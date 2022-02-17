A tale of two comedies

Carl Jordan has directed close to a hundred plays over the course of his career, but normally he avoids directing two different plays at the same time.

But that’s what happened when Sonoma County’s 30-day health order (banning large indoor gatherings) forced 6th Street Playhouse to postpone its opening night of “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” pushing it from mid January to mid February. As it so happens, Jordan — who’d been working on “Georgia” since December — was also set to open Sonoma Arts Live’s production of Terrence McNally’s “Master Class,” opening in February. With the postponement, it meant that Jordan had to juggle both plays at once, with Master Class“ opening last Friday, Feb. 11 and ”Georgia McBride“ opening Feb. 17, just one week apart.

“It got pretty crazy,“ says Jordan, who lives in Petaluma. ”Two or three days a week, I would be rehearsing one show in Sonoma during the day, and the other show in Santa Rosa in the evening. I did a lot of skedaddling from one place to the other. As originally planned, I would have just had a three-week window between shows anyway, but I knew I could handle that. This turned out to be a very different kind of challenge, but I’m very proud of both shows.“

Described on the posters as “a music-filled comedy about finding your true voice,” Matthew Lopez’ “The Legend of Georgia McBride” is 2014 about Casey, a young married man (Alexander Howard) who is barely getting by as an Elvis impersonator in an especially dive-y dive bar. When his beloved Elvis act gets replaced by a drag show led by the marvelous Miss Tracy Mills (Joey Abrego), Casey reluctantly finds himself substituting for one of the performers, and his new onstage persona, Georgia McBride, quickly becomes a hit, opening up a window of self-discovery and some surprising metamorphoses.

In 1995’s “Master Class,” by Terrence McNalley — who died of COVID-19 in March of 2020 — the legendary opera diva Maria Callas (Libby Oberlin) alternately terrifies and inspires a varied group of singers-in-training during a master class on the art of opera performance.

“The two shows cover vastly different subject matter, and each has a different style of storytelling,” Jordan said. “And each one required a lot of research on my part to understand the worlds they are presenting on stage. At points it was a challenge, head-wise and heart-wise, to be in both places at the same time, as a director.”

Both plays, of course, are about the art of performance, though one takes place in the world of opera — with performances of classic arias by Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Vincenzo Bellini — and the other includes Elvis tunes and lip-synced pop songs. And each play is about an older, more experienced artist attempting to pass along their knowledge to less experienced artists.

“Another thing they have in common, these two plays, is that they both show the students discovering how to make art out of their lives, by finding and expressing the art within them on a stage,” Jordan said. “The art forms are different, of course, but there are similar struggles in how the characters experience what they experience. And of course, both plays are very funny at times, and also very moving and hard-hitting at times, too. I respect and love both of these scripts a lot.”

Asked what these two plays can offer audiences at such a stressful and ever-changing time, Jordan says the question is an easy one to answer.

“I think both of these plays are brilliant, and beautiful, and who doesn’t need some brilliance and beauty right now?” he said. In “Master Class,” you become immersed in gorgeous opera music in a way that theater rarely does. You are let into a universe that many people never see, and we get to become flies on the wall watching this warts-and-all demonstration of how opera is made. It’s a window into a universe I have never been that deep into, and I’ve learned a lot and am better off for it.“

As for “Georgia McBride,” Jordan reiterates that the script dazzled him from the first time he read it.

“I have a lot of sympathy for people who are stepped on because of their chosen art form, or how they dress or how they choose to live their lives,” he said. “The art form of the drag queen is really misunderstood and often ridiculed. And it’s a beautiful art form. The playwright is very good at showing us the inside picture of the work, and the pain and the joy of living this art form as part of your life.”

And if that’s not enough, Jordan added, “And both plays are entertaining as heck.”

As for his marathon effort to bring both of these shows to the stage, the month-long delay caused by the county’s shutdown did more than just force Jordan to juggle two plays at once, he pointed out. As a result of the postponement, “Georgia McBride” lost its stage manager and one of its actors, along with some backstage techs, requiring some quick work to replace them.

“This wasn’t just time off, these last 30 days. The closure of theaters made things hard on everyone, and we basically had to relearn the show with new people,” Jordan noted. “But we did it. And now we open this weekend, and it’s going to be wonderful, and ”Master Class’ opened last weekend, and it’s just a beautiful show. So somehow, all of the 10-hour days and the driving and hard work have really paid off. And now I’ll have two shows running at the same time, which is kind of nice. Though I don’t think I’d like to do it again anytime soon.“