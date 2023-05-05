Skip Sommer

On the evening of July 3, 1913 – just over 113 years ago – a big celebration was held in Petaluma. The carnival occupied Kentucky Street and Main Street from Washington to Western Avenue and, as our Petaluma Daily Courier said, “Terpsichory reigned!”

Terpsichore, by the by, is the Muse of music and dance in Greek mythology.

Also reining were cannon salutes, pistols firing and the town clocks incessant ringing, plus three loud bands playing. It was said to be “a gay throng.”

The results of our election for mayor and police chief had just been announced that day, and were added cause for celebration here. As a sign of the times, carriage-maker and then-mayor William Zartman was turning over the city reins to saddle-maker and newly elected mayor A.W. Horwege. The new police chief was Marcus Flohr, who had (by the by) won his election by just one vote.

Let me put into perspective that in 1913 the automobile was just beginning to replace the horse-drawn vehicle, and the Wright Brothers had flown the first aeroplane only a few years previously. California’s population had just reached 2.5 million and in Petaluma one could still board their horse at the Centennial Stables. A new blacksmith shop had just opened on Keller Street and W.F. Farrell was still selling wagons and buggies at 259 Main St.

Mr. Farrell had the Studebaker Buggy franchise for Sonoma County, and today, one of those buggies sits proudly on our Museum mezzanine.

Also, at that very same time, if your horse had died or your buggy had broken a spoke, you could catch the “Auto Stage for pleasure parties” to Guerneville for .75 cents., which would be $24 today.

“Pleasure Parties”?

The following day, our July 4th parade was attended by thousands.

Parade participants included a group of G.A.R. veterans of the Civil War, plus beauty queens of just about every kind. Most floats were pulled by horses, yet a few autos were present as well. The parade wound its way past The California Garage on Washington Street, where they would sell you a six passenger Studebaker (the automobile) with four cylinders for $1,400. It had a speedometer and a “full set of tools” as well.

But, if you preferred a Ford, the Main Garage at 343 Main Street would sell you one of those newfangled Model Ts for just $600 bucks.

That year, the J.W. Horn Co. at 170 Main Street was advertising, “7 acres, 5-rm. cottage, bath, etc. good water, bldgs for 1,000 hens, horse, buggy, tools and chickens. $3,500.”

So why not acquire one of those “Horseless Carriages” for going to and fro?

However, the major 1913 events that are still vividly remembered in Marin and Sonoma Counties are the many tragic fires that occurred. A hot spell had sizzled the Bay Area that July and fire season had started very early. The temperature in Petaluma hit 107 degrees on July 7 and a raging blaze was consuming Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.

In a startling headline, our Petaluma Daily Courier blared: “MILL VALLEY AND LARKSPUR ARE DOOMED!”

Over 5,000 acres of the South and West slopes of Mt. Tamalpais were ablaze and 3,000 militia, firemen and National Guard had been called out to fight it. Much of their equipment was barely more modern than the antique fire truck that’s now displayed in our Petaluma Museum, and most of the back-breaking work was in clearing the dense brush on the mountainsides by hand.

It wasn’t until July 11 that they had that blaze under control. Petaluma’s 85-man Company K militia had been sent to Mill Valley by train and were still on site as of July 13. They had gotten only six hours of sleep in four days and Company K was credited with saving the giant trees of Muir Woods during that conflagration. 50 firefighters had been overcome by heat, but amazingly, there had been no loss of life in the entire week, and many homes had been salvaged as well.

Another large Sonoma County fire, that same month, was the 600-acre blaze that had raged upon the Frank Mecham ranch, along Stonypoint Road. That fire destroyed the trestle of the Santa Rosa Electric Railway and killed most of the Mecham Ranch’s sheep. But fortunately, the historic Mecham homestead and barns were saved by the efficient work of the Petaluma Fire Department. It was said that over 500 people went-out to watch the blaze and local shopkeepers supplied shovels, axes and brush-hooks to help fight that fire.

Ironically, at the same time, the three-reel moving picture playing at our Mystic Theater on Main Street was “Tomb of Flames.”

The argument of the automobile versus the horse was much in the Petaluma news of 1913. The Daily Courier editorial of July 10 complained, “Many a person is awakened at night by reckless autoists hurrying through the streets with their mufflers wide open.”

Another article was about a horse runaway.

“Horse Dashes Thru Window! The buggy of Mrs. Fred Zimmerman dashed up on the sidewalk of the J.A. McNear residence and continued down and through the window of T.J. Smith’s Barber Shop. All were unhurt.”

Let’s hope that included the horse.

In other news that same year, Jack London published his “Valley Of The Moon” novel and ironically, “Wolf House,” the writer’s storied ranch in Glen Ellen, had also tragically been destroyed by fire.

Another interesting Terpsichorean sidelight of the month was brought out by the Daily Courier editorial of July 12. It pointed out that a California ordinance had been instituted against the “obnoxious dance,” the Rag, and here in Petaluma it was a misdemeanor to dance it.

Our editor, Homer Wood, warned that, “If a couple was to indulge in this vile manner, the music should stop to halt the evil.” In suit, the ladies of our local WCTU then highly commended said editor for the stance he had taken in “eliminating the Ragging.”

Good thing these fine folks never experienced The Twist!

