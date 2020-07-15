Subscribe

A Summer without Shakespeare

DAVID TEMPLETON
THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 15, 2020, 8:07AM
Updated 6 hours ago
A portrait of William Shakespeare is seen in the Third Folio, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
A portrait of William Shakespeare is seen in the Third Folio, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

When playwright William Shakespeare wrote his historical drama “Henry V,“ he had the young English King rally his troops on the Field of Agincourt by proclaiming the good fortune they all shared, dubbing the assembled soldiers, himself included, ”We few, we lucky few.“

Hundreds of years later, those words, "We happy few,“ could be said to apply to those lucky few hundred who just happened to be in Ashland, Oregon in early March, for the opening weekend of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival 2020.

As it so happens, I was one of them.

I saw the celebrated premieres of five shows that weekend, March 6, 7 and 8. Even though there was pronounced apprehension in the air about the virus sweeping certain cities, even though there were certain small instances of social distancing here and there, with long lines at the men’s and women’s restrooms due to so many people dutifully accepting the suggestion of 20-second hand-washing, there was also much optimism about the coming season expressed throughout that first weekend.

Who knew those actors and directors and artists would not get to enjoy a second one?

By the way, it’s not an easy task, washing your hands for 20 seconds in a public restroom. Not when the automatic faucet is timed to shut off after six or seven seconds, a reality at OSF that inspired some visitors to seek out house management so ask if the faucets could be re-set to 20 seconds or more.

But back to my point.

BRING DOWN THE HOUSE: This columnist is among the “lucky few” who were able to see this show at OSF in March (Photo by Jenny Graham)
BRING DOWN THE HOUSE: This columnist is among the “lucky few” who were able to see this show at OSF in March (Photo by Jenny Graham)

By March 12, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival had announced it was suspending all currently opened shows and postponing those additional shows planned for the coming weeks. An optimistic target in September was set for the resumption of the season, and not long after, it was finally, sadly announced that the entire 2020 season was canceled. This means that by sheer coincidence and weirdness of circumstance, I and my wife Susan were among the very few who saw any part of Oregon Shakespeare Festival 2020, since it only lasted a weekend-and-a-bit.

I’ll get back to those five opening shows in a minute, by the way, because as it turns out - for some of them anyway - that weekend was not entirely the end of the story. The show must go on, right?

Hold that thought.

Petaluma, CA, USA. Monday, September 12, 2016. Liz Anderson (far right) reads lines during dress rehearsal for The Petaluma Shakespeare Company's performance of “As You Like It.” (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Petaluma, CA, USA. Monday, September 12, 2016. Liz Anderson (far right) reads lines during dress rehearsal for The Petaluma Shakespeare Company's performance of “As You Like It.” (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Summer, of course, has become the prime time for Shakespeare. Not quite sure why, aside from there being something appropriate about gathering outside for theater during the summer, and Shakespeare seems to work well outdoors: big battles, sword fights and duels, ghost walking on parapets, all of that stuff just fits in outside. Right here in Petaluma - whenever the smoke from nearby fires isn’t forcing folks indooors, as happened last year - Shakespeare gets one of his many shindigs during the summer in the form of the Petaluma Shakespeare Festival. In Marin there are two. In Sonoma County there have been as many as four or five separate festivals in the summertime. In San Francisco, and Orinda and Santa Cruz and on and on, Shakespeare proves himself over and over to be a true summertime dude.

And that’s just around here.

Elsewhere, from shore to shore, from state to state, the summertime breezes wafting across America annually carry the scents of barbecue and sunblock, while the air carries music, laughter and a touch of iambic pentameter.

This year, thanks to a certain global pandemic that Shakespeare might have dismissed as run-of-the-mill, plagues being not uncommon in his day - the Bard is taking the summer off, everywhere, all at once. Pretty much all Shakespeare Festivals have been canceled.

Even in Utah.

This is, without a doubt, the summer without Shakespeare.

In Ashland, where for over two decades I have journeyed, with some version of my immediate family, at least twice a year - once in March for the opening of the first two indoor theaters and again in June for the opening of the big outdoor Elizabethan Theater - the loss of an entire season, though a disappointment to me, is going to be truly tragic for everyone: the tens of thousands of fans (including scores of folks from Sonoma County) certainly, and also the hundreds of theater folks who worked so hard to reach opening night, only to learn, days later, that the season was already over.

Nataki Garrett, Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
Nataki Garrett, Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Then there’s Nataki Garrett, the Bay Area director and theater-maker who was only just beginning to celebrate her first full season as Artistic Director of OSF. As the first person of color to take the helm of the company in its 85 years of existence, Garrett has already been making some bold and exciting artistic moves, and one can only guess how the company, under her direction, would have addressed the current conversation about race in American that already stands as one of the biggest consciousness raising moments in the country’s history.

What her company has done, in addition to making space on its social media platforms for some powerful interchanges between brilliant minds conversing at a soaring level of constructive discourse and raw societal examination, is to set a similarly high bar for transforming stage content into video-on-demand entertainment accessible across the planet. Two of the shows I saw on opening weekend in March - Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and the world premier of Karen Zacarías’s The Copper Children“ - have been made available for short, two-week periods.

”The Copper Children,“ which I found to be a profound, impressively crafted, theatrically daring story of forgotten American history, was directed by Shariffa Ali, and probably ended its short run by the time you read this. ”Midsummer,“ directed by Joseph Haj, puts a warm, updated ukulele-and-cargo-shorts spin on the classic fantasy romance, and runs through July 22.

I’m crossing my fingers that these video-taped plays, resurrected from the vapors through the power of internet streaming, will get expended runs, and that the two best shows of OSF’s super-short 2020 season - parts one and two of “Bring Down the House,” Rosa Yoshi’s outrageously brilliant re-imagining of Shakespeare’s Henry VI plays, done with an all-female and non-binary cast - will have their own chance to be streamed for audiences not lucky enough to be in Ashland for the brilliant ensemble’s tragically few performances.

In a world where a Broadway show like “Hamilton” can be viewed by millions of people all at once on Disney+, and a company like Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre can turn eight years of Broadway-themed musical reviews into a gorgeous evening of entertainment as it’s doing with the current Best Night Ever Online“ streaming shows, its clear that all of our old expectations for theater in the summertime (and maybe anytime) have been blown wide open, along with our old-fashioned views of theater itself.

OSF, of course, isn’t the only company to go online with its Shakespearean productions. Several companies across the country are trying similar things this summer.

They’re even streaming Shakespeare ... in Utah.

And don’t bother reminding me that theater on a tube isn’t really like theater in a theater. I know that. Shakespeare, were he able to watch his ”Midsummer Night’s Dream,“ taped with a live audience and then streamed into his wife’s cottage via the magic of world wide webbage, would also know they were not the same.

But I still bet he’d get a kick out of it.

And yes, watching a movie on VHS isn’t the same as watching it in the presence of people eating popcorn either, but that didn’t stop Blockbuster Video from becoming a major force in at home entertainment (before Netflix came along and knocked it out of the playground). In a world where the only theater going is the theater being streamed, there seems little point in quibbling over how much better it would be if it were live.

Eating dim sum in your car is not the same as eating in a restaurant, but it still tastes good, and it’s still dim sum.

And theater on the web is still theater.

And Shakespeare on the web is still Shakespeare.

If we could ask the Bard if, due to a plague in the Americas, he had to choose between a whole summer going by with none of his poetry spoken anywhere, or millions of people having the chance to watch his stories on a tube in their living rooms, he would probably say something like, “A few, a happy few? Forget that! Bring on the slightly-less-happy ... but-still-pretty-happy multitudes.”

[Culture Junkie runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com]

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine