A short, artsy lesson on NFTs

Have you heard about NFTs?

Just in case you have no idea what they are, I'll try to explain them quickly. The idea behind a non-fungible token is that each one is unique, unlike such things as a dollar or a stock. If you have a dollar bill, and you trade it to someone else for another dollar bill, it’s no big deal right? That's fungible.

There's a whole lot going on with NFTs and cryptocurrency, both non-physical representations of currency, but I want to focus on one unique aspect that is leaking leaking into the physical universe.

NFT's have moved into the art world, and the world of art auctions, and the whole thing is incredibly suspicious. These transactions actually see art selling for the millions.

Who is really buying them?

Suppose there's a drawing of butter and eggs.

Let’s say I title my drawing Butter and Eggs, just to keep things simple.

Now, I announce that I am selling my drawing and a buyer named Bluedude takes it for $100 dollars. Then Bluedude turns around and sells it to Yellowboy for 1 million dollars. In the future, Yellowboy won't sell it for anything less than one-million, right? Because it's suddenly worth that much, right?

One-million dollars — even though Butter and Eggs is the only one of it's kind and it previously was worth much less. Yellowboy holds strong. It’s now a one-million dollar piece — until Yellowboy sells it for two-million to Greenguy.

Why does this happen? I’m glad you asked.

It happens to inflate the price, to exchange money in a different way. Blue, yellow, green — it could all be the same person selling something to themself. Maybe using they even use their company's account to buy it from their personal account.

Auctions have been doing this for a long time and are getting much lazier at it.

A first edition VHS copy of “Terminator” recently sold for $32,000 dollars. Its condition was graded and sold on ComicConnect. There are plenty of other copies, in very nice condition, on eBay for under $100 dollars, but they're not graded.

The one sold by ComicConnect for so much more had just one bid.

Doesn't that sound suspicious?

That one person felt it was a better move to buy one "graded" copy of “Terminator,” instead of, say, all of the other, cheaper copies on eBay? Surely one of those copies on eBay was in good enough collector condition. Perhaps not now, after this auction made news, but I still think the buyer could have saved $30,000 dollars by just buying up multiple copies till they got one that looked nice.

Except, it wasn't bought by a collector trying to find a nice copy.

This was an intentional and sort of theatrical move to push up the importance of grading as a way of making an item look more valuable than it is. Ignoring the bottom of the market, ignoring the demand, ignoring that “Terminator 2” is the better movie.

Now let's go back to our Bluedude example.

With NFT sales they at least try to cover their tracks a bit better. The price doesn't always jump up after one transaction, though sometimes it does indeed happen after one. The manipulation can start small. The advantage here is that now they have multiple accounts with actual purchases and sales.

Bluedude bought and sold an NFT. It gives that account credibility. And Greenguy is selling an item that's sold three times before.

The worst angle to these NFT sales is the pyramid scheme aspect. All these sites get to show off how much money artists can make selling NFTs. Then you find out it costs money to put NFTs up for sale.

$70 dollars to sell one? You’re kidding me?

You could make millions though, right? You'll make that 70 back in no time.

Or will 10 people put up 10 NFTs and suddenly someone has $7000 dollars but it's not you. Or maybe it is. Its a game of winners and losers. That’s what makes it a game.

Anyway, I gues the big question now is, what will someone offer me for Butter and Eggs?

Hey, if you play the game right, it could make you rich someday.

Oliver’s World runs the first and third Thursday of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can learn more about Oliver at OliverGraves.com or on the Oliver Graves Facebook page.