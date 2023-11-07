A soft, rich, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth meditation on brie

Brie was invented in the 700’s (by monks, of course – they seem to come up with the best foods), and for us, the king of bries is the triple crème. I think Culture Cheese Magazine said it best in their article “Crème da la (Triple) Crème,” when they wrote, “Long before the term ‘food porn’ was coined, the pairing of two other words evoked images of decadence and hedonism in the minds of cheese lovers: triple crème.”

Lately, we’ve been enjoying one of the French versions of triple crème from Marie Schmittroth at Petaluma Market, and it’s spectacular. But lucky for us locals, it isn’t all about the “French versions” around here – in fact our favorite bries and triple crèmes come from right down the road at Marin French Cheese Company.

Having grown up here in Petaluma, I take great pride in informing people that not only is Marin French the oldest continually operating cheese company in the entire United States, but in 2005 (and again in 2010!) Marin French Cheese Co.’s triple crème brie won Gold and Best of Show in the Brie category at the World Cheese Awards held in Europe – making it the first U.S. cheese to best the French in their own category.

That’s why our charcuterie boards always start with Marin French’s triple crème. There’s nothing better in the world.