“Corned Beef Friday” is just one week away, and a few more restaurants have joined the growing St. Paddy’s Day menu list.

So, here are this week’s additions to the list, starting with confirmation that McNear’s Saloon will indeed hold their anniversary celebration – celebrating throughout the day and into the evening on Friday, March 17 – which just so happens to always fall on St. Paddy’s Day because that was the day they opened 35 years ago.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is offering limited batches of single plate smoked ‘n’ braised corned beef and cabbage, which includes a quarter pound of smoked corned beef braised in HenHouse Brewery’s Oyster Stout, cabbage, carrots, leeks and potatoes. This special is for porch-side pickup between 4 and 6 p.m. on St. Paddy’s Day.

Café Bellini announced they’ll have corned beef and cabbage, and given all their well-prepared dishes, we assume this will be just as good as everything else they make.

Acme Burger surprised us by getting into the mix with a Reuben sandwich with Lucky Mint milkshakes, just for that one day. We have been enjoying their other food, like their perfectly cooked fish and chips, chicken sandwiches and burgers, so are excited to see how their Reuben turns out.

And because it has me intrigued, both because I’m a sucker for a “three-way” preparation, but also because I love Dino’s food, I am again mentioning that Zimi, the permanent restaurant at the Block, will have corned beef and cabbage “three ways” which you can enjoy while listening to live Irish music from Gentlemen Soldiers from 7 to 10 p.m.

Finally, an update on the Lent front. It seems that while some dioceses and archdioceses are giving their parishioners a pass in observing Lent’s 40 days of fasting and praying – allowing the faithful to enjoy their corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day this year – for now our local diocese is sticking with meatless Fridays. Better luck next year! Special thanks to Council member Karen Nau for following through and making that call to the Bishop’s office.