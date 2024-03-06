AAUW hosts No Man’s Land film festival in Petaluma

Runner, photographer and writer Erin McGrady and her wife Caroline Whatley help create and celebrate safe spaces for women in the South.

In her 70’s Betty Birrell is breaking barriers and misconceptions about age as she barrels down mountain biking trails on British Columbia’s North Shore Mountains.

In the face of repressive legislation and rising homophobia in many states, Perry Cohen and other transmen compete as a team, running races in those states. The film follows the team as they run trails and witness the liberation they find there.

Deaf climber Sonya Wilson is breaking down the barriers to climbing and the outdoors for the Deaf community. The highly inspirational film is done in American Sign Language or ASL and there are subtitles for those who do not know ASL.

Mountain bike champion Sonya Looney challenges the norms of motherhood when she is seen riding a strenuous course a few days before giving birth. The film deals with the politics of corporate sponsorships and societal prejudices towards athletic mothers.

This documentary film illustrates the challenges and joys of creating inclusivity within a mountain biking community.

The story of recovery is about Hillary Allen and her return to trail running after a traumatic 150-foot fall resulted in many broken bones in her legs and back. Her recovery unfolds on the beautiful Boulder, Colorado Green Mountain Trail.

Myia Antone is helping keep the Sḵwx̱ wúmesh (Squamish) language alive for future generations. She mountain bikes with other Indigenous women and uses Sḵwx̱ wúmesh to point out geographical features and native plants along the way. The film illustrates the importance of Indigenous joy and community in overcoming generational trauma.

This film dives deep into the frustrations and fears faced by filmmaker Erica Hinck. Baring her soul, she helps others with her inspiring story of courage.

With goal of encouraging a richer understanding of the importance of diversity, the local branch of the American Association of University Women will bring the No Man’s Land film festival to Petaluma, on Sunday, March 10th. A showcase of short films filled with uplifting stories of courage, the event takes place at Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College.

Though the festival was not created as a fundraiser, proceeds will go to support AAUW’s scholarships for girls.

“We tried to keep the prices really reasonable because our goal was to bring diversity to the community through these films,” said Jean Reed, who sits on the board of directors of AAUW Petaluma and serves as the program co-vice president.

The festival is also a major opportunity to showcase women directors, producers and writers.

“We're bringing the realization that there are women that are writing and making really great films,” said Reed. “Most of these films are written, produced and directed by women.”

One of the films the local chapter members are particularly excited about sharing with the community is the uplifting, must-see film “Elevated,” about Deaf climber Sonya Wilson, a Californian who has helped make climbing more accessible for the Deaf community. The film’s title comes from the word Wilson signed when asked how she feels when she’s in the outdoors. The film is done in American Sign Language (or ASL) and there are subtitles for those who do not know sign language.

For many years Deaf climbers were not allowed the same access when climbing with a hearing group.

“It definitely was a challenge with many guide companies,” Wilson said. “Even guides themselves often were not open to learning from Deaf people willing to show them just how simple it really is. They missed the opportunity to expand their own knowledge from people who have been improvising and adapting their whole lives.”

Wilson has been working to bring more awareness to the climbing industry and its guides. She hopes to see this expanded into other areas as well.

“We need to remove barriers and misconceptions,” Wilson said. “Diversity in the outdoors should be celebrated and valued always. Just recently, I received a beautiful message from a top skilled and certified guide and instructor, sharing how he learned so much from Deaf climbers, and realized how much more he can learn from us.”

In the ‘90s, Wilson was unable to find other Deaf climbers in her area with whom to share her passion for the outdoors. She created the ASL Climbing Network and with it has helped the Deaf community gain more access to climbing and the outdoors. In 2012 she started a Facebook page for the group and in 2023 created an Instagram page.

“Culture and community is a deep part of the Deaf community so I knew creating the group would be special,” she said.

The group hosts ASL Climb Days and an annual ASL Camp Climb Retreat, helping Deaf climbers find each other and grow the community together.

“I have had the privilege to witness the Deaf Outdoor Ecosystem just explode and grow so fast,” she said. “There are now many more Deaf climbing communities all over the world.”

The Deaf Outdoor Ecosystem refers to a network of people, organizations, and resources that support and serve the Deaf community. In her work, Wilson continually encourages Deaf kids to persevere in the face of barriers.

“Don’t ever give up,” she said. “You will find the spaces that celebrate and accept you. Barriers are meant to be torn down. You will meet Deaf role models or become the role model yourself. Make your dreams a reality. Surround yourself with those who elevate and celebrate you the most. It’s your life, your path and your adventures. No one else’s.”

In the film, Wilson recounts when she was a child being told that she would not succeed. She signed, “watch me.”

“Deaf people have talents and superpowers that hearing folks do not have and it is awesome!” she said. “Celebrate diversity always!”

“Elevated” isn’t the only film in the festival that locals are excited about.

“I've been to several bike shops and they are so excited about the film called ‘North Shore Betty,’” Reed said. “They all follow the fearless 73 year-old bicyclist.”

Last year, AAUW Petaluma hosted a similar cinematic showcase called Luna Fest and Reed said the post film discussion was really an important part of it. They’ve invited the SSU Women’s Soccer Coach, Emiria Salzmann to participate in the discussion this year. Salzmann understands what it takes to overcome challenges to reach one’s dreams. She’s faced struggle, serious injuries, cancer, sexism and heartache, and has pushed past all of it to remain active and competitive, and to keep on coaching.

Salzmann helps empower her young athletes by affirming their strengths and reminding them that it’s okay to love themselves. When her athletes are facing a big challenge, she uses it as a teaching moment.

“Sometimes we have to find a different strength that is only possible and revealed to us through suffering,” Salzmann said. “When people have a challenge, I consider that potentially one of your greatest strengths, because you have the capacity to live a life unusually strong. Humanity needs tests of courage. It's our capacity to endure suffering and to thrive that separates us.”

Last year, according the Reed, there was a “warm, happy buzz of excitement” at the end of the film festival.

“Everybody had been there together and shared these experiences of these women succeeding, and it just was uplifting to everybody,” she said. “I hope we can replicate that again this year. I'm sure we can.”

The “No Man’s Land” Film Festival is Sunday, March 10, 3-5 p.m. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. $18. Learn more at aauwpetaluma.com.