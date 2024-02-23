Adobe Creek Community Meeting planned

Friends of the Petaluma River are inviting the community to help envision a future for the Lower Adobe Creek.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Petaluma Community Center/Lucchesi Park.

The San Francisco Estuary Institute is spearheading the Sediment Solutions project, designed to protect wetlands and increase resilience to climate change and rising seas.

The visioning event is free. Food will be served, and kids activities are planned.

To learn more visit FriendsofhtePetalumaRiver.org.