Actor/author Max Greenfield to appear to Copperfield’s - In what Copperfield’s Books of Petaluma is calling “a fun evening with lots of silly surprises,” author Max will Greenfield will drop by to celebrate the release of his new book “This Book is Not a Present” on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. It’s Greenfield’s second picture book after “I Don’t Want to Read this Book,” this one listing all the ways the narrator believes that books are a bad idea for a present.

“Max's first book is told in a similar voice,” says Patty Norman, Copperfield’s Children’s Specialist. “Of course, I'm here to prove Max wrong,” she adds. “Books are great presents, but we are delighted to have him here.”

Norman points out that Petaluma’s Copperfield’s is one of the few places the author (perhaps best known as an actor on such shows as “New Girl,” “Veronica Mars” and “Ugly Betty”) is visiting on this tour.

“Seriously,” she says, “he's doing events in L.A., and at the Strand in NYC, and in Petaluma.”

The author appearance begins at 7, but kinds are encouraged to get there by 6:30 for the promised silliness.

“I'm planning on having a lot of fun with the idea of what is or isn't a present,” Norman says, “although I can't tell you more than that. He'll be visiting two schools, and then doing the in-store event with us.”

Reservations re recommended, though the event is free. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com, and go to the events listings to reserve one or two seats, and remember that masks are required for all public events at Copperfield’s.