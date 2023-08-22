A sweet vocation: ‘Licorice is happiness’

Readers will understand my reaction when Les Creamer hailed me as I strolled down the aisle of friendly vendors at the Tuesday farmers market in Petaluma

“Try some licorice?”

He waved a piece of my beloved red licorice and I stepped right up, popped it in my mouth, chewed eagerly and time-traveled back 65 years to the small, East Bay suburban town of Lafayette. In the 1950s, my parents’ budget was $10 a week. Occasionally there was a little money left over and my mother splurged at the variety store, buying four one-cent pieces of red licorice from the tempting candy shelf. The licorice boxes, filled with long sticks divided by waxed paper, sat next to a display of blue, sugar-coated globes – the one and only Sputnik chewing gum.

When we left the store, she took two sticks and handed me the other two. We draped them in our mouths so they drooped down our cheeks. Red whiskers dangling, we paraded down Main Street, meowing at everyone we passed.

The Licorice Guy, in this case, is a local couple, Les and Laura Creamer.

“She’s in charge,” Les joked. “But she lets me help.”

The company itself is small, Les told me. The product is vegan (wheat, water, sugar, color and flavor) and made in Illinois from a recipe that is several generations old.

How did they discover the licorice business? Les said that after retirement, the couple planned to travel in a camper and were looking forward to exploring the country. But those plans changed when COVID-19 arrived, followed by the lock-downs. Late one night, Les was listening to a podcast.

“I heard him say, ‘There’s nothing I like more than curling up by the fire with a big bag of licorice.’ I was intrigued,” Les said. He investigated and discovered that the Licorice Guy company offers business opportunities to sell their licorice around the country through various pop-up events, such as fairs and farmers markets. “When Laura woke up, I mentioned the idea. I expected to hear a flat no from her,” Les said, “but surprisingly she told me it sounded like a good idea. It’s our first adventure together. I always enjoyed licorice, but never thought much about it. It’s been a long time, but it still tastes the same.”

He noted they’ve been with the company between five and six months. It was the concept that drew them more than money, he added, the fun of getting out and talking with people.

“The biggest thing is being out here in the community,” he said. “It’s wonderful, having 200 30-second conversations.” He smiled as he added, “Who says no to licorice? It’s one of those things that’s multi-generational. It crosses millennia.”

The conversations between the Creamers and customers are as much fun as, well, eating a piece of licorice. While I was visiting, one woman stepped up, sampled and instantly said, “I gotta have a bag of that.” She added with a grin, “It’s for my sister’s birthday, but I may steal it.”

A second buyer tasted, then said, “I’ll take two reds and a grape.”

“Did you try the grape?” Les asked her.

She shook her head. “I don’t need to try it.”

He nodded approvingly, then said, “It tastes more like grapes than grapes. Enjoy!”

The woman smiled back as she took her bags. “I intend to.”

Les pointed out that black is the only true licorice – derived from the licorice root. He said that every time he opens the booth, at least one person comments on their childhood memory of chewing a piece of raw licorice root and added, “I intend to try it one of these days.”

The other flavors – red, watermelon, grape, chocolate and blue raspberry – are just candy, he said, and red is their best seller.

“But the cinnamon has the best flavor,” he pointed out.

One patron shuddered, saying they hated cinnamon and after they walked away, Les wondered, “Who hates cinnamon?”

Someone else was heard shouting, “Look! It’s a whole booth devoted to licorice!”

Currently, the Creamers sell their chewy goodness at the Saturday market in Walnut Park, though he said they’re on the waiting list for the Tuesday market. In addition, they’re a presence at the Cotati summer farmers market from 4:30-7:30 Wednesdays and from 4-7 p.m. Fridays at the Rohnert Park farmers market. They recently made appearances at the Sonoma-Marin Fair and the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival and are looking forward to Oct. 7, when they’ll be at the Rip City Riders Chili Billy Fun Run, also at the fairgrounds.

“We’re the only Licorice Guy vendors in California,” Les said, adding that the owners want to keep it feeling small and friendly.

In other words,” I asked, “they want to stay true to their roots?”

Les nodded and laughed.

“Pun intended, right?”

He thought a moment, then added, “It costs about as much as a fancy cup of coffee, and lasts a heck of a lot longer. And, you can share it.” He finished with, “You can’t be angry and eat licorice at the same time. Licorice is happiness.”