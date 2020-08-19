Accordions are funny

There are very few musical instruments, except for perhaps the bagpipe, that have inspired as many jokes, jibes and wittily affectionate insults, as has the accordion. So many digs and jabs have been made at the expense of the accordion, there are whole websites devoted exclusively to accordion humor.

Oddly enough, many of the very best accordion jokes also in collections of bagpipe jokes, with only the instrument’s name changed. For example: What’s the definition of a gentleman? Answer: someone who knows how to play an accordion, but doesn’t in public.

Just swap “bagpipe” for “accordion,” and you’ve got a good dual-purpose putdown.

Almost anyone who plays an accordion professionally eventually begins to collect such jokes, whether they want to or not. People just can’t seem to resist sharing their favorite specimens of accordion humor, whenever the subject comes up, which is usually only in the presence of accordionists. The Cotati Accordion Festival has long been a kind of accordion joke swap meet, where the latest variations on the classics, or newfangled attempts at originality are tossed about from one end of La Plaza to the other.

Given that this year’s Accordion Festival is a virtual affair, we thought we’d contribute a bit of the traditional accordion-joke energy by offering a few of our favorite all-time accordion and/or bagpipe jokes for your jest swapping enjoyment. Please use these responsibly. Like the instrument itself, a little goes a long way.

And yes, that was a joke.

A musician left her accordion in the car. When she was several blocks away, she realized she could not remember if she’d locked the car or not, and knew that if it wasn’t locked, someone might come along and steal the instrument. So she ran all the way back and unlocked the doors.

Question: What's the main difference between an onion and an accordion?

Answer: People cry when you chop up an onion.

Question: Why is playing an accordion like a marriage?

Answer: They both look like easy until you try them.

Question: What’s the best way to protect a valuable musical instrument from being stolen?

Answer: Keep it in an accordion case.

Question: What's the difference between an accordion and a macaw?

Answer: One is loud, obnoxious and noisy – and the other is a bird.

Question: Why is a baseball like an accordion?

Answer: People generally cheer when you hit them with a stick.

“Mom?” remarked a small child one morning. “When I grow up, I think I'm want to be an accordion player!" With a tight but patient smile, mom replied, "Well, honey … you know you can't do both."