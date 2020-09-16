Actor with ‘All the Answers’

Ann Landers, the late advice columnist and cultural icon, would probably have some entertaining questions of her own were she magically summoned back for a day to watch “The Lady With All the Answers,” playwright David Rambo’s one-woman-show, staged by Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater, and streaming soon to a laptop, tablet, smartphone or smart TV near you.

“I’ve never done anything quite like this before,” says actor Laura Jorgensen, who plays Landers. “Elly Lichenstein, of Cinnabar, called me in early June and said they’d come up with the idea of doing a show or two as a streaming event, just to keep things going somehow. The idea was to do some one-actor-shows, so no one had to act face-to-face with anyone else. There would be a real set, built on the Cinnabar stage. And instead of an audience, they would videotape it under very strict health protocols, and then offer it for people to watch at home like a television show.”

The play was rehearsed like any other, though Jorgensen says her initial rehearsals, with director Michael Fontaine, were conducted over Zoom. A set was designed and built by Wayne Hovey, and costumes were created by Donnie Frank. Once the rehearsals moved to the actual stage, only a bare-bone a skeleton crew was on hand, the large side doors were kept wide open to allow for maximum ventilation, and masks were worn until it was absolutely necessary for Jorgensen to actually show her face to her director.

“It was fine while we were blocking my movements,” she notes, “but it would have been hard playing Ann Landers with a mask on the whole time.”

The taping was done in a single day, about two weeks ago, another major deviation from the norm for an actor.

“Normally, we’d rehearse a few weeks, have opening night, then come back and do it over again for at least three more weekends,” Jorgensen says. “In this case, I performed it once, then went home to wait to watch the show on my computer.”

The production represents something of an experiment for Cinnabar, a company with a fiercely loyal fan-base who are, nevertheless, unaccustomed to watching a play at home on line. “The Lady With All the Answers” comes as several Sonoma County theater companies dabble with differing approaches to blending theater with streaming media. Some companies, like Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theater, have been producing shows on the Zoom platform, with actors performing their parts separately from their own homes. Petaluma’s Larry Williams and Jeffrey Weissman have recently appeared in separate Shakespeare presentations on Zoom, representing an array of challenges and also opportunities, since the actors can live literally anywhere and the viewing audience can potentially be worldwide. In November, Sonoma Arts Live will be presenting a live-streamed, non-Zoom production featuring two married actors, who are already in each other’s “bubble,” and who can appear on an actual stage together, and even touch, shake hands and kiss, possibly marking the first time local audiences will see such behavior onstage since March.

To make home viewing as easy as possible, Cinnabar searched out a streaming delivery system that is quite simple, reducing the process of ticket-purchase, connections and viewing of the show to a few simple “click on this button” steps.

"One nice thing about the taping,“ says Jorgensen, ”is that when something like a loud passing motorcycle would happen, we could actually stop and do that part over. And the disruption will be edited out. That’s something you can’t do in live theater, for good or bad.”

Accept for that, the taping was essentially done in one shot, with Jorgensen delivering the entire monologue without a break.

“It was wonderful,” she says. “It was a real challenge, as an actor, and was a lot of fun. We had a a lot of laughs, putting this together. But it was also very nerve-wracking, because we rehearsed and rehearsed, and then I basically had one shot at performing the thing. That’s very different from what I’m used to as an actor.”

As for getting to portray an icon like Ann Landers, she says it was fascinating to step into the shoes of a writer she grew up reading herself.

“She was fearless,” says Jorgensen of Landers, whose real name was Esther Pauline "Eppie" Lederer. “She was full of chutzpah, and just went straight for everything she wanted, and told the truth as she saw it. She really was this force-of-nature. I’m not like that, myself, in real life, so I really enjoyed playing someone like that. I was constantly thinking, ’Oh, so this is what it’s like to be fearless.’”

The play itself, which she calls a poignant comedy with plenty of funny moments, was first performed in 2006, and portrays a day in the life of Landers as she writes her column, reads letters, takes phone calls, and talks to the audience — or in this case, the camera — about her life, loves and sometimes fraught family relationships.

“She and her sister, who wrote the Dear Abbey column, were very competitive,” she allows. “I think I knew that, but it wasn’t until I was asked to play this role that I really started digging into her life and who she was. She was pretty ahead of her time, actually, and had a lot of forward thinking ideas.”

"In some ways, it’s the story of a woman who was famous for always having answers, and then having some real challenges in her own life she didn’t know how to handle,“ says Jorgensen. ”She eventually had to trust herself to find those answers on her own. That said, in reality, as she was answering all these questions from strangers in her column, she had a huge list of brilliant people she could call on to ask about whatever thing she was trying to understand. That’s one of her secrets. She was famous for knowing so much, but she was never afraid of admitting she didn’t know something, and consulting the people who did. That was the secret of her brilliance.“