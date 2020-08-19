Accordion fest keys in on virtual trend

Admission : The event is free to watch. There will be opportunities to make donations to bring the festival back next year, and a raffle and other ways to support the Festival.

How to Watch : The show can be seen on Youtube, Facebook and on the Accordion Festival website ( www.cotatifest.com ). To catch it on YouTube, find the festival’s official Youtube channel and subscribe for free. Fans can already watch videos of accordion artists, streaming now to get everyone in the mood. The festival will be broadcast (like a TV show) there and on the official Facebook page.

Okay. First the bad news.

The beloved Cotati Accordion Festival, lovingly organized by Petaluma’s Scott Goree for the last 15 years, is on hiatus for 2020.

Due to the obvious safety concerns related to gathering thousands of people together to listen to, play, and sing along with accordion music from some of the greatest players on the planet, the annual event simply wasn’t going to happen this year. Not only is the festival one of the North Bay’s most anticipated annual activities, raising money for a variety of local nonprofits and groups, it’s caught the attention of the rest of the world too. There’s even a mention of it in “Roadside America,” calling attention to the iconic bronze statue of festival founder Jim Boggio (Ruler of the Waistline Wurlitzer“), which stands at the grassy edge of Cotati’s La Plaza Park, where the event has taken place for 30 years.

Yes, this would have marked the Accordion Festival’s 30th anniversary.

Now for the good news.

In its place, Goree and company have announced the world premiere of something entirely new. The Cotati Accordion Virtual Festival, unfurls across the world this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23. Free of charge, the two four-hour long concerts will feature world-class live performances by elite accordionists, playing their sets from eight different countries all around the planet Earth. The show can be caught locally on a variety of platforms, including Facebook and Youtube.

In addition to the live performances, viewers will be treated to streaming chats and interviews with musicians, a fundraising raffle (winner gets a lifetime pass to the in-person festival, which organizers are already planning for 2021), the legendary Lady of Spain a Ring - in which dozens of participants join in performing the classic accordion tune, and a massive Grand Finale.

The international talent on the lineup will include Canada’s Michael Bridge (Saturday, 2 p.m.), Lithuania’s Elge Bartkeviciute (Saturday, 11 a.m.), Gary Blair of Scotland (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Weronika Sura from Poland (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.), Julia Kultina, from Russia (Sunday, 11 a.m.), Matthias Matzke in Germany (Sunday, 12:30 p.m.), Pietro Adragna from Italy (Saturday, 12 p.m.), and festival favorite Renee de la Prade, originally from the Bay Area, now in Germany (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.).

Artists performing from within the states will include such popular acts as Cory Pesaturo (aka “C Pez,” on Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), Sonoma County’s Royal Jelly Jive (Sunday, 2:30 p.m.), Dan Newton (Sunday, 1:35 p.m.), Alex Meixner (whose “Polka Freak Out” was Grammy nominated in 2007, Sunday, 2 p.m.), Erica Mancini (Sunday, 1 p.m.), Ginny Mac (Sunday, 12 p.m.), and the mighty accordion duo Creosote (Jamie Maschler and Gabriel Rodrigues, Sunday, 11:30 a.m.).

That’s a strong lineup up under any circumstances, and with technologies rapidly evolving to meet demand for live, at-home entertainment of this kind, it can be expected that the Cotati Virtual Accordion Festival will still make for a worthwhile, highly entertaining and slightly wacky weekend “destination” - even if that destination is technically your living room.

And yes, you can play along with “Lady of Spain.”