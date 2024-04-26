Film review: Kidnapping plot goes awry when target shows her fangs

Amber-Rose Reed

In “Abigail,” a team of criminals, all using fake names, kidnap the daughter of a wealthy, unknown man. The plan? To hold her for ransom in a creepy, old house. Once the ransom comes through, she’ll be released.

Sounds easy, right?

They didn’t expect the unknown father to be a legendary underworld boss, though they probably should have. They also didn’t expect the little girl to be a vampire ‒ but who expects a vampire ballerina?

Thumbs Up emoji

Probably you, dear reader, if you’ve seen the trailer for “Abigail,” which heavily leans into the absurdity of this premise. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have a strong track record in this particular genre of horror — bloody, quirky, funny stories that take you on a wild ride. “Abigail” definitely feels in line with 2019’s “Ready Or Not” (down to the bloody/poofy white dresses), but has a charm all its own. Alisha Weir (“Matilda”) is great as Abigail, both in the creepy and funny moments and in the more serious, emotional ones, and her relationship with Joey (Melissa Barrera) was interesting and rather touching, even as she spends half the movie trying to murder her.

The members of the kidnap team — all supplied with names referencing the Rat Pack — were all very fun, from Kathryn Newton’s Sammy, who gets a couple of very memorable sequences, to the over-the-top awful Frank, played by Dan Stevens, who is just a delight.

“Abigail” has excellent creep-factor and some good jump scares. It is funny and clever, with tongue-in-cheek ways of playing with vampire mythology and has a really fun cast.

I did not know I needed a vampire ballerina in my life, but clearly, I did.

Five stars, no notes, can’t wait to see it again.