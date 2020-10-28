A year of bulls, bears, horses and war

The long gone “blood sport” of pitting bulls against bears was very much alive in Petaluma in the 1860s. The grizzly was the top apex predator in California, and some were captured alive and forced into arenas to fight to the death against large Spanish bulls.

How, one wonders, did one capture and transport a live grizzly in the 1860s?

I have no idea.

Also, it‘s curious how that image — a bear pitted against a bull — captured Wall Street’s imagination? (As in “Bull and Bear” markets).

It is thought that the whole “blood-sport” idea was brought to America by Mexican settlers for the Sunday enjoyment of men, women and children.

General Vallejo reportedly loved the activity.

The grizzly was sought because of its massive fierceness, and the species neared extinction due to this practice. The value of a large live grizzly in the late 1800s went as high as $4,000 each! That’s about $120,000 in today’s dollars.

The fighting pit was round in shape and eight to ten feet in height or depth. The grizzly was placed inside and then a bull was forced into the arena and the sight and odor of each animal inflamed them to battle. Sometimes, the bull’s sharp horn tips were sawed off before they entered the ring to ensure that the bear (much more valuable) would win — and then be available for more fights.

Every swipe of the bruin’s vicious claws would rip into the bull’s flesh, as the bears often held them fast with forelegs and jaws and tore away at the bull’s underside with their hind legs.

Ugh!

If the bear was not mortally wounded, it could face more bulls, and the high cost of getting it to the arena would go down. The fights were not considered a success, of course, until at least one of the animals was dead. It was gore galore, and small town Petaluma was not immune.

Wait a minute.

The ancient Romans liked that kind of brutality ... but Petaluma?

Yes. It’s a little bit hard to believe. But consider this quote from The Petaluma Argus of May 26, 1861.

“Crowds of people went down to Haystack Landing to witness the fights on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, the bear was victorious, after 30 minutes. During the fight the bear got loose and started to climb the seats in a place where 25 ladies were seated, until those sweet ladies proceeded to ‘GIT!’ On Sunday, the contest was more brutal for about an hour and the bruin won again.”

Haystack Landing was located where the South 101 freeway entrance to Petaluma is now.

Times were tough in 1861, as our Civil War was just getting under way and the people of the Bay Area had mixed emotions about that distant conflict. California had been admitted to the Union just 11 years prior, as a “non-slave State,” yet Santa Rosa was “for” the Confederacy, while Petaluma remained “for” the Union. One wonders, if there was also some division of emotions over the great, good, wholesome, after-church fun of bears ripping live bulls apart.

Lincoln was President in ‘61 and Fort Sumpter had just been fired upon, killing over 300 Union men, and the troops there surrendered on March 13th. The Confederate states had been formed in February of that year and included Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama and Texas, and Jefferson Davis was named their President.

Arizona joined the Confederacy three days later.

Petaluma Argus editor Sam Cassiday’s editorial of May 26, delivered the war news and warned, “There is no possibility of averting a long and bloody war. The word ‘Secession’ is used to cover-up treason. We are fighting to maintain our nationality.”

The Santa Rosa Democrat, of course, held other ideas.

Sonoma County had a population of 11,867 in 1861 and cross-country mail was then delivered by the Pony Express. A 2,000 mile ride from Missouri to Sacramento, with relays every 75 miles per rider, required horses to be exchanged about every 15 miles. It took 10 days to make that trip and the cost was $5 per letter. The want ad for riders called for, “Young, skinny, wiry fellows, not over 18. Must be expert riders, willing to risk death daily. Orphans preferred.”

Well, the famed “Buffalo Bill Cody” had once hired-on to ride, at age 15, and was paid $25 a week. That was big money then. His territory was in Wyoming, and he experienced several Indian attacks along the trail. Cody’s friend, “Wild Bill Hickock,” also rode for the Pony Express as a teen.

But when the telegraph came to California in 1861, it tolled the end of the Pony Express for carrying mail and news.

That fall — as if the war, wild animals and disease weren’t enough trouble — the greatest flood in California history hit, and hit hard.

The Gold Rush was over by ‘61, of course, and civilization had arrived. Then so much rain fell at once that the Sacramento River rose 10 feet in 24 hours! The Petaluma Argus called it “devastating and ruinous.” Petaluma had only been franchised for three years at that time, when torrential rains melted almost all the Sierra snows, massively flooding the entire Central Valley and beyond.

By January 1, 1862, the water level in the Sacramento River was 18 feet above the highest mark ever recorded. One-quarter of California’s economy was destroyed, as thousands of cattle, mules, horses and hogs were drowned. Roads in Sonoma County were impassable, and the towns of Sonoma and Santa Rosa were inundated.

It was impossible, then, to make an accurate death count from the flood, but in an effort to aid, Petaluma undertaker O.H. Lovett offered, “A full line of coffins and grave clothes” to Sacramento residents.

And our Petaluma Smith-Towne druggist was selling, “Japanese Salve — best for cure of burns, piles, boils, chilblains, gun shot wounds and sore nipples” ... in case any of that happened whilst you were avoiding the high waters.

Meanwhile, who was caring for those bulls and bears after those brutal Sunday afternoons in Petaluma? I’m sure the battling beasts suffered more than “sore nipples.”

And come to think of it, how, exactly, would one apply salve to an angry grizzly?

(Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. He can be reached at skipsommer@hotmail.com)