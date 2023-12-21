There’s nothing wrong with singing your favorite Christmas songs in the shower, or alone in your car. But there’s nothing better than singing those same songs along with a hundred or two of your favorite people. That’s what first-timers and regulars will experience together at “A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas,” a yearly song-fest in which local bands take the stage at the Phoenix to give unique interpretations of holiday classics.

The popular annual event will celebrate its fourth year on Saturday, Dec. 23.

“These shows are the successors to a show I did with the band Trebuchet for several years at Petaluma Woman's Club, called ‘A Very Trebuchet Christmas,’” explained Jim Agius, whose been organizing the expanded show at the Phoenix since the pandemic, though that first one was a streaming event rather than an in-person concert. “We did the Covid-era one without audience in 2020,” Agius noted, adding that past shows, including that one ‒ with songs performed in the theater’s open-air parking area, with performers masked and playing around a glowing trash-can fire ‒ can be viewed on YouTube.

Past participants have included such homegrown acts as Eject Button, Moms with Bangs, Jellyfish Method and Moggs, the latter performing Brenda Lee’s “I’m Gonna Lasso Santa Claus” complete with a twirling lasso. A big part of the fun is the additional skits and tomfoolery, including glitzy costumes and staged bits, all wrapped around the music, some of it familiar and some made-to-order.

“Local bands do enjoy being a part of it,” said Agius. “Generally, we call them, but they will occasionally reach out to us. There is a lot of band overlap between the Halloween Covers Show players and the Phoenix Christmas shows.”

The Halloween show, as Agius pointed out, is another popular covers show held annually at the Phoenix. The attendance for both events, he estimates, is usually around “several hundred.” This year, with local theaters seeing a gradual increase in attendance after years of lower average audience turnout at many shows, there’s a good chance of record numbers for “A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas,” which recently announced the lineup of performers for 2023.

“There will also be singalong interludes with the audience led by the band Trebuchet,” Agius said.

Moggs, returning for another go, will present entertaining renditions of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Everybody’s Waiting For The Man With The Bag,” “To Heck w/Ole Santa Claus,” and an original Christmas tune of their own devising.

Also returning is Jellyfish Method, offering Elvis’ “Blue Christmas,” Brenda Lee’s “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” and a Ronettes-inspired cover of “Frosty the snowman.”

Phoenix manager Tom Gaffey and friends will be on stage with The Kinks’ “Father Christmas,” John Lennon’s “So This is Christmas,” and an original punk rock tune written by Gaffey.

From the local band District, the lucky audience will hear “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Happy Holidays You Bastard,” “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas,” and U2 version of “Baby Please Come Home.”

Gas Money plans to present “Feliz Navidad,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Run Run Rudolph,” “Last Christmas” and “All I Want For Christmas.”

And SPF1985 will join the fun to perform “Christmas Time is Coming,” “Here comes Santa Claus,” “God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen” and a rendition of “Linus & Lucy.”