at me like, “Yeah, right, drunk guy number 99 who promised me money later.”

I don't remember how The Best Musician Ever and my friends parted ways. At that point in the night, memories were peppered with black movie screens. Cut. We stopped a cab. Cut. I dove headfirst into said cab. Cut. We were back at our hotel room. Cut. I'm making out with a white porcelain toilet.

Cut.

The next morning, I woke up and thanked my shamrock that I didn't have a hangover. I took two steps, and the worst hangover of my entire life took over. I had to hurry since Justine was waiting for us.

I soldiered on and under my breath whispered “An Drochshaol,” which is Irish for “hard time,” which is how the Irish talk about potato famines.

I didn't think much of the night before. I barely made it through the day. At the insistence of my friends and family, I used the famous hair-of-the-dog remedy with more Lagunitas.

It worked, but nobody tells you that after that you can't ever stop drinking because, at some point, it will catch up with you if you do. And when it does, it would be much worse than if you had confronted the original hangover.

Humans have a hard time understanding the law of compounding.

Days later, I received an email along the lines of, “Hi Carlos, I'm the musician who fondled your soul, and you promised me $50. Here is my PayPal account.“

I could've emailed him back and told him that California's tort law requires competent parties for a contract to be valid. Or ignored the email. When was the next time I was going to see him? I was getting married. No more bars for me. But then I remembered something Hemingway said: “Always do sober what you said you'd do drunk. That will teach you to keep your mouth shut.”

Hemingway is such a model for me because of his manliness around drinking, hunting and fishing. That said, I have never held a fishing pole. The closest I've come to fishing is going to the fish counter at Whole Foods and asking the guy, “Hey, that salmon! Is it farmed or wild-caught? Yeah, that's what I thought!”

I wired the musician the money I promised, and in exchange, I asked him to send me a recording of the greatest song I've ever heard. He obliged. The song was genuinely average at best. Go figure. I guess your taste changes when you're not black-out drunk.

I wish I could tell you that was the last time I got drunk. But one thing I did learn: If I'm drunk and I promise to wire someone money, I'm never giving out my email address again.

Carlos Garbiras’ “We Have a Real Problem!” runs the second Friday of every month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. We are sharing this special fourth Friday column as Harlan Osborne, whose “Toolin’ Around Town” column would normally appear here, is on vacation this week.