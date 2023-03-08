‘Accordion Babe’ Renee de la Prade rocks out in Petaluma

Celebrating Irish heritage can lead to wild parties on St. Patrick’s Day, or it can lead to a simple appreciation of traditional culture and music.

According to Renee de la Prade, of the Irish rock band Culann’s Hounds, “This weekend, Sonoma County residents can have both!”

The Hounds, skilled musicians bringing punk rock energy to classic jigs and reels, will be delivering that vibe at Petaluma’s Big Easy on Saturday, March 18.

In addition to being a renowned accordion player, De la Prade created the popular “Accordion Babes” pin-up calendar, several "sexy songstresses“ from which will be present to perform as the Hounds’ opening act.

Tickets are $10, available in advance. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 11:30.

BigEasyPetaluma.org.