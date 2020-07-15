A Summer without Shakespeare

A portrait of William Shakespeare is seen in the Third Folio, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

When playwright William Shakespeare wrote his historical drama “Henry V,“ he had the young English King rally his troops on the Field of Agincourt by proclaiming the good fortune they all shared, dubbing the assembled soldiers, himself included, ”We few, we lucky few.“

Hundreds of years later, those words, "We happy few,“ could be said to apply to those lucky few hundred who just happened to be in Ashland, Oregon in early March, for the opening weekend of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival 2020.

As it so happens, I was one of them.

I saw the celebrated premieres of five shows that weekend, March 6, 7 and 8. Even though there was pronounced apprehension in the air about the virus sweeping certain cities, even though there were certain small instances of social distancing here and there, with long lines at the men’s and women’s restrooms due to so many people dutifully accepting the suggestion of 20-second hand-washing, there was also much optimism about the coming season expressed throughout that first weekend.

Who knew those actors and directors and artists would not get to enjoy a second one?

By the way, it’s not an easy task, washing your hands for 20 seconds in a public restroom. Not when the automatic faucet is timed to shut off after six or seven seconds, a reality at OSF that inspired some visitors to seek out house management so ask if the faucets could be re-set to 20 seconds or more.

But back to my point.

BRING DOWN THE HOUSE: This columnist is among the “lucky few” who were able to see this show at OSF in March (Photo by Jenny Graham)

By March 12, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival had announced it was suspending all currently opened shows and postponing those additional shows planned for the coming weeks. An optimistic target in September was set for the resumption of the season, and not long after, it was finally, sadly announced that the entire 2020 season was canceled. This means that by sheer coincidence and weirdness of circumstance, I and my wife Susan were among the very few who saw any part of Oregon Shakespeare Festival 2020, since it only lasted a weekend-and-a-bit.

I’ll get back to those five opening shows in a minute, by the way, because as it turns out - for some of them anyway - that weekend was not entirely the end of the story. The show must go on, right?

Hold that thought.

Petaluma, CA, USA. Monday, September 12, 2016. Liz Anderson (far right) reads lines during dress rehearsal for The Petaluma Shakespeare Company's performance of “As You Like It.” (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Summer, of course, has become the prime time for Shakespeare. Not quite sure why, aside from there being something appropriate about gathering outside for theater during the summer, and Shakespeare seems to work well outdoors: big battles, sword fights and duels, ghost walking on parapets, all of that stuff just fits in outside. Right here in Petaluma - whenever the smoke from nearby fires isn’t forcing folks indooors, as happened last year - Shakespeare gets one of his many shindigs during the summer in the form of the Petaluma Shakespeare Festival. In Marin there are two. In Sonoma County there have been as many as four or five separate festivals in the summertime. In San Francisco, and Orinda and Santa Cruz and on and on, Shakespeare proves himself over and over to be a true summertime dude.

And that’s just around here.

Elsewhere, from shore to shore, from state to state, the summertime breezes wafting across America annually carry the scents of barbecue and sunblock, while the air carries music, laughter and a touch of iambic pentameter.

This year, thanks to a certain global pandemic that Shakespeare might have dismissed as run-of-the-mill, plagues being not uncommon in his day - the Bard is taking the summer off, everywhere, all at once. Pretty much all Shakespeare Festivals have been canceled.

Even in Utah.

This is, without a doubt, the summer without Shakespeare.

In Ashland, where for over two decades I have journeyed, with some version of my immediate family, at least twice a year - once in March for the opening of the first two indoor theaters and again in June for the opening of the big outdoor Elizabethan Theater - the loss of an entire season, though a disappointment to me, is going to be truly tragic for everyone: the tens of thousands of fans (including scores of folks from Sonoma County) certainly, and also the hundreds of theater folks who worked so hard to reach opening night, only to learn, days later, that the season was already over.