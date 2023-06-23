A little over a year ago, while studying drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, actor Grace Stengler had an idea for a one-person-play. It would focus on a reclusive young woman – a student and former sorority member – in the midst of a major crisis, jarringly cut off from her community and struggling with the social and moral repercussions of a recent tragedy.

All while building a complex piece of furniture in real time as the audience watches.

“I was moving into my college apartment, building some furniture while talking with a friend, and I was like, ‘This would be a fun activity to do on stage while telling a story,’” Steckler recalled. “Eventually, I worked the idea into a draft and reached out to one of the writing teachers here, and I asked to develop the piece as an independent study project. It was super side-project-y of me, but the school encourages that kind of thing.”

From the very beginning, she knew it would be titled “Tasha Builds a Desk.”

Spoiler alert: Steckler finished the project, and next weekend local theatergoers will get a chance to see it. On Friday night, June 30, just two weeks after the show’s official debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, “Tasha Builds a Desk” will have a brief two-show run at Cinnabar Theater. Steckler, who is originally from Petaluma and who “grew up at Cinnabar Theater,” views her impending writer-performer debut back home as an emotionally and metaphorically rich occasion.

“It’s definitely kind of a weird full circle moment, for me,” she said.

Now a senior in the UNSCA Bachelor of Fine Arts acting program, Steckler revealed that among her inspirations for tackling a solo show was Petaluma’s Dezi Gallegos, whose own one-person-show, “God Fights the Plague,” had a run at Cinnabar in 2013, on its way to a run at San Francisco’s The Marsh, a major Bay Area showcase for solo theater performance.

“I was really young at the time, but I saw that show at Cinnabar as I remember thinking, ‘Wow! This is so cool! This is life-changing! I will do this one day!’” Steckler said.

Back then, of course – nearly a full 10 years ago – she couldn’t have imagined that when she did her own solo show, she would be building a desk while doing it, telling a story about college, emotional crises and the pitfalls of Greek life.

“I don’t see a lot of theater about that part of our culture, the whole sorority/fraternity thing,” acknowledged Steckler, who added that though she has never joined a sorority, the culture fascinates her. “It’s kind of a uniquely American thing. Both of my parents are international. They’re not from here, so I really wanted to learn about Greek Life, since it had never been a part of my life.”

As for the desk, Steckler said it’s turned out to be quite a challenge having a piece of take-apart furniture as a co-star.

“The desk has been through a lot of iterations as I’ve developed this piece,” she said. “There was an early draft where the instruction manual was a puppet, spoke to me in different languages. There was a version where the desk bursts into flames. But I always knew there was going to be a desk, and that I would build it, and I always knew the reason why my character was there building that desk.“

It was not until April of this year that she finally received the desk she’d be building and rebuilding during her rehearsal phase. It was a thrift store find she paid $30 for, and it was perfect. By then, she’d begun memorizing the script, all 45 uninterrupted minutes of it. It was another student, Mal Davis – currently enrolled in the university’s college of production and design – who adapted the desk so that Steckler could build it over and over again, but with a particular twist Steckler had envisioned.

“I said, ‘Let’s cut this into different chunks, but what do you think about cutting it apart in a way that, when it finally comes together, you kind of don’t realize it’s come together yet,’” she explained. “So he cut the desk into trapezoids and triangles, so it’s a lot more complicated to put together than some standard piece of IKEA furniture. That’s intentional, because the problem Tasha is dealing with in the play is more complicated than your average college student’s life.”

Working with director Sofie Berg, Steckler has worked on the project for about a year-and-a-half, rehearsing it in between classes and other theater projects. As a run-up to the Hollywood Fringe Festival, which she applied to on a whim, the team started working intensely at the beginning of May, rehearsing in Steckler’s living room.

“We’ve been going at it hard since the school year ended,” she said, with a laugh. “Lots to memorize, lots to figure out. A solo show might just have one person in it, but that doesn’t make it easy or anything.

One element of the project that no one had considered, of course, was that the desk would ultimately have to travel from North Carolina to Hollywood, and then to Petaluma.

“Oh boy, was that an adventure,” Steckler said. The object was ultimately checked at the airport as over-sized luggage, contained in a bicycle box stuffed with bubble wrap. “I’ve never been side-eyed so much in an airport as I was pushing that thing around,” she recalled. “The TSA did inspect it, which we know because they put a lot of tape around it saying ‘Inspected by the Transit Security Administration.’”

Steckler flew with the desk to San Francisco, where – after a visit with Steckler’s family in Petaluma – the all-important prop was ultimately transferred to a car for the drive down to Hollywood. After the show’s premiere at the festival, it will go back on the car for the trip to Cinnabar, for the Northern California premiere of “Tasha Builds a Desk.”

“It’s been a really great experience, possibly the biggest learning experience of my life, so far,” Steckler said. “I feel like I’ve become a way better actor. The whole project has been such an awesome and interesting challenge.”

As for her performance at Cinnabar, she said she is excited to see what people think of what she’s created with this show – and she doesn’t just mean that desk.

“I’m really excited to share this, and to see what audiences get out of it,” Steckler said. “I’m curious how it’s going to land with people. I see so much media that romanticizes sadness, especially on the internet. It’s become cool to be unhappy. But in my life, it’s become important to me to make art that is hopeful. To me, being hopeful is really cool. And this play, ultimately, is that, too. Who doesn’t need a little more hope in their lives, right?”