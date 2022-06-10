A tribute to Charlotte Merry

Harlan Osborne

Columnist honors remarkable woman who ‘overcame mountains of emotional hardship’Columnist honors remarkable woman who ‘overcame mountains of emotional hardship’A dark cloud of sadness and deep feeling of loss has hovered over my family lately with the recent passing of my dear mother, Charlotte Merry, who was 97. Helping alleviate the sorrow, we’re comforted and grateful she lived a long and fulfilling life, enjoying robust health until the last few months. As a tribute to her, I’ve chosen to run an encore of the Mother’s Day column I wrote in her honor in 2007. While the column highlights many of the attributes that made her exceptional, it’s in no way complete. There’s no mention of her routinely contacting the families of deceased military veterans to ensure they received all the benefits they were entitled to, or of the many years she and my stepfather regularly donated blood. And I’ll never forget the impression she made on a well-meaning hospice nurse who once described her as “fiercely independent.”

That was an understatement.

Here, with a few minor edits, is the original column.

For Mother’s Day this year I plan to bring my mom, Charlotte Merry, a fragrant bouquet of hand-cut roses from my front yard and a carefully chosen card. I’m also giving her another gift, a column describing when our family came to Petaluma and how she became a steadfast, hard-working single parent.

She was and is a remarkably modest woman who overcame mountains of emotional hardship with a self-imposed determination and unmatched resilience. A retired federal employee who seldom sits down in the daytime, she watches television just for the evening news, and bakes a fresh batch of cookies for me every Saturday as a treat to take to my job at Petaluma Speedway.

As independent as ever at 82-years-old, she’s quiet, personal and one of the most unselfish people you’ll ever meet. She provided devoted, loving care for my stepfather, Bill, who suffered a debilitating stroke in 1991 (died in 2009) and an affectionate pit bull named Raven.

“I’m the old-fashioned type,” she reminds me as I take out my notepad. “I grew up on a farm and wasn’t brought up to cook fancy.”

We moved to Petaluma in 1953, but this story really begins on Armistice Day, 1940 when a surprise blizzard struck the Midwest and killed many of my grandfather’s cattle. That was the final straw for Minnesota farmer Charles Larson, his wife Mina and kids Lillian, Charlotte and Larry. In the spring the family packed their belongings into their ‘41 Nash and moved to Vallejo, where my grandfather had been stationed at Mare Island Naval Shipyard during World War I.

My mother was a 17-year-old clerk-typist working at the Presidio when she met, and soon married, Leon Osborne, a U.S. Marine stationed aboard the cruiser Louisville. Together, they had four children Eldon, Darrell, Harlan and Janis. My oldest brother died of leukemia in 1948 and my father became ill and died three years later, leaving my mother a young widow with three small kids.

Uncommonly self-assured, she went on with her life determined not to languish in painful memories. She persevered by working civil service jobs in Sausalito and later at Hamilton Air Force Base, and by being exceptionally conservative and frugal. In May 1953, entirely on her own, she made a risky financial commitment, almost unheard of for a single woman at that time, and bought a house in Petaluma.

By then my grandparents were rural residents of Sonoma County, where my grandfather raised chickens and built chicken houses and residences on Roblar Road and Liberty Road. In the early 1950s he turned to contracting and began building houses in west Petaluma, including his own home on Kelly Lane.

Our Norwegian heritage encompassed a meat and potatoes lifestyle. My mom prepared a full meal every night after work and we ate heartily. Laundry was hung on the clothesline because we didn’t have a dryer, eggs (always double-yolkers) came from Grandma’s rural neighbors and summertime meant canning peaches, apricots, cherries, pears, and tomatoes.

She galvanized the family by clinging to her values and allowing us freedom. She shares my love of sports and often took me to Giants games at Seals Stadium or fishing at Bodega Bay and Nick’s Cove. I owe her everything for not throwing out my baseball and football cards, which I’ve had since fourth grade.

Two plum trees and a thick patch of raspberries in her back yard provide fresh summer fruit and she’s always testing new recipes for baked goods and cookies. Her zucchini bread is moist and delicious and during the holidays she makes lefse, a Norwegian bread.

She’s truly one-of-a-kind, selfless and altruistic to a fault. I’m very proud she’s my mom and I’m thrilled to include her in this column. Happy Mother’s Day.

