Acclaimed children’s author to read at Vibe Gallery

Angela Dalton, the author of such celebrated books as “Ruby's Reunion Day Dinner” and “If You Look Up to the Sky,” will be discussing and reading her new book “Show the World” on Sunday, May 22, at Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery (1 Petaluma Blvd. North).

“Show the World,” lavishly illustrated by Daria Peoples, has been praised by Kirkus Reviews as “empowering” and “thought-provoking,” describing the book as “encouraging children to develop their own voice, style, and personality in order to make an impact in the world.”

Dalton, who lives in Oakland, has been a producer of online games for kids. She grew up watching old “Star Trek” episodes and is a fan of red Kool-Aid (at least once a year). Next year, she will release the book, “Boldly Go: How Nichelle Nichols and Star Trek Helped Civil Rights.”

​But this weekend, fans new and existing can meet the author right here in Petaluma, where they can watch Dalton’s reading of “Show the World,” enjoy some light refreshments and then join in a joyous dance party with live music by Dave Fromer. The event is free, but registration on EventBrite is strongly suggested as space inside the gallery is limited, and attendance at the door will be on a space available basis.

Learn more at VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.